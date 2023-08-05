At one point in his stirring account of the Wisconsin Chicano uprising in the 1960s and ‘70s, Jesus Salas wrote, “We were no one’s peons.”
Indeed, as his new historical account “Obreros Unidos: The Roots and Legacy of the Farmworkers Movement,” makes clear, the migrants who traveled here from Texas and other Southern states were anything but pushovers as they fought for rights, first in the agricultural sector, then in urban areas like Milwaukee, and also in the University of Wisconsin System.
The effort was part of a transnational movement. The book, published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, is an important chapter of state history, a story of unyielding determination among people who wanted to be treated fairly.
Through it all, Salas and his immediate and extended families were among those at the forefront of the efforts. Obreros Unidos, which translates to “workers united,” was the organizing entity, seeking rights and respect for upwards of 15,000 migrants who traveled here to pick cucumbers, cherries and other crops, and to work in the potato and vegetable processing facilities.
Initially, they fought unfair labor practices, terrible housing and unsanitary conditions in the agricultural industry. As he makes clear, they also sought respect. Most of the migrant workers came from the American South. Salas said in an interview that few of the migrants in those days came from south of the border.
Generations of Mexican American activism
Salas came from a family of activists. His father and uncle fought apartheid, Jim Crow laws, poll taxes and other abuses in their home region of Crystal City, Texas, in the 1950s. This was the way of the American South.
Their elders’ activism rubbed off on Salas and his five brothers. When the young Salas boys were denied entry into a Lubbock, Texas, movie theater, one brother, Manuel, protested. The manager told them Mexicans weren’t allowed. They weren’t Mexicans. They were Americans of Mexican descent. The boys left without seeing the movie, but not until Manuel gave the manager a piece of his mind.
Everywhere the migrant families went to pick agricultural crops in the South, they encountered similar abuses. They thought they might fare better in the North. Wisconsin, as Salas notes, had progressive laws, but those laws weren’t being enforced. When they got here, they encountered some of the same mistreatment, especially squalid housing, lack of decent sanitary services in the fields and a piece-work system that resulted in brutal working conditions. The Chicanos, a term used to describe people of Mexican descent but born in the U.S., decided to organize.
That organizing led to a historic 1966 march from Wautoma to Madison to address their concerns. At the James Burns potato farm in the Almond-Bancroft area, the owner fired and evicted anyone associated with the upstart Obreros Unidos.
“It all started there,” Salas said in a recent interview. “That was pretty raw. He (James Burns) surprised the hell out of me. He got wind of what we were doing, and he asked workers if they were part of OU. If they said yes or didn’t answer, he fired them and kicked them out of their homes.”
By then, the Salas family had planted itself in central Wisconsin. Their father, Manuel, bought a farm near Wautoma in the 1950s, but the family lacked money to buy necessary equipment, so they struggled to make a profit. In 1959, he opened Salas Café in downtown Wautoma.
Wisconsin's Salas taps California's Cesar Chavez
It was there that Jesus Salas reached out to Cesar Chavez by pay phone. Chavez was leading the California farm workers grape boycott by Filipino workers, including a 1965 strike and march from Delano to Sacramento seeking better pay.
The idea of a march appealed to Salas. The two agreed to help each other. Salas had been attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison and working in Madison at the Children’s Treatment Center, helping troubled youths. He was also caught up in the growing anti-war and civil rights movements thriving on the UW-Madison Campus.
“I told Chavez we wanted to do what he was doing, but in our case, we wanted to do something about the housing and the wages.” he said.
While in Madison, he was also mentored by UW-Madison economics professor Elizabeth Brandeis Raushenbush, daughter of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, who specialized in labor issues among underserved groups. She had issued a report in 1965 on migrant wages and working conditions. This provided more impetus for Salas to organize and work for Chicano farm workers. He returned to Wautoma in the summer of 1966 to work with other organizers for the Wautoma-to-Madison march.
It was no small task. Workers were scattered across Marquette, Portage and Waushara counties, and organizing had to be done under cover to avoid mass firings and other retaliation. Father Michael Garrigan at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wautoma was sympathetic and helpful, providing meeting space. The workers also used pickup softball games on Sundays as a cover for organizing.
Processors and growers were seeking to discredit the Brandeis study, claiming the workers “were happy with their working conditions,” he wrote. They accused the organizers of provoking and inciting workers. Salas credited his brother, Manuel, on leave from military service, for rallying support, and a friend named David Giffey, a journalist and artist who lent his media savvy to the effort and took iconic photos. Whole families joined in the effort. As Salas explained, migrant agricultural work was a family affair, with men, women and children all working the fields.
