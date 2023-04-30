Cristina Carvajal wasn’t planning to save the planet — at least not in her day job. Back in her native Colombia, she’d trained as an engineer and started a career in the oil industry. “That’s where the jobs were,” she recalled, but she soon found it wasn’t for her.
“Throughout my life, I’ve considered myself an environmental activist,” said Carvajal, 52. “I just realized that that was not what I wanted to do, that it was against my beliefs in preserving nature and natural resources.”
So when she moved to the U.S. more than 20 years ago — first to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, then to Janesville and Madison — she split her time between caring for her three kids and volunteering with environmental advocacy organizations.
But she saw few other Latinos doing the same, and even fewer leading the charge. “There’s many environmental conservation groups, but not many are led by Latinos and for Latinos,” Carvajal said. She set out to change that, convinced that climate change was an urgent problem that could only be solved if everyone got involved.
Two years ago, she made that effort official by founding Wisconsin EcoLatinos, a nonprofit that works to mobilize Latinos in south central Wisconsin to protect the environment and advocate for environmental justice. With a handful of paid community outreach coordinators and a bevy of volunteers, Carvajal works to help local Latinos learn about everything from how to recycle electronics to how to apply for tax credits for making their homes more energy-efficient.
On April 22, the organization celebrated Earth Day with its first annual conservation fair in Warner Park, despite 30-degree temperatures and intermittent hail. The group has also teamed up with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development to offer a new leadership training about recycling and air contamination, designed to help community members protect the environment, their neighbors and coworkers.
In another collaborative project, the organization has teamed up with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to get Latinos using the Wisconsin Community Climate Solutions digital platform, where participants can help design programs to improve air quality, increase tree canopy and cool their neighborhoods.
Carvajal spoke with the Cap Times about what it’ll take to get people of color their fair share of the $370 billion in clean energy investments authorized by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, and why she wants to teach Latinos to kayak.
What kind of work, exactly, does Wisconsin EcoLatinos do?
We work on four main areas. First, environmental literacy and sustainability, because for many people, it’s just not their focus to follow all these issues. Many people just don't really understand what climate change is, for example.
Our other main focus is pollution and health, because we need to bring awareness of the effects of contamination. There are communities that are disadvantaged, and they're more exposed to pollution than others, so their vulnerability is compounded. That brings environmental justice into the equation.
And we are always trying to bring awareness and educate people on how we're going to adapt to climate change and make the transition from fossil fuel economy to the clean energy economy. There's going to be a huge investment in clean energy with the Inflation Reduction Act, and it's very important to have the BIPOC communities benefit from these credits and tax refunds that will come with this law. If we don’t include our communities in the renewable energy transition, how can we demand participation?
So, for example, helping people learn about and apply for credits and rebates for installing solar panels or upgrading their water heaters?
Exactly. Helping people navigate all of this information. All of these laws are very complex, and it’s important to help people navigate these resources to actually benefit from them.
What gap is your organization filling?
Normally we assume people know about climate change and environmental conservation, but that’s not the reality. Most people have maybe heard about it but they don’t really understand what's going on. Most people don't understand the seriousness of the issue, how global warming is here and it’s going to affect everyone’s lifestyle. How are we going to involve our community to want to protect their health and wellbeing? There’s a language barrier. There may be a socioeconomic barrier too.
And if it’s not in people's priorities, they are not going to be looking for this information, so that’s where outreach is important. We try to engage people: we go and find them and let them know that this is important.
How do you do that?
We do lots of workshops and events to teach about these problems. We also have several partners, like UW-Madison and the Latino Academy (of Workforce Development). We also try to do special events so people get excited about it. For Latino Conservation Week in July, we're going to do a learn-to-kayak event on Lake Monona. There’s a dual purpose here. One is for people to feel comfortable and enjoy green spaces and outdoor sports, but also we’re going to be teaching about storm water management. We want to enjoy clean water, right? So we need to learn how to protect it. Everything is connected. All the small actions in our lifestyle have a huge effect on the environment.
Tell me about the event you held for Earth Day.
It was our first environmental conservation fair. We had other organizations there, like UW Extension, Wisconsin Salt Wise and the DNR. All the information was related to how to care for the environment. We had people teaching about recycling, composting, how to dispose of and recycle electronics properly. MGE brought some electric cars. RENEW Wisconsin brought some samples of solar panels to teach about renewable energy.
We had information in Spanish, and we also had translators. Some of the students from Madison East High School’s Raza United volunteered to help with the fair. They served as translators and they helped clean up the park. It was unfortunate that we had such bad weather, but we are committed. We want to make it an annual event.
So far, what’s the response been like from the people you're trying to reach?
It's been outstanding. People love to hear about the environment. They want to learn. They want to participate. The interest is definitely there.