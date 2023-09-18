The chief executive officer for United Way of Dane County explains its mission in simple terms. The organization, CEO Renee Moe said, “tries to frame up how the community can solve big problems like homelessness and getting more kids to graduate from high school.”
“The fundraising that we do is really a communications campaign to help more people … understand what’s going on in our community, and then asking them to help make the community stronger by giving, advocating and volunteering,” Moe said.
United Way kicked off its 2023 community fundraising campaign Monday afternoon with an event at Breese Stevens Field, seeking $18.1 million to support goals related to early childhood, education, income and health.
To achieve these goals, United Way is collaborating with organizations that are already engaged in those areas. “It’s about solving a particular issue and getting the right partners around the table to solve the problems,” Moe said.
“To work in education, you need to have great connectivity with school districts and agencies doing after-school care, and we do some programs directly in the schools through our AmeriCorps program, for example.”
According to a report from United Way, educational support programs the organization invests in, such as the community mentorship program offered by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, helped all participating students in 2022 graduate high school. Of the participants, 95% improved their academic performance and 86% of previously “disengaged students” experienced improved belonging, leadership and academic success, the report said.
“One of the key strategies for higher graduation rates is early childhood home visitation, so helping parents be their child’s first teachers and then helping support with tutors and mentors to focus on key milestones,” Moe said.
ParentChild+, a program of United Way partner RISE Wisconsin, offers home visits by an early learning specialist who helps families prepare their children for school. In 2022, 88% of participating children achieved developmental milestones during such programming, and 234 families reported that parent-child interaction and parenting knowledge improved, according to United Way's report.
In the area of health, United Way’s own HealthConnect program and partners such as Journey Mental Health Center are key. The HealthConnect program paid insurance premiums for 583 people in Dane County last year.
“We’re looking at building more neighborhood navigators and other capacity for access to health care, dental care, mental health care,” Moe said. “In that particular pillar, we know that access needs to be culturally competent to be more inclusive of Black, Latino, Asian and other communities.”
Programs receiving United Way’s investment that address BIPOC communities’ health needs led to an 87% improvement in health outcomes in 2022. Such programs were run by nonprofits like Urban Triage and The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness.
To reduce poverty and increase incomes, United Way is focusing particularly on housing assistance, working with organizations like The Road Home Dane County, Porchlight Inc. and YWCA Madison, and advocating for increased affordable and workforce housing. Those efforts are coupled with job training and connecting people with potential employers.
United Way’s own Hire Initiative helps adults prepare for and find employment by connecting them with resources to receive training, and removes barriers to employment by providing child-care subsidies, housing funds and micro-loans for emergency needs. In 2022, 1,051 people completed employment training and 334 got jobs that paid $15 an hour or more.
United Way's $18.1 million fundraising goal for this year is slightly more than last year's collection of $18 million, which fell short of an $18.4 million goal — a result the organization attributed to lingering effects of the pandemic, the impact of inflation on investments and local donors, and other business-sector challenges.
However, United Way last year raised $24.6 million for Dane County needs in a separate "Centennial" campaign.
“In talking with the community and our donor base, we’ve worked very hard to be thoughtful and establish a goal that works towards the needs of our community,” Moe told the Cap Times in advance of the kickoff. “The one caveat is that there’s still a gap with that level of funding to the service agencies out there.”
Moe said she is confident that United Way will be able to meet its goal, but hopes to exceed it.
“The needs are always going to outstrip (the funding), so I’m always pushing to try to do more and see if we can provide more resources back to the community through the campaign,” she said.
Donors may give to this year's United Way campaign online at unitedwaydanecounty.org.