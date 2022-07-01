A development proposal that displaced several longstanding State Street businesses — and led to a planned relocation for B-Side Records — has been delayed.
JD McCormick, a local development company, wants to demolish the buildings at 430-444 State Sts. and construct a five-story building with between 23 and 26 units of housing and 6,000 square feet of commercial space. The unit mix is expected to be studios and one-bedroom apartments and the development team is hoping to have a restaurant located on the first floor.
The Urban Design Commission voted on Wednesday night to refer a proposal that would demolish the building. The referral means the developer will have time to reimagine some of its architectural themes, then bring it back to UDC with revisions, rather than continuing to the Plan Commission.
Feedback the development team received at UDC included that the size of the building could be broken up to fit in better with the surrounding State Street area; that the proposal was out of scale with other buildings and that the color scheme (mostly white brick with a little bit of gray) could be reimagined, particularly given the location of the development next to Peace Park.
If revisions are made that garner approval at UDC, the Plan Commission will still have to grant a demolition permit to the development team to tear down the buildings.
The three buildings were constructed in 1893, 1927 and the 1960s. While none are protected historical landmarks, the Landmarks Commission in January found there to be some level of historic value to the buildings.
Kurt Stege, president of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, addressed UDC on Wednesday, opposing the proposal.
“The trust has submitted a letter to the Urban Design Commission,” Stege said. “The letter does state that the Madison Trust opposes both the demolition of the buildings and opposes the design that’s reflected in the development proposal.
“The historic value of these three buildings does not relate to their attractiveness as individual pieces of architecture… but you have to look at the three buildings together. They represent three different periods.”
UDC commissioners said the project should be more representative of the surrounding architecture and more in-scale with the rest of the street. Commissioners also want to see a livelier design with a better color scheme and use of better materials, in addition to perhaps lowering the front facade of the building by a story.
Outside of design-related issues, the proposal continues a trend of local businesses being displaced in the name of housing density downtown. State Street is regarded as one of Madison’s most iconic streets with unique local businesses and shops.
But the area is undergoing a facelift. There is currently a huge hole in the ground along the 300 block where Oliv Madison, a 10-story building featuring affordable student housing, will be located and is set to open in 2024. Buildings housing longtime downtown businesses A Room of One’s Own bookstore and Community Pharmacy were demolished in the process and the businesses moved to the east side.
JD McCormick’s proposal pushed Freedom Skate Shop and Sencha Tea Bar to relocate. B-Side Records, which has been on State Street for over 40 years, has also found a new home although they have not yet moved.
Steve Manley, who owns B-Side Records, said the beloved record shop is not moving until September when they will relocate to the 500 block of State Street.