The result of this month’s state Supreme Court election is forcing many in Wisconsin to take a new look at their legal plans and strategies.
Presumably, things aren’t going to be the same.
That would hold true for the right-wing nonprofit known as the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which has enjoyed what many in law practice would describe as phenomenal success since its founding the year Scott Walker became governor.
WILL, as it calls itself, has become the lead hound dog for all things conservative in the state and — it hopes — in many other parts of the country in the years ahead. It’s propensity to sue at the drop of a hat has become legendary.
Founded in 2011 by Marquette University professor Rick Esenberg, WILL has since become a conservative tour de force. It was created to serve as a watchdog over nefarious governmental actions that impinge on individual liberties under the implausible theory that conservatives didn’t have enough legal firepower.
It has taken on many cases for whites who have felt aggrieved by governmental actions they believe give extra help for people of color, for instance. WILL has insisted that amounts to racism and has been successful in both state and federal courts.
WILL’s mission statement reads: “Through litigation, education, and participation in public discourse, WILL advances the public interest in the rule of law, individual liberty, constitutional government, and a robust civil society.”
In case anyone wondered about its direction, though, the ultra-conservative Bradley Foundation was its key benefactor and kicked in a bundle to get the new legal firm off the ground.
WILL had about a half-million in revenues that first year and is now taking in well over $3 million annually. Its staff has grown from mainly just Esenberg and his board to a robust list of young lawyers and other support people who deal with education issues and health care.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, those who contribute get to deduct it from their income taxes. Consequently, its fights to make voting harder and its battles for school choice, gerrymandered political districts and its many other court cases are subsidized by taxpayers.
But no single entity has been more helpful to WILL’s success than the Wisconsin Supreme Court. It has been the go-to place to get the quick victories that WILL proudly advertises on its web pages.
It has included WILL’s victory over Gov. Tony Evers’ mask order during the coronavirus pandemic, rulings declaring voter drop boxes illegal and forcing absentee voters — regardless of their physical condition — to return their own ballots, and the ruling to adopt Republican legislators’ gerrymandered redistricting maps. More than once the high court obliged WILL by fast-tracking cases to its jurisdiction, bypassing the lower courts.
If you’re a Republican, it’s no doubt been fun.
But Janet Protasiewicz’ victory on April 4 had to be a little stunning. After the dust had settled a few days later, Esenberg sent a note to WILL’s supporters. It read:
“Friends, Elections ebb and flow, but there are no permanent victories or defeats in politics. No matter who wins or loses, the Constitution must remain our lodestar.
“We, at WILL, continue to stand for constitutionally-limited government and respect for our Constitution’s separation of power.
“We will defend the rule of law and the equality of each individual before it. We will fight for individual liberty and the freedom of civil society.
“Politics will wax and wane, but WILL’S mission and guiding principles remain paramount to preserving liberty in Wisconsin and across the country.
“I am asking every WILL donor and supporter to consider what is at stake now that the progressive left controls not only the executive offices in Wisconsin and D.C., the Attorney General’s office in Wisconsin and D.C., but now also the Supreme Court of Wisconsin.
“The left has already begun bragging of how they will ‘undo’ Act 10, the congressional district maps, and every other hard-fought win that we achieved in the first place. They will start in Wisconsin and go on from there. We cannot let them succeed.”
No doubt WILL will do its best to protect every “hard fought win” of its relatively young life, making it harder for all too many people to vote, making it easier to fix legislative districts to deny equal representation, hamstringing workers’ unions and finding ways to make sure the upper income brackets don’t pay a lot of taxes.
That’s the “liberty” WILL strives to protect. ￼