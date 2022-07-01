Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus
Festival Foods hosts its second annual “Light the Isthmus” fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event features food, beverages and performances from local bands starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, with a $50 “rooftop package” available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate grub. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
Monona Community Fest returns to Winnequah Park, 5301 Healy Lane, on Saturday through Monday for an Independence Day celebration including food carts, a beer and wine tent, live music, carnival rides and the Wisconsin Wife Carry Championship. Stick around on Monday night for a fireworks show starting at dusk. Admission is free.
Stop by Stoughton’s Rotary Park, 324 S. 6th St., from Saturday through Tuesday for the Catfish River Music Festival. Events start at noon each day and feature kids’ activities, adult beverages and over a dozen live music performances. Stick around Monday night for a fireworks show starting at dusk.
DeForest-Windsor Fourth of July Celebration
The DeForest-Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce will host a three-day Independence weekend bash with live entertainment, a beer garden and food court every day starting Saturday in Fireman’s Park, 300 Jefferson St. A community parade starts on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. followed by more fun activities and a grand fireworks display to cap off the celebration at dusk. Admission is free.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
Join the Edgerton Lions Club at Racetrack Park, 900 Stoughton Road, from 4 p.m. to midnight for its 75th year of Independence weekend festivities. Activities include a petting zoo, chicken bingo and concessions. Fireworks begin at dusk and admission is free.
Festival Fireworks at the Madison Mallards
Watch the Madison Mallards take on the Fond Du Lac Spiers at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., and catch Festival Foods’ second fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m. after the game. All Mallards baseball game attendees are welcome to stay for the show. Tickets are available online.
The Village of Waunakee will host “WaunaBoom!” at Ripp Park, 213 Dorn Drive, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The event features an F-16 flyover, food carts, free family activities and live performances from Pink Houses and the Tin Man Band. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. Monday night and admission is free.
MONDAY, JULY 4
Blackhawk Country Club Annual Fireworks Display
Cap off your Independence day festivities with fireworks at Blackhawk Country Club, 3606 Blackhawk Drive, hosted by the Shorewood Hills EMS & Fire Association. The Chocolate House ice cream trailer and other food carts will be available on-site. Fireworks start at dusk and admission is free, but donations for next year’s show are encouraged.
Join the Hollfelder Family for their 5th annual Fourth of July bash at 3111 Hollfelder Drive in Mount Horeb. Activities start at noon and include a bag tournament, 50/50 raffle, giant Slip n' Slide and tug-of-war followed by fireworks at dusk. Free food and drinks are also available. Admission is free, but visitors are encouraged to make donations to K9s For Warriors, an organization that rescues and trains service dogs for veterans.
The Mazomanie Lions Club will host its Independence Day festivities starting at 6 p.m. in Westland Promenade Park, 116 Brodhead St., with food, beer and a live performance from the Iron Horse Cornet Band. Stay at the park until dusk to watch fireworks launch off Mazo Bluff. Admission is free.