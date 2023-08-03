Wisconsin State Courts Director Randy Koschnick has been fired after a vote by the newly liberal-led Wisconsin Supreme Court — marking the first major move by the reconfigured bench.
In a letter to Koschnick, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, a member of the new 4-3 liberal majority, said on behalf of the court that Koschnick’s appointment to the position of state courts director ended Wednesday. Koschnick was appointed to the role by the previous conservative majority in 2017.
“We appreciate the contributions you have made to the Wisconsin Supreme Court and wish you the best in your future endeavors,” Bradley said in the letter.
Koschnick told the Cap Times Tuesday, after he learned of his impending dismissal, that he is concerned about the direction of the court.
“It's a rogue new liberal majority running roughshod over the rule of law in Wisconsin,” Koschnick said. He called his termination “a raw exercise of political power.”
Justice Jill Karofsky, who Koschnick said informed him Monday that he would be fired, did not respond to the Cap Times’ request for comment on the matter.
The state director is the highest non-judicial official overseeing courts across the state and establishing the courts' annual budget.
Precedent dictates that in order for an official in his position to be removed, the justices must schedule a conference and discuss agenda items prior to a dismissal, Koschnick said. Conservative justices said neither of those actions happened before Koschnick was fired.
Chief Justice Annette Kinglsand Ziegler, a member of the court’s newly configured conservative minority, voiced her disapproval of Koschnick’s firing in a statement Tuesday. Ziegler said she believes the majority disregarded “longstanding institutional process” by holding the vote without a formally scheduled court conference.
“To say that I am disappointed in my colleagues is an understatement,” Ziegler said. “My colleagues’ unprecedented dangerous conduct is the raw exercise of overreaching power.”
Justice Rebecca Bradley, another one of the three conservatives remaining on the Supreme Court, also criticized the move in a text message to WisPolitics.
"Political purges of court employees are beyond the pale,” Bradley wrote. “This abuse of power is unprecedented and illegitimate. It should be condemned by all judges."
Koschnick said he was not aware of any kind of appeal process to challenge his dismissal.
“I even asked Justice Karofsky if I had done anything wrong or incompetent and she said no,” he said.
Ultimately, Koschnick serves at the will of the Supreme Court.
“Four votes is sufficient to terminate me, with or without cause,” he said.
The timing of Koschnick’s anticipated removal fell in direct line with the swearing-in of new liberal-leaning Justice Janet Protasiewicz — a detail that was not lost on Koschnick.
“I've never met Justice Protasiewicz as far as I know. So for her to vote to fire me without ever having met me or reviewed my work makes no sense to me,” Koschnick said. “And sadly, I think it is probably a predictor of the direction (the court is) going to take.”
Francesca Pica of the Cap Times contributed to this report.