Wisconsin political leaders, tribal nations and University of Wisconsin officials all honored Ada Deer on Wednesday in the hours after she died at age 88.
Deer, a member of the Menominee Nation, was known for her work as a tireless advocate for Indigenous rights, an activist, a leader, and the first member of the Menominee Nation to earn an undergraduate degree from UW-Madison in 1957.
“Ada was one-of-a-kind. We will remember her as a trailblazer, a changemaker, and a champion for Indigenous communities. But above all, (Wisconsin first lady) Kathy (Evers) and I will always remember Ada for her kindness and compassion,” Gov. Tony Evers wrote in a statement.
Just last week, Evers proclaimed Aug. 7 as Ada Deer Day to honor her birthday and celebrate her “groundbreaking work as a champion for Tribal rights and Indigenous communities, an advocate for social justice, and a foundational changemaker in our state.”
The Menominee Nation News, the official newspaper of the tribal nation, posted on Facebook that Deer "was a true inspiration to many and her legacy will continue to live on through her contributions to the Menominee community and her tireless work in advocating for Native American rights. ... Ada's contributions to the Menominee community and her dedication to improving the lives of Native Americans will never be forgotten."
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez said: “Ada opened the door and then stood guard so others could follow in her footsteps. She demonstrated that we all carry the power to imagine and create change, and our world is a better place because of the life she lived.”
Deer left an “immeasurable legacy,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.
“She was kind, very funny, and passionate about helping others. I’m deeply saddened by the loss of such an extraordinary leader and wonderful person,” Kaul wrote in a Twitter post.
Lawmakers and leaders from across the state and nation honored Deer’s memory with recognition of her work.
“I will forever remain inspired by Ada’s work and will always be grateful for the mentorship and friendship she provided me over the years. As a tireless advocate for the Menominee community and Indigenous rights, Ada was a true leader and an inspiration to many,” said Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison.
Rep. Greta Neaubauer, D-Racine, celebrated Deer’s role as a “champion for Native Americans, women, and all of us in Wisconsin,” noting “the effects of her work will continue to ripple out for many generations to come.”
UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin honored Deer as a “brilliant educator, dedicated social worker and fierce advocate for Native American rights.”
“She inspired, and will continue to inspire, so many & I'm so grateful to have met her several times this last year,” Mnookin wrote in a Wednesday Twitter post.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, recognized the passing of the “Wisconsin icon” in a similar post. Baldwin attended Deer's 88th birthday party earlier this month.
“Ada was a true trailblazer and an inspiration to countless Wisconsinites, including me. She spent her life fighting for justice and a brighter future for Wisconsin, and our state is a better place because of Ada,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter.
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wisconsin, remembered her friendship with Deer, expressing gratitude for Deer’s mentorship.
“A lifelong civil servant and advocate for Native Americans, her mark on America, and on me, is indelible,” Moore said in a statement.
Born in 1935 in Keshena, Wisconsin, Deer was the first Indigenous woman in Wisconsin to run for Congress in 1992. She served as assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior as head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs from 1993 to 1997 under former President Bill Clinton’s administration. Deer was the first Indigenous woman to hold this office.