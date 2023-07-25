With growing urgency, Wisconsinites have expressed concerns about so-called “forever chemicals,” a family of human-made chemicals linked to negative health effects found in critical water sources in communities across the state.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, claiming to understand that urgency, sought to address those concerns in the state’s new two-year budget. The spending plan, signed into law July 5 by Gov. Tony Evers, includes a first step provision: a $125 million fund that can be used to clean up contamination from the dangerous chemicals across Wisconsin.
Creation of the fund is significant, showing that after years of inaction, Republican lawmakers could get behind an effort to address PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in the state. Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, a Republican co-chair of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, told reporters in May that “the Legislature is taking this problem very seriously.”
Yet lawmakers don’t outline how the funds should be spent. Experts say one bill being mulled by Republicans in the state Senate doesn’t go far enough. It also seems that some provisions in the bill could inhibit the Department of Natural Resources’ ability to clean up the dangerous chemicals.
The bill, authored by Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, would fund a grant program run by the DNR allowing municipalities to conduct testing for PFAS levels in water systems and wastewater treatment facilities, including up to $1,800 for non-municipal entities regulated as public water systems to test for the chemical. The program also includes grants to municipalities to dispose of biosolids containing PFAS and upgrade or build infrastructure to address PFAS contamination.
Individuals who own or rent a private well contaminated by the chemicals can receive grant money to treat the water or construct a new well. In addition, landowners who own contaminated property but are not responsible for the contamination can apply for up to $250,000 for treatment under an innocent landowner grant program.
Under the Senate Republicans’ proposal, the DNR must also work to remove PFAS-containing firefighter foam from fire departments throughout the state.
In a June interview with WisconsinEye, Wimberger said the $125 million included in the budget is “likely just the first investment” in PFAS testing and cleanup efforts across the state.
“There’s no way that it’s final,” he said. “There’s definitely going to be more to come.”
Wimberger declined to be interviewed for this story.
Gavin Dehnert, emerging contaminants scientist with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, helped write the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' statewide PFAS standards in drinking water. He told the Cap Times the bill provides much-needed funding for testing and cleanup efforts in both public and private water sources.
“Before we can actually remediate it, we have to know where it is,” Dehnert said. “This does a pretty good job at saying, ‘OK, here is where the PFAS are. Let's find out where the PFAS are so we can go about doing our best to remediate it.’”
Limitations of the bill
But many of the grants, including for biosolid removal and testing at some municipal-run locations, require municipalities and individual recipients to match up to 20% of the funding. At a June Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee public hearing, Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, raised concerns that the cost of matching a fifth of the grant “could be difficult on communities and individuals.”
The bill also places limitations on actions the DNR can take to test for PFAS on land not owned by the state. The DNR must obtain written permission from the landowner to test PFAS levels on private property and notify the landowner at least 72 hours prior to publicly disclosing the results.
Additionally, the DNR can’t take any enforcement action against a private landowner unless PFAS levels exceed state or federal limits, nor can the agency prevent development projects unless it can demonstrate a measurable risk to public health, harm to the environment as a result of the project or that the developer caused the contamination.
Those limitations could impede the agency’s ability to identify and clean up PFAS contamination, said Peter Burress, government affairs manager of the Wisconsin Conservation Voters, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting environmental conservation policies. Though Burress said “there's a lot of good” in the bill’s grants for municipalities and private well owners, he believes the limitations on the DNR undermine the overall effectiveness of the bill.
“We have a much better sense now than we did a year ago of where we need to prioritize action (and) where communities need funding first and foremost, but we still have a long way to go, particularly when it comes to identifying contamination in groundwater and private wells,” Burress said. “Any limitations on testing are really going to drag out this problem and increase the risk that folks are drinking contaminated water for years and years.”
Wimberger told WisconsinEye the limitations address his concerns surrounding protecting property rights.
“There’s a balancing being done with how to require testing and also protect property rights, and that’s a concern for me,” he said.
During the June hearing, DNR Deputy Division Director Jim Zellmer suggested amending the bill to allow the DNR to publicly disclose results 24 hours after notifying the landowner and create provisions allowing the DNR to test on private property in emergency situations.
Remediation challenges remain
PFAS are often found in cleaning products, personal care items such as shampoo and nail polish, water resistant fabrics, firefighting foam and non-stick cookware. Exposure to high levels of the chemical is linked to various adverse health effects, including weakened immune system response and vaccine efficacy, higher cholesterol levels, lower fertility and an increased risk of kidney and prostate cancers, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
As much as 45% of tap water in the United States contains detectable levels of PFAS, according to a study from the United States Geological Survey. Similarly, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that 40% of Wisconsin tap water contained PFAS when it tested water samples last year.
The EPA set the standard for unsafe levels of PFAS in drinking water at 70 parts per trillion, though the agency has proposed lowering the limit to just 4 parts per trillion. PFAS do not break down easily in the environment, and treatment for contamination in water includes filtration methods that collect the contaminants while allowing the water to pass through.
But the current filtration methods are costly and time consuming, UW's Dehnert said, and "the more (the water is) contaminated, the higher the cost is going to be to get it down to those safe levels.”
Dehnert said he’d like to see more funding for the development of more efficient cleanup methods.
“There's still a lot of uncertainty and a lot of research that is going into how to remediate PFAS or do cleanup,” he said. “Putting resources into that would be very useful for us.”
Though the bill received a public hearing, it's unclear when it will receive a committee vote. At the hearing, Wimberger hinted that there could be several changes based on feedback from the DNR and other groups.
An amendment has already been proposed by Wimberger and Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, that would lower the matching requirement to 5% for recipients of innocent landowner grants. Though Burress said he has concerns that some of the amendment’s changes would further restrict the DNR’s testing and enforcement authority, he is “cautiously optimistic” that lawmakers will listen to feedback from environmental groups and affected communities.