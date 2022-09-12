After reaching a tentative agreement with management, nurses at UW Health have called off a planned strike, a source familiar with the negotiations told the Cap Times Monday on condition of anonymity.
The three-day strike was set to run Tuesday through Thursday this week unless management agreed to recognize the nurses’ union, a goal nurses at UW Health University Hospital, American Family Children's Hospital, East Madison Hospital and Madison-area clinics have been working toward for years.
Those nurses were previously unionized through SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, but their last contract expired in 2014. At that time, the UW Hospitals and Clinics Authority (UWHCA) said Act 10, a 2011 state law which effectively eliminated collective bargaining rights for public employees, barred it from negotiating a new contract with the union. The nurses, meanwhile, call that an “excuse,” contending that management has the authority to voluntarily recognize their union regardless.
Members of the nurses’ union approved the tentative agreement with a 97% vote, the source said, though they did not respond when asked what share of members voted.
The deal was brokered at the governor’s mansion this weekend, where Gov. Tony Evers hosted and participated in the negotiations, according to a second source with knowledge of the matter.
Evers has repeatedly voiced support for nurses’ unionization effort. “I urge UW Health to come to the table, negotiate a fair agreement, and recognize the union and rights of these nurses,” he said in a tweet in August following the strike vote.
And on a call with reporters last week, he reiterated that sentiment. “It seems almost unbelievable in this day and age that we can't get management and these hard working nurses that during the pandemic put their own lives on the line together to talk about things that concern them. So I'm hopeful that that will happen and that they can avoid the strike,” Evers said. “I believe the nurses at the University hospitals are hardworking individuals and they're not playing games here. This is a real thing, and so hopefully we can get them together and have a chat.”
The nurses union and UW Health management are expected to share further details at a press conference with the governor at 12 p.m. Monday at the Capitol. Both declined to comment further on the record.
Hundreds of nurses voted by 99% to approve the strike in August, citing burnout and unsafe working conditions, among other things.
“Turnover and understaffing force us to make gut wrenching decisions: Do I stay with a patient who’s medically unstable, or do I leave to give medicine to someone in dire pain?” UW Health registered nurse Colin Gillis said in a press release, explaining that nurses were striking in order to get more say in hospital decision making. “I’m no longer willing to allow UW Health to put me in those impossible situations.”
A years-long union effort
For three years, UW Health nurses have been working to resurrect their union as cost-cutting measures have made them increasingly concerned about understaffing, overwhelming patient loads and high staff turnover rates. They say those changes not only take a toll on nurses but also put patients at risk. COVID-19 has only exacerbated those issues, leading to a crisis, nurses say.
“I’ve cared for COVID patients throughout the pandemic, and my colleagues and I have seen more patient deaths than ever before in our careers,” said registered nurse Tami Burns, who has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. “We’ve been suffering from extreme short staffing and cuts, and there’s a mass exodus of our talented nurses … UW nurses must have a union so that we can stay in this essential profession we love and continue to be there for our patients.”
Though more than 1,500 of the roughly 2,600 eligible UW Health nurses had signed union cards at the time of the strike vote, according to SEIU, hospital management continued to say it couldn’t legally recognize such a union. In June, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a formal opinion on the matter, finding UW Health is allowed to collectively bargain.
Kaul’s opinion aligned with the findings of the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council, which concluded in an October 2021 memo that while management has no legal duty to recognize an employee union under Act 10, it may do so voluntarily. In that case, UWHCA could allow the union to participate in discussions on wages, hours and working conditions.
Last week, Kaul told reporters that he hoped UW Health would recognize the union. “It's critical. Not only because it's the fair thing to do for employees, but also because union labor does outstanding work around the state. Whether it's nurses or construction workers … having unionized labor makes the quality of the work that's being done stronger.”
When the strike was announced, UW Health issued a statement calling the decision “disappointing.”
“While UW Health can appreciate the idea of social activism, whether anyone supports or opposes recognizing a union to engage in collective bargaining is irrelevant until we determine whether one is legally allowed,” the statement said, noting that Kaul acknowledged that his opinion was not legally binding. “UW Health will not violate the law.”
Under Wisconsin law, the attorney general is required to issue an opinion on legal questions submitted by the Legislature and by certain state government officials. Courts are not required to follow those opinions, but they often do.
The hospital said its staffing ratios are “among the best in the nation” and its nurse turnover rate is “approximately half of the national average.” It has hired more than 300 nurses, bringing its nurse vacancy rate “well below that of the majority of health systems.”
The hospital called on the union to “petition the state for recognition through traditional channels.” The strike, it said, would harm patients.
Meanwhile, the union has accused UW Health of launching “a toxic anti-union campaign” and threatening to fire nurses for their union activity, a move they say stresses nurses and in turn hurts patients.
Jack Kelly and Jessie Opoien contributed to this story.