Quotes of the Week
"How do we trust you, and honest to God that made me so angry back then. And even now, I'll be honest with you, when I see you, I refer to you as Wisconsin's Dr. Fauci."
— Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules Chair Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, blasting Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I don't recall saying that I anticipated that the state would be shut down, whatever that means, for more than a year. But I very likely said that we could be dealing with a deadly pandemic for a period of time that could be over a year."
— Westergaard responding to Nass.
"Instead of saying ‘we don’t have enough money,’ tell me what the damn plan is. I put my plan out there, I think it’s a reasonable plan. They need to get to work."
— Gov. Tony Evers at this week’s WisPolitics.com luncheon knocking Republicans' criticism of his budget. See the story here.
"The Legislature will send the governor a budget that is good for all of Wisconsin in June, just like we have the last two cycles. We will build a budget that funds our priorities, cuts taxes and prepares for the future after we hold public hearings, agency briefings and work together to pave the right path forward."
— Joint Finance Committee co-chairs Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, in a joint email to WisPolitics.com responding to Evers’ demands.
Protasiewicz praised conservative jurists as she sought judicial appointments from Walker
Janet Protasiewicz, running as a liberal for the state Supreme Court this spring, praised conservative jurists such as Pat Roggensack, Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas a decade ago as she sought judicial appointments from then-GOP Gov. Scott Walker.
Protasiewicz, an assistant Milwaukee County district attorney at the time, didn’t hide her partisan past, however. In her 2012 and 2013 applications for spots on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Protasiewicz noted she’d been a member of the Democratic Party and had organized a fundraiser for state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, when he was in the Assembly.
Protasiewicz didn’t land either appointment. One of them went to then-attorney Rebecca Bradley, who Protasiewicz challenged unsuccessfully in 2013.
Protasiewicz then won a spot on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2014, when she was unopposed for the open seat.
Habush Sinykin’s family textile business referred to OSHA 5 times in 5 years
Democratic 8th Senate District candidate Jodi Habush Sinykin’s family textile business, which features prominently in her TV ads, has been referred to OSHA five times over the past five years for possible safety violations, according to a search of the agency’s database.
Four of those referrals resulted in violations with initial penalties totaling $51,308. That was knocked down to $41,204 as the company engaged OSHA in settlement talks.
In the most serious case, OSHA found nine violations after an employee attempted to manually uncurl fabric from a shear with her hands. A moving shear amputated her left index and middle fingertips above the first joint. OSHA records note the spinning blade had a hood but was not guarded from accidental contact. The original fine of $42,492 was reduced to $29,492 through the settlement process.
Payne says clean water will be a top priority as he strives for confirmation as DNR secretary
Although the Senate has held off on confirming some members of Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet in the past, Department of Natural Resources Secretary Adam Payne tells WisPolitics he’s optimistic of confirmation.
Evers appointed the former Sheboygan County administrator in December to fill the vacancy left by Preston Cole, who retired in November. The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy will hold a hearing on Payne’s appointment on Wednesday.
“I'm optimistic. I mean, I tend to be optimistic, just as just how I approach things in life and look for the good in people,” Payne said. “And there hasn't been a legislator that I've met with where I didn't feel we didn't have a good, productive, kind, thoughtful discussion.”
Local governments band together on climate issues
A local government coalition focused on climate issues aims to ensure residents get their “fair share” of federal resources coming to Wisconsin.
That’s according to Erick Shambarger, Milwaukee’s director of environmental sustainability and co-founding member of the Wisconsin Local Government Climate Coalition. In a recent interview, he said the group helps members share ideas and find opportunities to collaborate.
“Obviously with the federal infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, I mean there’s a lot of opportunities,” he said, referencing the billions of federal dollars Wisconsin is expected to receive. “So the coalition is just a good forum for local governments that are interested in these issues.”
Political TV
"UpFront" is a statewide commercial TV news magazine show airing Sundays around the state. This week's show, hosted by GERRON JORDAN and MATT SMITH, features an interview with GREG MARCUS, president and CEO of the Wisconsin-based Marcus Corporation about the post-pandemic movie theater industry, the overall economic outlook of the hospitality industry and hotel planning for the 2024 Republican National Convention. Also on the program, BROOKE OBERWETTER, TikTok’s head of policy communications for the Americas, responds to growing calls on Capitol Hill to ban the popular app and action by states like Wisconsin to ban the platform on state devices. And LENA DELAET, director of Summerfest Tech, appears from South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, as part of the Milwaukee delegation making a pitch to businesses and individuals to come to Milwaukee.
