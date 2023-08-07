A second lawsuit has been filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court alleging the current Republican-approved election maps are gerrymandered and violate the state Constitution.
Madison-based law firm Boardman Clark has teamed with lawyers from Washington, D.C. to sue the Wisconsin Elections Commission over the maps.
This lawsuit comes just days after Law Forward filed a similar case with the state Supreme Court. In addition to suing the Elections Commission, Law Forward’s case also seeks action against 17 state senators.
Both lawsuits seek to take advantage of the flip to a 4-3 liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court since newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz took the bench Aug. 1.
The suits are “broadly similar,” said Sam Hirsch, an attorney with the D.C. firm serving as co-litigants on the Boardman Clark case. “They both contend that the current state legislative maps violate the state Constitution and need to be replaced in time for the 2024 elections."
Monday’s lawsuit was filed on behalf of a group of “mathematicians, statisticians and computer scientists who believe in fair districting and believe that their disciplines are helpful in drawing fair maps,” according to Hirsch.
The tight time frame between both filings shows “the breadth of concern” over the issue, Hirsch told the Cap Times Monday.
The ideal situation would involve Gov. Tony Evers’ office and the Legislature working together to craft fair election maps, Hirsch said. But in 2021 and 2022, that didn’t happen.
“The Legislature passed extreme partisan gerrymandering. The governor vetoed it correctly, and then effectively a majority of the court overrode his veto,” Hirsch said. “Which is not only problematic because the maps were so deeply unfair, but also because it's a violation of separation of powers.”
The ruling by the formerly conservative majority on the Supreme Court violated the state’s Separation of Powers Doctrine because the court “effectively put themselves in the role of the Legislature that didn't have enough votes to override the veto and gave them enough votes to do so,” Hirsch said.
Monday’s filing says the current state election maps “dilute” and “debase” Wisconsin voters’ powers at the poll.
"The principle that we set out in our papers is pretty straightforward, which is if a party's candidates get a majority of the votes statewide, they should have at least a fighting chance of getting a majority of seats statewide,” Hirsch said. “That is impossible under the current Senate and Assembly maps, but it's absolutely possible under better maps."
The goal of the case is to avoid gerrymandered voting maps in any political direction moving forward, Hirsch explained.
“Right now, the need is to undo a severe Republican gerrymander, but the basic principles that my clients stand for are against gerrymandering. Period. No matter who it was done by and who it was done to,” Hirsch said.