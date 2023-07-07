In early June, Sandy and I took a cruise down the Mississippi River from Memphis to New Orleans.
The sojourn via American Cruise Lines was a bit pricey, but superb, with fabulous state rooms, three outstanding meals a day, interesting daytime excursions to historic sites and informative talks each evening on the river's folklore and its place in America's history, not to mention a terrific pianist for happy hour.
But first, a visit to Graceland, Elvis' storied Memphis estate that has been transformed into one of the nation's giant tourist traps. It conjured up a lot of memories from all those high school dances back in the '50s. Got my first kiss while "Love Me Tender" was playing on the jukebox.
Once we got on the boat at Memphis, we spent two of the eight days docked downriver at Vicksburg, Mississippi, where we could disembark to visit the storied Civil War battlefield that essentially turned the tide of the war in favor of the Union. U.S. Grant's bloody and costly victory in the massive fields and hills east of town enabled the North to control the entire river, shutting down the South's major supply line of weapons and, more importantly, food for its troops.
More than 100,000 soldiers from both sides fought in that more than three-month battle. The Union suffered nearly 5,000 casualties — dead, wounded or missing — the Confederates a little over 3,000, but because its provisions had been cut off the troops suffered terribly before the surrender.
At least seven Wisconsin companies fought at Vicksburg, including the 8th Infantry, known as the Eagle Brigade because the troops went to war with a bald eagle as its mascot, "Old Abe." The eagle became legendary in Wisconsin lore and actually resided in an aviary at the state Capitol before it died after inhaling fumes when a fire broke out in a nearby storage shed in 1881.
Upon his death, Old Abe was preserved and exhibited in the Capitol building's Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Hall until the disastrous fire of 1904 burned all but a few feathers of the big bird.
Today a sculpture of Old Abe stands atop the Wisconsin monument on the Vicksburg battleground.
Before reaching Louisiana, the river flows quietly but swiftly along the state of Mississippi's western boundary. Not much there to see: high levees to protect against the frequent floods and sporadic barge traffic hauling cargo and grain in both directions.
Before we shoved off from the Vicksburg landing, we took a tour of the city itself. Once a relatively thriving small city of nearly 35,000, its population has dropped to just over 25,000, the downtown of empty buildings serving as a metaphor for the state's continued economic woes.
It reminded me that Mississippi's governor, like our own Scott Walker and his descendants in the Republican Legislature, is steadfast in his opposition to expanding Medicaid for the working poor in his state. Wisconsin and Mississippi are two of the remaining eight states, all controlled by GOP majorities, that refuse to take federal money to cover all its citizens just over the poverty line.
Mississippi's governor, Tate Reeves, continues to oppose what he calls "the expansion of Obamacare, welfare, and socialized medicine." I'm sure Wisconsin's GOP chieftain, Robin Vos, is proud that Tate and he are similarly enlightened.
Our trip ended at New Orleans. The boat docked a short distance from Canal Street and within throwing distance of the French Quarter, its fabulous restaurants and traditional jazz.
And like the song says, "Old Man River, he just keeps rollin' along."