"Rewind," a weekly show from WisconsinEye and WisPolitics.com, airs at 8 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. on Sundays in addition to being available online. On this week's episode, WisPolitics.com's JR ROSS and CBS 58’s EMILEE FANNON discuss the latest on the budget, the single debate in the state Supreme Court race and this week’s JCRAR actions on vaccine requirements.
This week’s episode of WisPolitics.com’s “Capitol Chats” features DNR Secretary ADAM PAYNE.
"The Insiders" is a weekly WisOpinion.com web show featuring former Democratic Senate Majority Leader CHUCK CHVALA and former Republican Assembly Speaker SCOTT JENSEN. This week, the two consider whether referendums on the ballot may drive voters to the polls for the upcoming spring general election for Supreme Court and local races.
“In Focus: Wisconsin” airs Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1 with host PETE ZERVAKIS.
PBS Wisconsin’s "Here and Now" airs at 7:30 p.m. Fridays. This week's program with anchor FREDERICA FREYBERG includes an interview with UW Health Infectious Disease Pediatrician GREG DeMURI on meningitis and chickenpox infection risks among children as Republican lawmakers block new school and daycare immunization requirements. Also on the show, U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator MICHAEL LAZZERI discusses child labor law violations and Law Forward Co-founder JEFF MANDELL discusses the group’s complaint to the Office of Lawyer Regulation alleging misconduct by former Justice MICHAEL GABLEMAN in his 2020 election probe.
"Capital City Sunday" airs at 9 a.m. Sunday on WKOW-TV in Madison, WAOW-TV in Wausau, WXOW-TV in La Crosse and WQOW-TV in Eau Claire. This week’s program with host LANCE VEESER features interviews with Joint Finance Committee Co-Chair Sen. HOWARD MARKLEIN, R-Spring Green, and Senate Minority Leader MELISSA AGARD, D-Madison, on the state budget, and UW-La Crosse political science Prof. ANTHONY CHERGOSKY on the state Supreme Court race and other topics.
Week Ahead
Wednesday: The Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism holds a public hearing on the reappointment of Randy Romanski as secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection.
- 10 a.m.: 411 South, state Capitol.
Wednesday: The Joint Legislative Audit Committee holds a public hearing on an audit report of certain broadband expansion grant programs.
- 10 a.m.: 412 East, state Capitol.
Wednesday: The Senate Committee on Transportation and Local Government holds a public hearing on the reappointment of Craig Thompson as secretary of the Department of Transportation.
- 10:30 a.m.: 300 Southeast, state Capitol.
Wednesday: The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy holds a public hearing on the appointment of Adam Payne as secretary of the Department of Natural Resources.
- 12:30 p.m.: 201 Southeast, state Capitol.
Thursday: Assembly Committee on Ways and Means holds a public hearing on a constitutional amendment requiring legislative approval for the governor to allocate federal funds.
- 10 a.m.: 328 Northwest, state Capitol.
Names in the News
The UW-Madison La Follette School of Public Affairs will host its 2023 Offner Lecture on March 29 with NPR White House correspondent TAMARA KEITH at the Overture Center in Madison. Keith will discuss Americans’ dwindling faith in the media.
The state Democratic Party has hired ARIK WOLK as its rapid response director for the 2024 election cycle. He previously worked as the press secretary for End Citizens United.
The Medical College of Wisconsin has promoted lobbyist NATHAN BERKEN to interim vice president of government and community relations. Berken was previously director of government relations.
ADAM BARR, who previously oversaw the Department of Safety and Professional Services’ Wisconsin Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, is now working for consulting firm Michael Best Strategies with a focus on health care and education.
Endorsements
The following is a list of recent endorsements, based on emails received by WisPolitics.com:
Supreme Court
JANET PROTASIEWICZ: NARAL Pro-Choice America, Jewish Democratic Council of America, former Lt. Gov. MANDELA BARNES, Human Rights Campaign, MoveOn Political Action, End Citizens United // Let America Vote
DANIEL KELLY: Milwaukee Police Association, all GOP members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, the Assembly caucus and the Senate caucus.
8th Senate District
JODI HABUSH SINYKIN: Human Rights Campaign, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin
Lobbyist Watch
Twenty changes were made to the lobbying registry in the past week.
