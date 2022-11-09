After changing how consumers think about eating fish, Nic Mink has turned his passion for sustainable food systems and history to the dairy business.
The co-founder of Madison-based Sitka Salmon Shares – which provides boxes of wild-caught Alaska fish and seafood to over 25,000 customers in the Midwest – is now restoring a building that once housed one of Wisconsin’s largest dairy factories.
Mink and his wife, Danika Laine, are in the midst of a $10.3 million project to develop Seven Acre Dairy Company into a complex featuring a 130-seat “farm-to-table” restaurant, a micro dairy plant, an eight-room boutique hotel along with outdoor space for weddings and events. Included are walking paths, a restored oak savanna and an outdoor skating rink.
Set along the banks of the Sugar River in the small town of Paoli 10 miles south of Madison, the Seven Acre Dairy Company will become a destination for overnight visitors, ice cream lovers and those looking for locally sourced fine dining. A soft opening is planned for early December.
Opened in 1888, the cement block building operated as a cheese factory for nearly 90 years before evolving into other uses including a gift shop, a gallery space and apartments. It hasn’t been home to any dairy producers for decades, but Mink and his crew are out to change that.
Via a collaboration with nearby Landmark Creamery, Seven Acre Dairy Company will include a micro butter plant and a soft - serve ice cream machine. Some of the milk will be sourced from Tom and Vicki Sarbacker, long-time dairy farmers from the Verona area.
Seeking a new project after leaving Sitka, Mink started brainstorming about opening a restaurant serving homemade pizza in northern Wisconsin. When that didn’t materialize, Mink and Laine discovered the former dairy plant while paddling a stretch of the Sugar River last summer and bought the building in September 2021.
The next step was getting the building added to state and national historic registries, which opened up federal tax credits. The company has since raised about $9.5 million and is still looking for another $500,000 in nvestment from community members.
A native of Miami who spent his summers at a camp in southerrn Wisconsin, Mink earned a Ph.D. in history and environmental studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, before founding Sitka Salmon Shares more than a decade ago. He’s taught in the fields of food systems, environmental studies, and history, holding appointments at Northwestern University, Butler University, Knox College and several campuses in the UW system.
Mink’s research has been published widely, earning him grants and awards from the Smithsonian Institution, the United States Department of Agriculture, the Andrew Mellon Foundation, and the Central Indiana Community Foundation.
Tell us about the genesis of Seven Acre. It's way more than a micro dairy and ice cream store.
More than anything, we wanted to preserve this remarkable and irreplaceable piece of Wisconsin history: a building that witnessed nearly a century of continuous dairy manufacturing and, at its peak in the 1950s, was one of the largest dairy manufacturers in the state. Seven Acre Dairy Company - with its restaurant and bar, its event space, its cafe, its grounds, its micro-dairy - was really our vehicle to do that. We want guests to feel and sense that history from the moment they drive onto the site and step into the businesses.
At Sitka, you talked often about a sustainable food model. Do you see any progress on that front?
The food system and the expectations of consumers have changed a lot since we founded Sitka Salmon Shares. It's remarkable. I think it's now a widely held understanding that people want to eat in more environmentally sustainable ways. Of course, "environmentally sustainable" is a complex term and so is "progress" and, more and more, the corporate food model is seeking to make that term synonymous with plant- and lab-developed alternatives to animal - derived food. Is that progress? Are these new, large-scale meat and milk analogues really more environmentally friendly than small scale animal production on family farms? I’m not entirely sure. But at this point in my career, being able to build a model to help a few local, small-time dairy farmers seems about as “sustainable” as anything I could accomplish.
This project involves a lot of different pieces and different players. How can interested people get more involved?
This is definitely a complex and expensive project, and it has certainly taken a village to get this financed. We are currently running a campaign for investors on a new platform called WeFunder. This platform allows community members to make real investments in local businesses. You can find out more at https://wefunder.com/seven.acre.dairy.company.