The Urban Design Commission on Wednesday will review plans for a revamped development proposal at the site of the old Wonder Bar and Coliseum Bar at 222-232 E. Olin Ave. near the Alliant Energy Center.
The redevelopment of the site has been a rocky process and the project has faced public scrutiny and Plan Commission denial over the past several years.
Now, McGrath Property Group, a local development company, is proposing to construct a 12-story concrete building with approximately 13,500 square ft. of commercial space, 225 parking stalls and 192 apartments.
McGrath Property Group will manage and retain ownership of the project site.
The Coliseum Bar will be demolished under the proposal and the Wonder Bar will remain on the site with minor cosmetic alterations done at the rear of the Wonder Bar.
The site will be divided into two lots, with one lot containing the new 12-story building and the other lot containing the currently vacant Wonder Bar.
The new building will also include an outdoor terrace area to overlook Lake Monona as well as modern sustainability features such as electric vehicle charging stalls. The team is also doing an evaluation for making the project solar-ready, depending on how much roof space is available in the final architectural design.
Final approval of the building design is being requested at the June 1 Urban Design Commission meeting. If it receives final approval, the proposal will be reviewed on June 13 by the Plan Commission.
UDC will also hear an informational presentation about a proposed development at 121 E. Wilson St.
The Michigan-based development team, Quad Capital Partners, is proposing to demolish the existing Lake Terrace office building and construct a 14-story building.
The building would have 337 units, 17,000 square ft. of ground floor commercial space and 300 underground parking stalls. The unit mix is expected to be 73 studio apartments, 166 one-bedroom units, 85 two-bedroom units and 13 three-bedroom units.
Under the design, the building would have a two-story, 34-foot-wide open air promenade through the building that connects Wilson Street to a plaza space overlooking Lake Monona. The plaza would feature outdoor dining.