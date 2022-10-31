The Black Business Hub received a major boost on Monday, thanks to a multimillion dollar donation from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.
Scott donated $2.9 million to the Urban League of Greater Madison, which will help support the business hub, and allow ULGM to expand its outreach and programming.
The donation is the largest single private donation in the organization’s 55-year history.
“We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Urban League’s value and impact to the community,” Ruben L. Anthony, Jr., president and CEO of ULGM, said in a statement.
The Urban League of Greater Madison is one of 25 Urban League affiliates nationwide that received donations from Scott, who signed the Giving Pledge in 2019. The Giving Pledge is a promise by the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to give the bulk of their money to charity.
These funds will also be used for the Black Business Hub Accelerator Program, which will support BIPOC entrepreneurs through incubating businesses and networking. Scott’s gift brings the project’s total fundraising to $22 million. This leaves only $4 million left to reach the campaign’s goal.
Funds from this donation will also support the Urban League’s other community development programs, including its high school and career readiness programs for youth, career development programs for adults, home ownership programs for families and community engagement, advocacy and civil rights initiatives.
“By placing racial equity and social justice at the forefront of her philanthropic mission, Ms. Scott is shining a much-needed spotlight on the nation’s structural and institutional limitations and is helping to build a stronger, more resilient society for everyone,” Anthony added.
Earlier this year, Scott made a $4.1 million donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane Country’s new skilled trades center. Scott is the billionaire former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.