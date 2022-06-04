At a Friday evening walk and rally in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Day, mother and advocate Marsha Baldwridge shared her story as a survivor of gun violence.
“Of course I had a broken heart,” Baldwridge said. “It still hurts, but through that brokenness can come some healing for our community, for our state, for our country.”
Baldwridge’s son died by suicide in 2008 at the age of 33 from a firearm. “The worst day of my life,” Baldwridge said. “All went dark. No more hugs, no more teasing, no more jokes, no more of his wonderful smiles.” Baldwridge said that she shares her son’s story with others to carry on his memory and to allow his passing to enact change.
“I don’t have all the answers,” Baldwridge said. “But I know we don’t have to live like this. We can and must do better.”
Baldwridge is an Everytown Survivor Network Fellow and she encourages people to learn about various types of gun violence, to talk about mental health, and to acknowledge the impact gun violence has on our communities. “I just hope that it won’t stop here; that the movement will keep rolling.”
The rally was organized by Public Health Madison & Dane County. The group of over 100 people marched from The Village on Park Street to Penn Park, where community leaders and advocates shared stories and encouraged attendees to take action.
Among the speakers was Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin Mandela Barnes, who is running in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate. “It has been an incredibly rough and challenging few weeks,” Barnes said.
“What we don’t need is the gun lobby writing the rules of Wisconsin,” Barnes said. “The NRA doesn’t represent gun owners. The NRA represents gun manufacturers. We are talking about an industry that profits off our pain.”
Barnes said that people need to take action to create the change they want to see for gun laws and that doing nothing is not an option. “The power is right here, in gatherings like this, people all across the country, people who are stepping up,” Barnes said. “Because we got to protest, we got to rally, we got to gather once again because this keeps happening.”
Grey Hottmann, an eighth grader at Glacier Creek Middle School, said they decided to attend the event in honor of the students killed in Uvalde.
“It’s scary to go to school now,” Hottmann said. “With figuring out what happened (in Uvalde), finding out more about it, and it feels unsafe to be at school.
“When we were younger, it’s not the kind of thing you were like thinking about,” Hottmann said. “Then you grow up and you realize these things are happening way too often, and it takes so much for people to even recognize that, and it takes these mass shootings for people to even consider that maybe we should have more gun violence laws in place.”
Grey said that they hope the rally will help people understand the need for more gun violence laws in Wisconsin.
Grey’s mother, Emily Hottmann, said that she sends her children to school worrying about whether they’ll return home safely at the end of the day.
“It’s honestly terrifying,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a way we should live, as Americans. I think it’s a devastating fact that just to live our normal lives, to send our kids to schools, we have to worry about their lives, their safety.”
Another rally-goer, Katie Stroik, held up a sign reading, “Your prayer means nothing when you do nothing.” Stroik said that she felt attending the event was necessary for sparking gun violence change in Wisconsin.
“I’m just tired,” Stroik said. “[Elected officials] put out [their] prayers, but they’re supporting people who are causing the problem. How do you even take that prayer seriously?”
Stroik said elected officials should aim to create lasting change to end gun violence, not repeat sympathies to families grieving people lost to mass shootings.
“I don’t want your prayers, I want you to do something about it,” Stroik said. “That’s going to be more proactive.”
“We need more action,” Stroik said.