Jan. 31 is the final day for people to apply for Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program funds.
WERA, which has been funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance program through the U.S. Department of the Treasury, is closing applications on the 31st due to low remaining funds. But some housing stability services will continue even after rental benefit funds are exhausted.
WERA opened to Wisconsin residents in February 2021 and has provided money to help stave off eviction to rental tenants, as well as help people catch up on past due utility bills. WERA has paid out over $242 million in benefits to more than 38,865 households across the state.
“Since launching this program, we’ve been able to help tens of thousands of households get caught up on rent, keep the heat and lights on, and ensure folks could stay connected during one of the most challenging economic periods our state has ever experienced,” said Gov. Tony Evers, in a press release on Friday. “I’m proud of our efforts to help Wisconsinites have one less stressor as they’ve worked to provide for themselves and their families.”
During the pandemic, federal moratoriums on evictions helped people to stay in their homes as COVID-19 affected millions of people’s income and job stability. Now, many of those restrictions have been lifted.
WERA was administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration in partnership with WISCAP, Community Action agencies and Energy Services Inc.
“This successful program has allowed thousands of households to catch up on utility bills and get some peace of mind during a very trying time, and we are making sure that housing stability services continue to be offered even after WERA benefit funds run out,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “We are grateful for Gov. Evers’ unwavering support and the commitment of our statewide network of partners in helping Wisconsin renters avoid eviction and retain safe, stable housing.”
Wisconsin received $281 million from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 and $322 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act also in 2021 for a total of $603 million for rental assistance.
According to the DOA, $543 million of those funds have been spent and a portion of the remaining funds are being left in reserve for housing stability services.
“Benefits will no longer be paid once funds are exhausted, but housing stability services will help assist individuals and families in need of other resources and support,” Tatyana Warrick, DOA communications director, told the Cap Times.
Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31. People in need of assistance can receive more information on the website or visit BadgerBounceback.wi.gov.