This article was written as part of the Youth Press Corps 2023 journalism camp.
Even as pandemic precautions have died down, the after effect on students’ mental health has not.
Before the pandemic, we never realized how lucky we were. We didn’t sit in front of screens all day, we got to socialize a healthy amount and go out without being afraid. Everything was normal until early 2020.
When everyone first learned about COVID we weren’t even sure what it was. Soon, Madison went into lockdown. In the beginning, kids were excited to stay at home and be in their pajamas. Even high schoolers didn’t mind it.
Three months later it was a nightmare. No seeing our friends, more frequent deaths. What we didn’t know was that this was just the beginning.
However for some it wasn’t all that bad. In an interview with Memorial High School guidance counselor Len Mormino, he said some students enjoyed being at home, escaping the pressure of being in front of their peers.
But for students that struggled, that’s when the real effect started. Some started slacking, frequently skipping their online classes. It was found that attending online classes took a greater amount of motivation, and learning was affected. For example, studies showed that nearly half the students started the academic year below grade level.
Naturally, being cooped up at home 24/7 took a toll on kids. Without a healthy amount of socializing, students struggled to have a lighter, happier mood. For some it was worse than others as they struggled with spiraling into depression or developing anxiety.
Socializing wasn’t the only issue, though.
Mormino said that many students had to deal with the loss of a loved one. The coronavirus took many people from us and dealing with that as adults is already not easy. As a kid, it’s impossible to face alone.
Unfortunately for many, it felt like they were alone. Even for those who didn’t feel that, that sort of loss can be one of the hardest moments of their life.
School counselors did their best but they could tell it wasn’t going to be fixed easily.
Mormino said that on a scale of 1-10, the mental health concerns of students was at an 8 during the pandemic. Before it was only a 5, but the impact of the pandemic was significant enough to continue even when in-person school returned.
Students had to deal with getting back to normal. In some cases, the schools made it easier. After going back, some high schools and colleges made it easier to pass classes with a requirement of only 50-60%.
As we came back, this wasn’t the only positive thing after the pandemic. Mormino reflected on it, noting that it taught us a lot of important lessons including personal health strategies, the importance of good mental health, and taking care of people.
Before the pandemic, we used to take people for granted, not worried about the future. The pandemic not only instilled fear, but also showed us the value of life and friends. As students started going back in-person, it was shown that bullying rates had also gone down. We learned that friends were such an important part of our lives and mental health.
Although the pandemic was one of the worst years of students’ lives, it taught us all important lessons. We still have much to learn, but slowly with experiences like COVID, we’re getting there.