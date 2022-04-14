The Urban Design Commission gave initial approval on Wednesday night to a proposed redevelopment of Zion Community Church in Madison’s Schenk-Atwood neighborhood.
The development team, led by Tyler Krupp, can now make moderate tweaks to the proposal for 2165 Linden Ave. to meet all of the design-related feedback it received from UDC commissioners.
The developers are asking for a planned development (PD) zoning change, which would change the zoning for this proposal only.
A motion to grant initial approval passed 4-2, which allows the proposal to move forward and gives the developer the ability to evolve the project before receiving a final approval. It would then send the development before the Plan Commission and the City Council.
The proposed building is slated to be three stories and 32 units along with underground parking. It will include the demolition of the current Zion church, which is currently vacant, after its congregation merged with another local church in that church’s building.
This proposal is unique in that the development team is also seeking passive house certification, which can provide energy savings of up to 40-60%, according to literature about passive design.
“I think we're on the verge of a tipping point with passive house construction in the U.S.,” Krupp told the Cap Times. “Due to state incentives, it's becoming the norm in Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania for new multifamily construction. We're probably five to 10 years behind that trend here in Wisconsin, but some of us are trying to kickstart that movement.”
The insulation used in passive houses creates an airtight building by preventing air leakage or outside air coming in. Double-paned windows and doors, as well as the use of solar energy technology, are also marks of passive housing. The general concept is that by having more airtight and temperature-controlled buildings, people are able to conserve energy.
The proposal was discussed for hours at Wednesday night’s UDC meeting. Commissioners, along with a few residents, had questions about the design of the project as well as how cleanly it fits into a residential neighborhood.
The development team incorporated feedback from a January informational presentation it gave to UDC, comments from residents during neighborhood meetings, as well as recommendations from both city staff and a passive house consultant.
The architectural renderings differed extensively from what the team presented during their last informational presentation and left some commissioners wondering if developers had received too much feedback.
“I think this is a good example of what design-by-committee ends up with,” said commissioner Lois Braun-Oddo. “You start with a townhouse and then you have to flatten it and put in more materials and pretty soon you have what, to me, looks like the facade of a movie set where it’s trying to look like something and there’s no transition of materials.
“I think there’s a level of attention to detail that’s missing,” Braun-Oddo said. “I think this needs a lot of work.”
Commissioner Christian Harper agreed that perhaps the large amounts of feedback the team sought to incorporate moved the design backward rather than forward.
“I can feel for the developers and the architects,” Harper said. “I think they made changes based on comments that we made and I don’t know if something got lost in the translation, but when I looked at this and the same renderings from the first go-round, for me it went backward.”
The proposal is designed to look like townhouses, which neighborhood residents had asked for. It would also include a green roof on a stepped-back third floor. But renderings showed that the only way up to the green roof would be through prospective tenants' units, raising questions about how conveniently the green roof could be maintained.
The building’s massing was questioned as well, with a couple of commissioners wondering if it was too imposing at a pedestrian level. The building is stepped-back nine to 10 feet on the third floor, and so at street level, it is almost impossible to tell there is a third floor.
There was also a question about whether or not the building was able to achieve passive house certification before being built, with some wondering if there was a specific set of things the development team could do to commit to achieving that certification. But that certification comes after a building has been built and is the result of the assessment of a consultant at that time.
Generally, once the building has been constructed, a consultant from PHIUS would assess the building to determine if it meets passive house certification. The ultimate test would be something called a blower door airtightness test. This would involve a massive fan pressurizing and depressurizing the building as sensors determine the amount of air leakage.
“Getting passive house certification reads as tentative but that’s the responsible way to do this,” Krupp told the UDC. “If there is a requirement that we attain certification, I guarantee that will scare us and future developers away from pursuing passive house. It is not an easy standard to attain and it is an all-or-nothing standard. If committing to that is a requirement, that is discouraging.”
Tyler Krupp, the son of well-known local developer Joe Krupp, said he is involved because he wants to do projects that are focused on environmental sustainability.
The Neutral project, a Madison real estate development group that focuses on sustainable developments, has been involved in helping the Krupps learn about and execute this vision for a green development.