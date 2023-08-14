Nov. 17, 2018.
That was the last time someone other than Wisconsin won a Big Ten volleyball championship. Since Minnesota clinched a league crown — 1,731 days ago — the Badgers have won four consecutive titles.
Why stop now? In the 2023 preseason poll, they were an overwhelming favorite to five-peat.
“We don’t approach it as we’re defending anything — win this or it’s a failure — we don’t approach it that way,’’ insisted University of Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield, who paints a much different picture for his players. “Every year, here’s a mountain in front of us and let’s go see if we can climb it together.
“Every year, we feel like we should be a program that is competing for Big Ten championships and if you’re competing for Big Ten championships then you’re going to be in the discussion for Final Fours and national championships (the UW has advanced to the NCAA’s Elite Eight five straight times).
“We want to do big, hairy, gnarly audacious things.
“And I think we’ve got the talent to do some of those things this year.’’
The Badgers will open the season Saturday with a 1 p.m. exhibition against University of Illinois Chicago at the UW Field House, the site of last December’s pulsating, emotionally draining five-set loss to Pittsburgh in the NCAA’s Regional Final. The defeat snapped Wisconsin’s 21-match winning streak dating to September.
“We got down in the fifth set, and we were down pretty good (11-6),’’ Sheffield reflected. “But we just fought back, fought back and we actually took the lead (12-11). And then we just couldn’t close it out. But I loved how we responded. ... A lot of our discussions have to do with responding appropriately.’’
It has been a staple of Sheffield’s ultra-successful program over the past decade. More recently, in addition to winning the 2021 national championship, the first in school history, the Badgers have advanced to the Final Four in three of the past four seasons. During this span, they are 104-15 overall.
“For us, it’s always, ‘How do you respond?’’’ reiterated the 53-year-old Sheffield. “It’s something that we talk about constantly. How do you respond to certain situations? How do you respond when you’re fatigued? How do you respond after wins? How do you respond after losses?’’
Sheffield subscribes to a popular buzz phrase frequently connected to the legendary Pat Riley, a Hall of Famer and five-time NBA championship coach, four with the “Showtime’’ Los Angeles Lakers. Riley has won crowns as a player, an assistant, a head coach and a team executive — nine titles all together.
“A phrase that we use quite a bit is, ‘Be an active participant in your own rescue,’’’ Sheffield said. “If you’re not happy with the way things are going, then go and do something about it. Don’t be a victim. Don’t sit around and complain. … Responding appropriately to certain things is a life skill.’’
Badgers begin to build unity in Europe
In June, the Badgers got a jump-start on the ‘23 season with a 12-day tour/exhibition swing of Turkey, Slovenia, Italy and Switzerland. Beyond the daily practices and competition, there’s so much more to be gained from such a European experience, not the least of which is building team unity.
“One of the things you learn is, ‘What are people like when they are fatigued?’’’ Sheffield said. “After touring all day, you’ve got to play, and we’re scheduling pretty tough teams, so you learn how people are when they’re not in control of their day and when fatigue sets in … day after day after day.
“There’s a ton of benefit in being able to work through some of those types of things.’’
As far as identifying the team’s personality, Sheffield explained, “It evolves. You have an understanding of a personality and then it can change once you have success or hit adversity. But we’ve been around each other a lot (this summer) and I’ve got a pretty good handle on what the personality is.
“So far, it’s the honeymoon phase. You’ve got problems, if you’ve got problems right now. But I think this team genuinely respects each other. They’re genuinely pulling for one another. And everybody is carrying their own weight, if you will. They’re definitely motivated … definitely motivated.
“There’s another gear that I’m seeing than what we had last year. … They thought they were putting everything in and when it fell short of where they were wanting to be … you see a different chip on the shoulder. They’re squeezing a little bit more out than what they thought they had a year ago.’’
Two UW captains return, new transfers join
For a second consecutive season, Wisconsin’s team captains will be setters MJ Hammil, a senior from Greenwood, Indiana; and Izzy Ashburn, a graduate student from Dayton, Minnesota. Joining them last year as a tri-captain was Danielle Hart, one of the graduation losses from a 28-4 team.
“The position (setter) allows for there to be leadership and they’re critical pieces that have been around a long time,’’ Sheffield said. “But, to tell you the truth, there’s leadership coming from a lot of different places. That’s one of the things that is important to us.
“We’re hopefully a program that is building leadership.’’
Sheffield cited other leaders: Devyn Robinson, Carter Booth, Julia Orzol, Sydney Reed.
Booth is a Minnesota transfer. She’s one of the new faces along with Temi Thomas-Ailara, a Northwestern transfer. Booth, Thomas-Ailara, Robinson and Sarah Franklin were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The Badgers had more representatives than any other program in the conference.
“There were some people who did not make it who really had a solid argument to be on there,’’ said Sheffield, pointing to Anna Smrek, the MVP of the ’21 national championship. “It’s a challenging team (All Big Ten) to make and it is preseason. But we don’t lack for talent, I can say that right now.’’
On integrating Booth and Thomas-Ailara into the team’s culture, Sheffield said, “They’re wired the right way. That’s the big thing when you’re getting transfers and you have very little time to get to know them before decisions are being made. In some cases that’s days, weeks, if you’re lucky.
“That’s not a long runway. But I think if you go chasing talent, then, those coaches are going to have a problem. You have to find the right fit. Fortunately, both of our transfers are really talented and they fit really well. Their character fits. What they’re about fits. They really want to be a part of a group.’’
In other words, Sheffield’s words, “It’s not all about them.’’ A contagious quality.
“I think people are champing at the bit to see who’s going to be out there and what the roles are going to be,’’ he said of Saturday’s exhibition opener. “I wouldn’t be surprised if that building is mostly full.’’
The first week of practice has gone pretty much as expected for a championship-caliber group.
“If you’re not excited right out of the gate,’’ enthused Sheffield, not needing to finish the thought. “I love the process of building things. Teams and relationships and systems. The entire season, for the most part, I really enjoy. There’s not a lot of stuff that I don’t enjoy about it.
“Especially when you get kids you want to be around.’’
Especially if they want to do big, hairy, gnarly, audacious things together.