Michael Gableman, the conservative former state Supreme Court justice overseeing a GOP-backed review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, on Friday appealed a Dane County judge’s ruling finding him in contempt of court.
The appeal, filed by Michael Dean and James Bopp, attorneys for Gabeman, is before a three-judge panel in the District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.
Judge Frank Remington found the Wisconsin Office of Special Counsel, which Gableman leads, in contempt of court two weeks ago after determining it had not complied with a previous court order to turn over records in response to an open records request. Remington last week ordered Gableman to pay $2,000 per day until he complies with the prior order.
During a hearing two weeks ago, Gableman interrupted Remington and Christa Westerberg, an attorney for liberal watchdog group American Oversight, which requested records from Gableman and filed the subsequent lawsuit, numerous times during the hearing.
He accused Remington of being an advocate for American Oversight and, both on the stand and while waiting to testify, disparaged the judge and Westerberg.
At one point, while waiting to testify, Gableman enacted an imaginary conversation between Remington and Westerberg.
“That’s what you were saying, right Ms. Westerberg?” Gableman said, acting as Remington.
“Oh, yes,” he responded, as Westerberg.
“Why don’t you come right up to the bench, Ms. Westerberg? Why don’t you come back into my chambers so you can dictate what—” Gableman said as Remington. He was interrupted by attorney Ron Stadler, who tapped on the live microphone.
“I know. I don’t care,” Gableman said.
In his ruling last week, Remington admonished Gableman for his behavior, writing that the former justice’s “demeaning conduct has discredited the profession and every other person sworn ‘to commit themselves to live by the constitutional processes of our system.’”
Remington also said he would refer Gableman to the office that oversees disciplinary actions against attorneys and judges in Wisconsin. The judge wrote he “cannot ignore Gableman’s disruptive conduct and misogynistic comments about a fellow lawyer. All lawyers are obligated to report this form of professional misconduct.”
In their appeal, attorneys for Gableman said Remington made several errors, including:
forcing Gableman to testify without counsel;
finding Gableman’s office in contempt;
and ordering “sanctions grossly disproportionate to the violation.”
Records related to Gableman’s review are the subject of three lawsuits brought by American Oversight in Dane County. A hearing before a different judge will be held Thursday morning.