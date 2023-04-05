The governor's appointment of former state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski to take Doug La Follette's place as secretary of state "suggests a premeditated action to award the power of incumbency to a partisan ally. It's an insult to voters of Wisconsin and our democratic process."
So sayeth the state Senate's majority leader who, along with his colleagues in the Legislature, has been insulting Wisconsin voters for more than a decade.
The spectacle was something to behold: Sen. Devin LaMahieu and a host of others whining after La Follette surprised everyone by stepping down just three months after being elected to his 10th term in the neutered office.
You might have thought that the secretary of state is one of the state's most high-powered elective offices. Indeed, it once was responsible for a number of important duties, including overseeing the state's elections. But thanks to Republican legislators it has been stripped of virtually every duty, and the secretary himself is confined to a 600-square-foot office in the Capitol's basement with no budget for a staff.
All along we thought the majority party wanted to abolish the office. Now we find out that the GOP has a new-found opinion of its importance.
If Republicans like LaMahieu were honest they'd admit that the reason they want the governor to call a new election to fill La Follette's post is — if they can get a Republican elected — they want to return election oversight to the office.
Then when Republican candidates lose elections in this state, their secretary of state can find ways to create all sorts of mischief. Think, for example, what would have happened had a GOP ally of this Legislature been in charge of the 2020 vote. Robin Vos wouldn't have had to appoint the silly Michael Gableman to investigate in order to appease Donald Trump. A newly empowered secretary of state would have been conveniently ready and able.
As Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy pointed out in a column following La Follette's resignation, we probably should have been congratulating him for helping save Wisconsin democracy.
The 82-year-old secretary of state was contemplating stepping down before the 2022 election, but reconsidered when he saw what the Republicans were planning to do if they could win the election.
When Amy Loudenbeck, a 12-year veteran of the state Assembly, announced she was going to run for the job, she was blunt about her intentions. She had spent several months complaining about the Wisconsin Elections Commission and suggesting that the secretary of state could serve as a overseer.
“A majority of states in the US have Secretaries of State who administer elections," Loudenbeck said on her campaign website. "Wisconsin should look at ways to utilize this constitutional office that is directly accountable to the voters of Wisconsin to ensure election integrity at all levels.”
Seeing the possibilities, Republican donors quickly pumped money into her campaign.
La Follette saw the danger of a political neophyte taking on the well-heeled Republican. So instead of declaring his retirement he agreed to use his famous political name one more time. He was able to best Loudenbeck by about 7,700 votes.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild speculated: “La Follette may have felt a strong obligation to foil any effort by Republicans, had they won the governor’s race or gotten a veto-proof majority, to destroy the Wisconsin Elections Commission and put a partisan in control of our elections, which was a clear danger to our democracy.”
In the end, La Follette, complaining that he has had enough of battling with legislative Republicans, said he was quitting "after many years of frustration."
"I’ve decided I don’t want to spend the next three and a half years trying to run an office without adequate resources and staffing levels,” he said.
Under Wisconsin law, the governor can either appoint someone to a vacated constitutional office or call a special election. Tony Evers decided to do the former.
For legislative Republicans to call this a "power grab" borders on hilarity. This from a party that has specialized in grabbing power every place it can, from weakening a newly elected governor's authority before he can take office to enacting the most gerrymandered redistricting in America, from spitefully refusing to act on gubernatorial appointments to quashing any debate on some of the state's most pressing problems, simply because the governor asked them to.
This is a party that has no equal when it comes to insulting voters.