Three girls pitched their small businesses to a panel of judges that included former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter on Friday at the American Family Insurance Spark building.
Jeter, a Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and five-time World Series champion, had strong words of praise and encouragement for the young entrepreneurs.
“I’m just happy to have an opportunity to listen to the businesses that you all have started,” Jeter said. “You’re going to be successful in everything that you do, and I’m just proud to be here.”
Verona eighth-grader Sidney Moore, Middleton 11th-grader Sowmya Rajana and Wisconsin Dells 12th-grader Kahli Gullien each gave a short presentation on a business model they created to address youth mental health challenges.
All three teens are alumni of CEOs of Tomorrow, an entrepreneurship education program for kids in fourth through twelfth grades. Program participants learn how to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, intern with local businesses for high school credit and travel outside the country to share the skills they learn.
“Our youth learn how to open real businesses, not just to make revenue but also to use those businesses for social good,” founder and CEO Roxie Hentz said.
Hentz added that the program is especially uplifting for girls, who she said gain a “sense of purpose” that is often elusive because of gender discrimination.
“Girls and women, but girls in particular, aren’t often put in positions where they’re given the lead, they’re able to really shine or share their greatest gifts and talents,” Hentz said. “So for these young women, it really has boosted their confidence.”
Jeter said the girls "deserve a lot of credit” for pitching their ideas.
“Growing up, for me, the hardest thing to do was speak in front of people. I mean, I would’ve been sweating for two weeks. I couldn’t even do it in front of my parents,” Jeter told the young entrepreneurs.
Jeter, along with gener8tor senior managing director Lauren Usher and American Family Enterprise chief marketing officer Elicia Azali, asked questions about the businesses and decided on a winner after all presentations were complete.
After about 15 minutes of deliberation, the panel selected Sidney’s pitches for “Happy Minds” and “Sidney’s Girl Power, Inc.” as winner of the competition and a signed Jeter baseball card. The judges cited her “poise” and cohesive understanding of how her businesses operated as what set her apart. The three entrepreneurs also each received a $100 stipend and a signed polaroid with Jeter, but the “primary aim of the event was to lift up youth perspectives on mental health and share and inspire innovative approaches,” according to American Family spokeswoman Erin Johansen.
“You had something very tactical, but you were using your own story and the lessons that you learned to share and help out people,” Azali told Sidney as she announced her win.
Happy Minds, Sidney’s first business, sells mental health-focused products including navy blue beanie hats embroidered with encouraging messages and stress balls with words of encouragement. Fifteen percent of Happy Minds’ earnings are donated to various mental health research centers and Briarpatch Youth Services, a Dane County organization that provides resources to kids experiencing homelessness.
Sidney’s Girl Power, her second business, is dedicated to “motivating, mentoring and empowering girls” by speaking at different mental health events, one of which was a small group session at Lincoln Elementary in Madison. Sidney also shares 70 self-empowerment topics during her speeches, including mantras such as “I love my hair” and “I’m beautiful on the inside and out” that carried her through her own mental health struggles.
“I used to have anxiety about being the only one that looks like me in school and in my activities, but after I learned those tools, they helped me learn confidence and feel better about myself,” Sidney said. “I want to help other girls using mental health tools to give girls confidence and self-esteem.”
Sidney’s father Bruce Moore, who calls himself Sidney’s “biggest cheerleader,” said her confidence results from years of practicing self-affirming habits.
“Every day, this is your assignment,” Moore recalled telling his daughter. “Say, ‘I’m beautiful, and my hair is beautiful’ until you believe it. And now she believes it.”
Moore recalled that other parents once told him his “expectations were too high” for his daughter. He said those parents may not understand the pervasive discrimination Sidney has to overcome as a young woman of color.
“From my point of view,” Moore explained, “my child is an African-American child and we always have to work harder.”
Sidney is excited to grow her business as she enters high school. She hopes to integrate her two businesses, start a website, offer more products and lead more discussions.
Though Sidney won the competition, both Sowmya and Kahli delivered pitches the judges called “thorough business plans.”
Sowmya’s candle business, “Never,” which donates 20% of its earnings to suicide loss survivors, was inspired by her experience as an Indian-American. She said mental health is something you “just don’t talk about” in India and other places around the world.
“I believe (immigrants from) those countries come to America to get a job and make sure their kids have an amazing life,” Sowmya said. “I hope my business teaches them that mental health is a real thing, and hopefully they go back to their country and show people it’s a real thing and it’s a big thing.”
Kahli pitched a health-focused baked goods company designed to promote awareness about mental health and racism by donating a portion of its earnings to local charities fighting racial inequities in mental health education and support. Her business philosophy is based on a 2017 study that found elevated sugar consumption could lead to adverse effects on psychological health.
"I try to make healthier sweets because sugar is a big, big, thing when it comes to mental health," Kahli said. "You need to be more mindful of what you eat and focus on putting healthier stuff in your body."
All three teens believe their experience starting and running a mental well-being business taught them valuable tips for addressing youth mental health issues.
“If someone’s coming up to you and talking about their mental health, don’t go off-topic. Just talk about this really important topic,” Sowmya said. “You just need to take them seriously and actually try to comfort them. Don’t act like it’s nothing, because it’s not.”
Sidney hopes more young women will be inspired to pursue their own business ideas. Though she acknowledges there will be hardships, her advice is to “just go for it.”
“It will be hard, but it’s all worth it in the end,” she said. “If it’s something you’re passionate about, then you should do it.”