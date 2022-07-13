Henry Vilas Zoo is getting a new family member.
The Dane County-owned zoo, located in Henry Vilas Park, welcomed a new, 2-year-old male red panda, Bandit, who will join the zoo’s female red panda, Tai. Bandit arrived from the Columbus Zoo in June and just completed all of his health checks, said Jess Thompson, the zoo’s conservation education curator.
Bandit and Tai will be available for viewing starting Thursday in the children’s zoo area near the goat yard.
Red pandas are an endangered species found in the high-altitude, temperate forests of China, Myanmar, Nepal, India and Tibet. It’s believed there are less than 2,500 adult red pandas left in the wild, according to the Henry Vilas Zoo.
The zoo worked with the Red Panda Species Survival Program — a conservation and breeding program for selected endangered or threatened species — to bring Bandit to Madison, which has family ties to the red panda.
Bandit’s paternal great-grandfather, Lum, came to Henry Vilas Zoo in 2012 and his maternal great-grandfather, Tarrei, was the 19-year-old red panda the zoo lost in December 2021.
The zoo was “heartbroken” after Tarrei’s death, but zoo director Ronda Schwetz said, hopefully, Bandit can bring new life to the zoo.
“Bandit is already showing his inquisitive personality,” Schwetz said in a statement. “He is very curious and loves to climb and explore. It was rough on all of us when we lost Tarrei, so we are all very excited to have a young red panda back at the Zoo.”
The zoo has recently been under fire following allegations of racism and retaliation by zoo management and neglect of zoo animals. The Dane County Board of Supervisors is conducting an independent investigation into the work environment at Henry Vilas Zoo, while County Executive Joe Parisi has instead called for an external investigation on racial climate across all departments.
Still, Vilas Zoo is a treasured family spot and has been a staple of Madison since 1911. It is one of 10 remaining free zoos in North America, fully accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and home to over 650 animals, including lions, giraffes and polar bears.
“Our red pandas are among the most popular attractions at the zoo, so we are incredibly excited to welcome Bandit and know he will be an instant family favorite,” Parisi said. “A huge thank you goes out to our staff for helping Bandit settle into his new home.”