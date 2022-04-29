Whenever I grow tired of today's detestable political scene or have heard enough lies from the mouths of all too many politicians, I grab the latest issue of the Smithsonian Magazine to regain some sense of sanity.
The official publication of the revered Smithsonian Institute is always good for some timely offbeat features to make you say, "I didn't know that" and perhaps coerce a little smile or two.
The prologue in this April's issue, for instance, featured a short essay to coincide with the start of a new baseball season, a look at what has become an American icon, the baseball cap, and how this seemingly innocuous head cover has become today's fashion statement.
The cap wasn't around back during the early days of baseball in the mid-1800s, the story tell us. Baseball players were supposed to look like gentlemen, and that included their uniforms, with pantaloons and wide-brimmed straw hats.
A few years later came those stubby rimmed wool hats you recognize from some of the old baseball cards of the early 1900s. The cap wasn't designed for style, but to keep the sun out of the players' eyes, the Smithsonian tells us.
It was at about this time that the Detroit Tigers took the big step and put their namesake animal on their caps, "turning a utilitarian sunshade into a battle flag." It wasn't long before all teams adopted cap logos, but more importantly, designers started to tinker with the caps' crowns and that stubby brim, making it sturdier, wider and longer."
"By 1945 every team was wearing its own branded hat, and the accessory soon threaded its way into the hearts of children, especially those who played Little League and would take the look into adulthood."
In the 1980s, the baseball apparel company New Era began selling authentic team-branded hats to fans, and they soon caught on with celebrities, even the fashion conscious like Britain's Princess Diana. Tom Selleck's character in "Magnum PI" wore a Tigers cap. Director Spike Lee was almost always seen wearing either an antique Brooklyn Dodgers or a Yankees cap. Paul Simon was seldom without one.
Rappers like Jay-Z were featured on album covers wearing a baseball hat. Even Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama would often be caught wearing one.
According to the magazine, the baseball cap makes the statement that its wearer is one of us.
And it noted that even in football, basketball and hockey, the first thing athletes do when they win a championship is to snap a new special-edition cap on their heads to make it official.
Plus, it should be remembered, the baseball cap is still the most affordable piece of authenticity you can buy at the ballpark.
Keep that in mind as the Cubs visit American Family Field in Milwaukee this weekend.