Because of fears of retaliation, only one worker from each of the 10 selected labor camps would march. The fears were borne out, as some workers were fired when the marchers’ faces appeared in the media. The march began on Aug. 15, 1966, in Wautoma, with Salas and fellow organizer Salvadore Sanchez at the head of the line. The marchers were young and healthy but poorly outfitted for walking the 80 miles in hot weather and lacked water and medical supplies.
Father Garrigan had arranged for them to sleep in church and parish meeting rooms a couple of nights, and on the fourth day, at the outskirts of Madison, marchers were feted with a potluck by well-wishers. Gov. Warren Knowles didn’t meet with the marchers at the Capitol, but his staff had arranged a reception in the governor’s meeting room after a rally.
Legal victories met with retaliation
A goal of the march was to get Wisconsin agencies to enforce Wisconsin’s progressive labor laws through entities like the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. Progress resulted, though it took years.
Giffey’s media work brought plenty of attention from state newspapers and TV stations, but back home, the Waushara Argus ridiculed the marchers, saying they didn’t truly represent the workers. That claim met with reality at rallies in Wautoma and elsewhere, where hundreds of workers showed their support.
Women took on leadership roles at rallies and other activities, which broke a paternalistic tradition among those of Mexican descent. Salas cited Eva Valenzuela and Cookie Torres as key leaders who helped bring whole families to the movement.
In subsequent years, Obreros Unidos sought to prove that agricultural processors, such as the food giant Libby’s, not growers, were the true employers of workers, and that the piece-rate system for pay was not the equivalent of minimum wage. In 1968, Dane County Circuit Judge Norris Maloney ruled in the workers’ favor on both counts. There was more retaliation. Libby closed one of its processing plants in Wisconsin, costing 700 jobs. It moved to the South, where worker rights were just a dream.
Over time, mechanization and other changes in the agricultural industry reduced the need for agricultural workers, although to this day, migrant workers can be seen picking cucumbers in the Central Sands region. Many Chicano and Latino workers began to look to urban areas for work opportunities, often at manufacturing facilities that shunned them.
Obreros Unidos kept its promise to Chavez, organizing grape boycotts at several locations, including Milwaukee, where they also became aligned with the Black civil rights, fair housing and anti-segregation leaders, including Father James Groppi and Rep. Lloyd Barbee.
The “black-brown” coalition met fierce resistance. In Milwaukee, “We couldn’t stay out of jail,” Salas wrote. The city had a vague “misconduct on public grounds” statute, which led to hundreds of arrests and sometimes brutal treatment. Thanks to media attention, Salas proclaimed, “The best protection we had against Milwaukee’s finest was the press.” Groppi and Salas were also arrested and jailed at a protest in Madison.
The two worked closely, and upon the priest’s advice, the grape boycott advocates became more aggressive, employing “direct action” by confronting shoppers, mostly housewives at the time, in their cars at grocery store parking lots, encouraging them to shop elsewhere.
The fight goes 'transnational,' and continues
As efforts to organize continued in Wisconsin, Texas, California and elsewhere, the movement was, as Salas wrote “transnational.” But for anyone who followed Wisconsin politics from that era, the book also reads like a who’s who of those for and against the organizers. John Schmitt, president of the state AFL-CIO, was a key ally, bringing along important labor support that had been missing from the cause. The city of Milwaukee and UW-Milwaukee both resisted changes. Chicanos seeking access to higher education couldn’t even get a meeting with the UW-Milwaukee chancellor.
In Milwaukee, Salas became the first Latino director of United Migrant Opportunity Services, a key Latino social services agency. Other organizers, like Sanchez and Salas’ brothers, continued their efforts.
Universities were lily white in those days. When Salas and his brother Manuel attended what was then the Wisconsin State University-Oshkosh in the early 1960s, they were the only Chicano students. Jesus Salas briefly attended Wisconsin State University-Stevens Point, where he was the lone Chicano. He eventually earned an undergraduate degree at UW-Milwaukee and a graduate degree at Madison. It took him a decade to matriculate, because of his organizing work.
As Salas noted in an interview, all the Latino students at UW-Milwaukee in 1968 could have been seated at one table. In 2022, he proudly noted, they numbered 2,646, 13% of the student body. As for their work in the Milwaukee barrio, he said, “All you have to do is look at the diversity of the population on the near south side of Milwaukee, one of the most integrated areas of the state.” That, in a city known as one of the most geographically segregated in the country. He pointed to the efforts of Barbee, who fought for the desegregation of Milwaukee schools, as one of the keys to progress.
In recent years, Salas has served on numerous boards, including as a UW System regent, while continuing to live in the Milwaukee area. And where did he get all of his energy? “From my 10 years of background as a farm worker. I still wake up at sunrise every morning,” he said.
Salas will speak about his book in a presentation at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Wisconsin Historical Society headquarters auditorium in Madison, for an event cosponsored by the Wisconsin Book Festival.