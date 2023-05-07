What do frogs riding bicycles, instructions for turning a diaper into a homemade gas mask, century-old opium, and decades-old laxatives have in common?
They are all items you can find in the collections at the American Institute of the History of Pharmacy (AIHP), an archival library located in the basement of Rennebohm Hall, which houses the School of Pharmacy at UW-Madison.
The AIHP is a nonprofit organization devoted to advancing knowledge and understanding of pharmacy’s place in history.
Hannah Rose Swan is the archivist for the collection, and is just a half year into a three-year, grant-funded role where she is working on curating, processing, digitizing, and promoting the items, while also creating both physical and online exhibitions. Her position is being funded by a National Endowment for the Humanities grant.
The archives are a rich display of both history and changing social norms, as well as typography and graphic design, as it relates to the marketing and advertising of medicines, drugs, and pharmaceuticals.
Ephemera are printed materials such as flyers, posters, brochures, pamphlets, mailers, and circulars — and unlike books, are unique in that they often don’t fit neatly onto shelves — making an archive more appropriate for them than a traditional library.
The materials can range from the promotional — like using arsenic and strychnine for treating female morning sickness or methamphetamine as a weight loss solution — to the propagandistic, such as anti-psychedelic leaflets from the height of the war on drugs or materials demonstrating the longstanding tension between physicians and pharmacists.
Not everything in the archive is printed material, such as a blister pack of the first commercially available birth control pills from the 1960s.
As part of her role as archivist, Swan conceptualizes themes such as women in pharmacy or pharm school student recruitment materials, and pulls items from the collection for public events called “artifacts rodeos.”
One exhibit was a history of vaccines, another had a sex and love theme with a look at obscenity laws and birth control bans.
Swan says she likes to use history to inform contemporary discussions. “I try to think about what’s representative of the collection and what materials people will connect with,” she said.
Energized by ephemera
After originally studying French for her undergraduate degree and then living and teaching in Tajikistan through a Fulbright Scholarship, she later got her masters degree from the University of Edinburgh through its Book History and Material Culture program.
For a while she worked as a reference librarian at the The Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts, which holds a significant trove of materials related to the Salem Witch Trials, as well as being known for its maritime-related art collection.
It was there she realized that archives were her biggest passion and what she wanted to do with her life.
“I find it so delightful,” she said. “My background at the museum was working on advertising, focused on the Victorian era. In the 1870s chromolithography became more accessible, leading to more small one-off jobs by your local printer in town. The graphic design part very much attracts me. There’s such fantastic graphic design in our collection, such as mid-century avant-garde art in advertising.
"I love looking through the archives and seeing all the weird choices people have made, how they played around with it, how bizarre a lot of it is, all the different typefaces, the interesting formats from broadsides to die-cuts, the humor of it, the aesthetic parts of it. Give me any piece of ephemera and there’s something cool, unique, and interesting I can find about it.”
Swan went on to get a postgraduate degree in Archives and Records Management from University College in London, specifically focusing on the arrangement of archival materials.
She is only the second archivist for the American Institute of the History of Pharmacy.
“To work in an archive that’s not super well known, to promote it and show off cool stuff — I love doing that part of my job. And I love the materials. Getting to work with ephemera every day is really my dream.”
Always on the lookout
On weekends, Swan often finds herself trawling thrift stores and antique malls for materials to add to the collection.
While the AIHP is a completely separate institution just housed within the School of Pharmacy building, the collections are all amorphous and it’s unclear who owns what what, or what belongs to who.
“I work for the school, but manage the collections of AIHP, it’s all muddled, it’s very symbiotic,” Swan said.
She started just after Labor Day last year and said that while it’s always a challenge to begin working in an archive, AIHP in particular has presented Swan with a steep learning curve about pharmacy and pharmaceuticals. But understanding the content of a collection is critical before beginning to categorize it, she said.
“I have had to learn a lot to do my processing well,” she said. “Coming in and looking at over 1,500 linear feet of materials, asking myself, ‘What am I going to do now? How many file drawers will we need?’ Looking at every piece in the archives, getting a sense of ‘What is this a record of, where do these things fit in? Is this phytochemistry or pharmaceutical action?’ was a challenge.
"Once I got that grasped, it’s been really fun and less challenging every day. For the most part, I love it so much, it doesn’t feel overwhelming.”
While she’s the only archive library professional on staff, she does have some help, namely from Ellie Preboski, a UW student who is interning as an archives assistant, and Beth Fisher, who since 1995 has been the AIHP curator, helping with the inventorying and photographing of physical objects in the collection.
As part of her role over the next three years, Swan will create a new bespoke classification scheme for the archives. She realized that any existing system such as the Library of Congress would be too broad.
“When you have a specialist library using a system like the Library of Congress, you end up with everything all under the same call number,” she said. “I wanted to create something new that would be more helpful to find materials, so I have been reading a lot about different library classification systems.”
Her system includes topics such as "pharmacy in the arts and humanities," "governance, standards, and legislation," and "manufacturing, production, and wholesale."
"The ultimate goal is findability"
Not only is Swan working to make the archives easier to sift-through in-person, she’s also working to create an online catalog for AIHP for the first time, by using software known as a collections management system.
“The ultimate goal is findability,” she said. “The idea is to better serve researchers and community members using the archives.”
Swan hopes that her work will help better connect researchers with AIHP materials, such as for one of her current regulars, who’s researching the history of ginseng production and cultivation.
Swan also hopes there is a reciprocal effect to spreading awareness about the archive — that people may then donate materials that help fill in gaps in the collection on topics such as abortion, or gender-affirming care.
Many of the curios in the archives represent changing attitudes or uses for various substances, such as a tract extolling medicinal uses for whiskey. Other pieces show how companies have changed over time, such as 1930s ads for Dickinson’s Witch Hazel, which Swan said were “ribald” and had “bawdy jokes” and pin-up models.
“It’s so at odds with how they portray themselves today,” she said.
By their nature, printed ephemera are materials that were never meant to be saved or archived, but rather thrown away after reading. For that reason, some of the items in the collection are not known to exist in any other library, such as a 1920s Soviet pharmacy journal.
“The thing I love about ephemera is it’s often representations of marginalized communities or lost histories otherwise not preserved except in ephemera,” Swan said. “I want to highlight lesser-known stories and bring those stories out into the open.”
For example, while thumbing through some old almanacs from 1949, she found ads for hair care products for Black women, which they didn’t have a record of having in the collection.
The AIHP also has a large collection of pharmaceutical trade catalogs, with 40% of the catalogs unique to the archive, and only the Smithsonian Institution has a larger collection. Despite the exclusivity of the catalogs, 90% of them are not online, which is why they’re among the first items from the AIHP now being digitized.
Asked about her favorite topic or artifact in the collection, Swan said it’d be really hard to pick, like choosing a favorite child. Though, she is intrigued by the Pharmaceutical Experiment Station, which at one time grew cannabis sativa and opium poppies on the UW-Madison campus for the United States government and pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.
She was also tickled by a cosmetic company booklet with a personality and character quiz which would tell women what makeup to wear based on their appearance.
While the AIHP archives house materials related to drugs and medicine, there are elements that might interest other types of researchers. A graphic design major might enjoy seeing the evolution of package design and druggist labels for products that still exist today, from the earliest iteration to now. Someone studying industrial architecture design might be interested in what pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities looked like back in the day.
Swan also does the promotional and outreach work for the archive, including poster design for events and posting to social media.
“We’d like to get a broader audience in here, connecting with the materials and to know that we have cool stuff,” she said. “We’ve really been trying to push for it to be more open, in terms of welcoming people in and getting people using these materials more.”