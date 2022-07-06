The alleged Highland Park shooter, who attacked a Fourth of July parade outside of Chicago, killing seven people, came to Madison shortly after and "seriously contemplated" carrying out another attack in the city, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 21, traveled to Madison and eyed a celebration for a possible attack, officials said. Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said at a Tuesday press briefing that Crimo — who allegedly killed seven people and injured more than 30 in the Illinois shooting — considered using a gun and 60 rounds in his car to attack another celebration underway in the city on the same day.
Covelli said Crimo didn't follow through because "he hadn't put enough thought or research into it." He said the sheriff’s office believes Crimo planned the attack in the Chicago suburb for several weeks beforehand.
“He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade. He accessed the roof of a business… and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration-goers,” Covelli said.
The rifle appears to have been purchased legally in Illinois by Crimo, he added.
“We don’t have information to suggest he planned on driving to Madison initially to commit another attack. We do believe that he was driving around following the first attack and saw the celebration,” Covelli said.
Police did not specify which celebration Crimo considered attacking. Crimo made the confession in a voluntary statement, according to officials.
Crimo left his phone behind in Middleton, which police have now recovered, according to Covelli. The phone was dropped on the 6500 block of University Avenue and the FBI is currently examining it.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Department directed media to the FBI for additional information. The FBI referred the Cap Times to local law enforcement in Highland Park.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said he was unable to provide any updates on the investigation and is still waiting to hear more information about the facts of the case from law enforcement partners.
"We are deeply troubled to learn the suspected Illinois parade shooter considered carrying out another attack here in Madison,” Barnes said in a statement. “We feel for the grieving families in Highland Park and all those forever impacted by the events of Monday's shooting. We recognize tragedy very well could have taken place in our own community. That reality is upsetting to all of us here in Madison, including the members of the Madison Police Department.”
Barnes added that mass shootings are “far too common in our country” and that MPD has recognized this concern for years, trained for these incidents and adjusted staffing of large events accordingly.
“Protecting you, the members of our community, will always be the top priority for our department,” Barnes said.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the news of the suspected shooter traveling to Madison is “deeply disturbing” and underscores the need for a national approach to addressing gun violence.
“Weapons of war have no place in our communities. We should not have to live in fear of gun violence in our schools, on our streets, at our celebrations,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “Here in Madison — and in cities across the country — we are doing what we can to control illegal guns, hold people accountable for gun violence and invest in violence interruption and prevention.
“But we cannot do this alone. We need Congress to do its job and protect our communities.”
In an interview in late June, Rhodes-Conway said she is grappling with ways to keep residents safe from gun violence and pleaded with state and federal legislators to take action. It’s hard to take large strides leading at the local level, Rhodes-Conway said.
“I'm incredibly frustrated and angry about the situation,” she told the Cap Times after the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. “We have a crisis in our country that our federal government seems unwilling to do anything about.”
She echoed a similar sentiment on leaders at the state level.
“Folks at the state level (should) come to some kind of middle ground on gun safety. It seems to me like there ought to be something because I would hope that no one wants more children to be killed by guns,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I would hope that the state could see its way clear to funding additional violence prevention in our communities — that would be helpful and I think doing that through public health is probably the most productive way to do it.”