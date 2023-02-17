The Madison chapter of the Audubon Society has informed those of us who are members that it has decided to change its name.
The board of directors hasn't yet determined what that new name will be, but it won't be Audubon. It's a perplexing situation because John James Audubon is someone we all learned in school was instrumental in sparking bird conservation and documenting their importance to nature. A coffee table-sized book of his drawings, "The Birds of North America," is a staple in American libraries.
He was to the bird kingdom what John Muir was to national parks, but now he's joining the once revered naturalist on the verboten list. Madison's John Muir chapter of the Sierra Club removed Muir from its name last year, in many ways for the same reason Audubon's name is no longer worthy of honor.
Muir, the UW alum who inspired President Teddy Roosevelt to create the national park system and is credited with founding environmentalism, was discovered be a racist who disparaged native Americans and Negroes as “dirty and lazy.” He founded the Sierra Club in 1892, serving as its president until he died in 1914, but during all that time only whites could be admitted as members.
Audubon died in 1851, and the society was founded several years after his death to honor his contributions to ornithology. Local chapters, including the one in Madison, were quickly established around the country.
But Audubon was not only a racist, he bought, enslaved and sold people to fund his travels. Although he lived in New York, a free state, he vehemently opposed the abolitionist movement and became involved in a so-called scientific endeavor that collected skulls to "prove" whites were superior to people of color.
The Madison chapter has now joined many others around the country that have decided the name needs to be changed. The national organization is currently evaluating what it needs to do. It plans to make a decision by the end of this month.
In explaining it decision, the Madison chapter issued a fact sheet that said, "we have heard first-hand that Audubon's racist legacy causes pain, unease and distrust among partners and community members — either those who are involved in our work or those who could be."
The chapter added, "A name change removes this significant barrier, allowing more people to enjoy, participate in, and improve our shared work."
Nor does changing the name erase history, it continued.
"J.J. Audubon's contributions to ornithology will persist regardless. Given the full story of his life, it is critical that we find a better way to represent the just and equitable conservation work we do. A name change is a commitment to forging a stronger, more effective and inclusive future for both people and birds."
It's another history lesson that we should probably have learned a long time ago.