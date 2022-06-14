A year after the city of Madison discontinued its previous program for recycling food scraps, it’s launching a new program to collect and divert residents’ food waste at two local farmers’ markets.
The program, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council, invites residents to drop off approved scraps at the Tuesday evening markets held on the south and east sides of the city. The program begins June 14 and will run through Sept. 27.
Scraps are accepted at designated tents at the following places and times:
South Madison Farmers’ Market, 1602 S. Park St., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Eastside Farmers’ Market, 202 S. Ingersoll St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to a city announcement, people may drop off only the sorts of food scraps that “would be acceptable for backyard composting.” Program attendants from local nonprofit Sustain Dane will be on hand to answer questions. Scraps will be composted at Neighborhood Food Solutions’ Fitchburg urban farm.
Permitted items include the following:
Raw fruits, including peels and cores
Raw vegetables, including peels and husks
Coffee grounds
Grains and rice
Eggshells
The following items are banned:
Meat and bones, including fish and shellfish
Food cooked with oil
Dairy products
Paper products, including bags
Compostable plastics, including compostable bags and compostable tableware
Produce stickers, twist ties and the like
Pet waste and diapers
“While these items may be compostable in other systems, they are not acceptable in the small-scale farm composting operation that will be receiving food scraps collected at the markets,” the announcement said. Glass, metal and plastic are also not accepted.
The program is designed only to receive food scraps from individual residents, not restaurants or other businesses. To learn more about composting options in Madison, click here.
Goal: Divert half of food waste by 2030
The program is designed to help the city meet its goal, set last year, of diverting half of all its food waste from the landfill by 2030.
“Reducing food waste can save money, save resources and help the climate,” said Stacie Reese, sustainability program coordinator for the city.
It’s not the city’s first landfill diversion program. In 2011, the city launched a pilot program collecting food waste from a group of homes and businesses. The program ended in 2018 because the food scraps were too often contaminated with unapproved materials.
In 2019, the city began collecting food scraps to be broken down in an anaerobic digester in Middleton, which turns biological waste into a renewable energy source called biogas. That digester primarily handled cow manure, and the biogas yields a higher price if it isn’t made from food waste. In 2021, the digester stopped accepting food scraps, halting the program.
In October, the city received new funding from the USDA and the Natural Resources Defense Council, which allowed the city to hire Sustain Dane to assist with the new project.
The USDA grant runs for two years, but the current iteration of the program is set to end in September. After that, Reese said, the grant team “will circle back to assess how things went, collect data on how much was collected and brainstorm how we’d like to roll this out for next year’s farmers’ market season.”
The city still plans to implement a citywide food scraps recycling program.
“We've learned a lot of lessons over the past 10 years of trying to make food scraps recycling work in Madison,” the city announcement said. “We haven't solved it yet, but we will keep trying.”
Reese said there is no timeline yet for that plan, but she said she was “highly encouraged” by Dane County’s proposed sustainability campus, to be located at the forthcoming landfill at the Yahara Hills Golf Course. County planners are considering including a composting facility there.
“This could provide a place to take food scraps at city-wide scale,” Reese said in an email.