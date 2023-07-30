This article was written as part of the Youth Press Corps 2023 journalism camp.
LGBTQ+ educators and students say that the nonprofit organization Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools (GSAFE) has made school a safer place for them, as well as made ally peers and team members more affirming. GSAFE has also given a sense of safety to queer and trans students.
GSAFE has spent over 30 years raising awareness about the treatment of trans and LGBTQ+ youth in and out of schools and giving educators the resources to make their schools safer through policies and tools to use with queer and trans students.
Peg Zizmann, a school counselor at Glacial Drumlin Middle School in the Monona Grove School District, said GSAFE has helped her school immensely with the safety and comfort of trans and queer students and staff.
“GSAFE has helped make my school district a more welcoming place, and a safe place, and an affirming place for students with a variety of identities,” Zizmann explained. “I personally have immense gratitude for the work of GSAFE because I feel it has made my life as an educator better. I feel safer and more affirmed because GSAFE exists and because of what it does.”
The Monona Grove School District has sought out GSAFE to help make its schools a safer and more inclusive space for LGBTQ+ students. Zizmann outlined the issues that affect the trans and queer students in her school, a similar set of challenges for a large number of districts around the nation, according to studies by the U.S. Department of Education and The Trevor Project.
“Every year of my career, every district I’ve worked in, there have been incidents with students or peers using anti-gay, or anti-LGBTQ+, or anti-queer slurs or microaggressions,” she said. “What I more notice is that social media, and media in general, has turned its attention to trans students, or trans people.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and PBS News, the recent anti-trans legislation headlines and horrible treatment of queer and trans students has caused a spike in suicidal thoughts and extreme depression in students around the nation.
The policies and legislation that are being created and questioned by the Supreme Court and state governments are “incredibly harmful” and “are poorly contrived scare tactics used to scare people,” said Ali Muldrow, the co-executive director of GSAFE, formerly the organization’s race director.
GSAFE has spoken on the anti-trans and anti-queer rhetoric used in schools, understanding the horrible treatment of LGBTQ+ youth in schools by some peers and educators.
“Part of that work is about raising awareness around the damage that is caused when we do not address the harassment and bullying that LGBTQ+ youth face in schools,” Muldrow said in an interview with the Youth Press Corps.
While addressing the treatment of trans and queer students, GSAFE has worked toward making schools a safer place for them by holding trainings for educators and parents to become more accepting toward their trans and queer students, peers and children. GSAFE has also made progress toward helping school districts with instating new anti-discriminatory policies.
“They have explicitly helped us write (anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination) policies,” Zizmann said. “In 2016, and then it got updated this year. Both times GSAFE was a group that was helping us spearhead that.”
GSAFE hopes that Wisconsin’s future holds school districts where LGBTQ+ youth and educators can thrive and feel safe in their schools and home spaces. They are also picturing LGBTQ+ students and educators advocating for their rights and pushing their voices to be heard. A world free of oppression and discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and race is what GSAFE strives for.