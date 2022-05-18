William Falk, the editor in chief of the hugely successful "The Week" magazine, opened his regular "editor's letter" a few weeks ago with this:
"You might not have realized it, but our country is getting safer every day. How can that be? you might ask. Didn't the murder rate soar 30 percent in 2020, and isn't violent crime up nearly everywhere? Isn't there, on average, more than one mass shooting of four or more people every day — including a crazed gunman's barrage of 33 shots in a New York City subway this week?
"Yes, true enough, but look at the bright side: The sale of deadly weapons has been surging at a record pace for years, with nearly 40 million firearms sold in 2020 and 2021. Better yet, in 25 states, you can now legally buy and carry a firearm without a permit, testing, or training.
"For decades, the National Rifle Association and Second Amendment absolutists have assured us that the more guns there are in our communities, the safer — and 'more polite,' lol! — we'll all be. With nearly 400 million guns now in American hands, surely we must be the safest nation in the world."
He was admittedly being a bit facetious, but the point was well-taken. For how many years now have we been assured that the answer to crime is for Americans to arm themselves?
It was only this past January, when mass shootings and other gun violence were raging across the country, that the Republican-controlled Legislature attempted to add yet more so-called Second Amendment rights to the ones it has passed over the last several years.
One would have reduced the age for citizens to carry concealed weapons from 21 to 18. Another would have allowed 18-year-old students to carry guns to schools as long as they kept them in their cars.
"If you're old enough to fight for your country, (if) you're old enough to sign contracts, if you're old enough to decide who the president of the United States is, we think you're old enough to be responsible with your rights and to be able to protect yourself," Republican Rep. Shae Sortwell of Gibson, the bill's chief sponsor, proclaimed.
Yes, protect yourself. Meanwhile, studies continue to show that people in households with guns are more likely to suffer being shot than those without, often by accident. Another study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that the odds of an assault victim being shot increased 4.5 times if they carried a gun, and the odds of them being killed increased 4.2 times.
With his veto pen, Gov. Tony Evers was able to stop these latest attempts to further arm the populace.
As school shootings have become epidemic, wouldn't it have been reassuring that an 18-year-old high school student could have a firearm in the school's parking lot that could be retrieved during a classroom break? The gun might not be for defense purposes.
None of us knows for sure if stricter gun laws like requirements for universal background checks, waiting periods before the firearm can be purchased or limits on the size of magazines would actually bring down gun violence.
But we do know that the lax rules we have now — supposedly aimed at making us all safer — aren't working at all.
As Falk added in his letter, "All those guns have turned our streets, schools, and homes into a 21st-century version of the Wild West, with tens of thousands of casualties. Nine mass shootings erupted on a recent weekend, leaving eight dead and 60 wounded ... Road-rage shootings have become daily events. When people feel disrespected on the road, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, 'now instead of throwing up the finger, they're pulling out the gun and shooting.'"
We do know, though, that for the unfortunately too brief of time the country had a ban on the sales of military-style assault weapons — which Bill Clinton signed into law back in 1994 — there were positive results. A Justice Department study of the ban found that it was responsible for a 6.7% decrease in total gun murders. Not great, but a start.
The ban, though, was sunset after 10 years, never again to make it through Congress, even after Sandy Hook, after Parkland, or after the dozens of other horrific assaults on innocent people from Las Vegas to Virginia Tech.
The NRA insists that controls on guns not only violate our Second Amendment rights, but would make us less safe.
That our politicians buy that nonsense is nothing short of criminal.