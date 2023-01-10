Twenty years ago, Matthew Braunginn was awarded a Women in Focus Scholarship, which he used to pursue an education at Purdue University, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science and international affairs & public policy.
“While my parents were educated and well employed, college isn't cheap, particularly for middle class, lower middle class and poor families,” Braunginn said. “It's more than just tuition. You have to pay for housing and food. Particularly students of color are also more likely to have to work in college, which impacts their academic performance more than white students.
“This scholarship, what it really did for me was, allowed me to not have to worry about that early on in my academic career in college. It provided space to better learn how to learn, to develop relationships with my peers and really engage in a college environment,” he said.
Braunginn now serves as a digital organizer for A Better Wisconsin Together, an emerging writer fellow for Daily Kos, and a communications and policy consultant for EQT by Design. He will also be the guest speaker at the Women in Focus 37th annual “I Have a Dream” Ball on Saturday, Jan. 14, which raises funds for the scholarship.
The event, at the Monona Terrace, is hosted in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and hope for a more equitable society. The Women in Focus 2023 Scholarship Ball application form is available for applicants and will close on Feb. 15.
Scholarship recipients are typically graduating seniors in the Madison community from diverse backgrounds. WIF also provides scholarships for adults who have experienced a significant gap in their educational journey.
The ball will be hosted by Jodie Pope, WIF member and past recipient of the scholarship, and WIF President Sharyl Kato. Vanessa McDowell, also known as DJ Ace, will host the music for the event. McDowell is the CEO of YWCA Madison and also received a WIF scholarship.
There will also be an online auction to benefit the WIF scholarship fund, which will be hosted by Portia Adney and Deanna Wright.
“The silent auction came about during the pandemic, so all of our balls were in person, but then when the shutdown occurred, we knew that students were still going to go to school,” Pope said. “We needed a way to still host a ball. We decided to do a virtual ball because we were really concerned about still being able to fund scholarships.
“One of the things that two of our members supported was the creation of both an online involved event, as well as creating an online auction. Because we didn't have any expenses for a ball, we were able to fundraise more money than ever before.”
The organization’s mission is to create a world where dreams are fulfilled and all barriers to education are erased for students of color.
Pope said WIF has awarded 397 scholarships in the last 37 years, donating over a half million dollars to support students in their educational pursuits.
WIF chooses to host this ball every year the weekend before Martin Luther King’s birthday to celebrate and honor his life, while continuing its commitment to supporting students of color financially in their academic careers.
“As part of the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., we can't particularly forget his more radical lessons,” Braunginn said. “Particularly when it comes to education, economic prosperity, opportunity, and our lack of investments in programs and social uplift. Paraphrasing here, but he said, ‘A nation that spends more money on military might, weapons of violence and war, than programs of positive uplift, is a nation nearing spiritual death.’
“And that hasn't changed since his assassination. That's a part of this weekend, to me. This scholarship is good and needs to continue, but we can't take our eyes off that larger prize, that larger picture.”