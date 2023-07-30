This article was written as part of the Youth Press Corps 2023 journalism camp.
In 2023, more LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. face mental health issues because of legislation passed that directly discriminates against them. Almost 600 specifically anti-trans bills have been proposed since the beginning of 2023, with 76 passed.
According to an online survey of over 28,000 queer youth, 41% of young (13-24) queer people have considered suicide. Eighty-one percent of all queer people want mental health care, but half cannot access it.
Ali Muldrow, the co-executive director of the Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools (GSAFE), said that “Gender-affirming care is the safest strategy for young people.
“When you deny kids gender-affirming care, it’s dangerous (for their mental health),” she said.
She also claims that anti-LGBTQ+ bills are “poorly contrived scare tactics used to divide people.” This means these bills are being used to scare people and make those targeted feel like second-class citizens. The bills single out minorities and actively discourage nonconformity.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade highlights the steps that the U.S. has been taking backward, she said.
“The progress that we’ve made has been hard fought for. It would be a major reversal in the values of so many of our districts,” said Muldrow, referencing the effects that anti-LGBTQ+ legislation would have on the work of GSAFE.
Lisa Kvistad, the interim superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, said that if anti-LGBTQ+ legislation were to pass, the district would always stand by its students. She said that the district has worked with outside organizations to create safe spaces in and out of schools.
The legislation targeting the queer community has a direct and striking effect on their mental health.
“LGBTQ young people are not inherently prone to increased suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or their gender identity, but rather they are placed at higher risk because of the mistreatment and stigmatization that they experience in society,” said Ronita Rath, the vice president of research at the Trevor Project, in an article by STAT.
“You may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I’ll rise," Maya Angelou said.
What can be done?
1. Elevate student voices
GSAFE has been working with schools and youth groups around Wisconsin to elevate the voices of young people. They organize events where youth can speak out against homophobic and transphobic bills and legislation. These speeches have directly resulted in the blocking of that legislation.
GSAFE supports educators by providing inclusive materials, curriculum and school policies. They also offer a leadership program for LGBTQ+ people of color called Foundations of Leadership, which helps students take control and become better and more active community members and leaders.
2. Create affirming spaces
Creating affirming spaces inside and outside of schools for queer youth and adults will dramatically help with mental health issues. Kvistad says that the district recognizes the full lives of its students and works with organizations so that there are support systems in and out of school.
MMSD has been creating foundational support to address issues. The district makes sure to use students' preferred names and pronouns and provides inclusive bathroom options for trans and non-binary students.
3. Mental health supports
GSAFE provides access to mental health experts and therapists to those who need them, but supply is low while demand continues to rise.
The district needs to “look at staffing schools based on student need” rather than on the enrollment numbers, Kvistad said. MMSD has preserved much of its mental health support staff through the pandemic. However, it’s still not enough.
Kvistad said that building the capacity of all staff could make up for the lack of mental health professionals. GSAFE has also been working on training all staff members to help with this issue.
Helping LGBTQ+ students with their mental health is a large step in the right direction, however, these efforts would be affected if legislation were to pass. The representatives from GSAFE and MMSD did not speak to efforts outside of schools.
4. Civics education
Voting for people who won’t sign discriminatory bills into law is the best bet to avoid these issues altogether.
District officials say that implementing a required civics education course could also help with these issues by teaching all students what rights they have. This could also encourage students to speak out and vote for issues that matter to them.
“We need our partnerships because we can’t do it alone,” Kvistad said.
As a nation, we are taking steps backward, and it is affecting the mental health of queer people. We can attempt to soften the blows by elevating student voices, creating affirming spaces inside and outside of school, designing more accessible mental health supports, and advocating for civics education.
“The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends toward justice,” Muldrow said.