The Plan Commission on Monday night unanimously approved a large apartment building for the site of the old Wonder Bar and Coliseum Bar at 222-232 E. Olin Ave., across from the Alliant Energy Center.
McGrath Properties, a local development company led by Lance McGrath, is proposing to construct a 12-story mixed-use building with 192 apartments and approximately 13,500 square feet of commercial space.
The development will be split into two lots. The new building will be on one lot and the old Wonder Bar will be on the other.
The Wonder Bar closed permanently in May 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortly after the closing, McGrath planned to demolish the Wonder Bar, along with the Coliseum Bar, and construct an 18-story building at the site.
But historic preservationists and residents pushed back against the demolition saying that the bar had historic value, with ties to 1920s prohibition and organized crime, and was a haunt for 1930s Chicago gangsters.
Some floated physically transporting the Wonder Bar off the site to a nearby location but due to its weight, nearby railroad tracks, and other geographical and logistical challenges, those ideas were scrapped.
Additionally, McGrath’s proposal for an 18-story, 292-unit building (which would have been the third tallest building in Madison) was denied by the Plan Commission in July 2021. This forced McGrath to table his plans for the site temporarily and go back to the drawing board for a new proposal.
The revamped, approved proposal will keep the Wonder Bar at the site with a minor cosmetic change to the rear of the building.
The Wonder Bar will then remain as part of the site on a separate lot until a future tenant is found to occupy the space. A prospective future tenant would have to then obtain any remodeling or restoration permits in order to update the Wonder Bar for future use.
The Coliseum Bar, which has been permanently closed since June 2020, will be demolished.
While the Plan Commission’s vote was unanimous, there were differing opinions from residents about the development.
“They have proposed a building so out of character with everything around it, it makes the Wonder Bar look like a pimple on a giant’s face,” said Janelle Munns, a resident. “When they brought the latest 12-story proposal to a neighborhood meeting, the word ‘institution’ was used by many people to describe how it looked.”
Jim Winkle, a resident who supports the project, said he was “disappointed there’s no affordable housing included but I know naturally affordable neighborhoods immediately to the south of this will benefit.”
“It will slow the gentrification of these neighborhoods,” he said. ”Madison is adding 2,800 people a year. We have to build the equivalent of seven of these buildings every year just to keep up.”
Commissioner Bradley Cantrell said McGrath addressed the Plan Commission’s concerns from 2021, when the commission denied the original project.
“As I recall, when he came forward before, the issues were demolishing the Wonder Bar — which he has now preserved — and the 18-story building the Plan Commission thought was way too tall,” Cantrell said, speaking in support of a motion to approve the project. “He has reduced it to 12 stories which is now consistent with the South Madison plan.
“I think he’s done an excellent job addressing those concerns. I think this is a great project. It provides housing where we need it.”
The Plan Commission approved the demolition permit which will take down the Coliseum Bar and approved rezoning of the site. Madison’s City Council will vote to finalize the rezoning approval at an upcoming meeting.