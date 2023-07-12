After a decade-long construction process, city leaders and Oregon, Wisconsin-based developer Gorman & Company marked the completion of a 255-unit mixed-use redevelopment on Madison’s east side Wednesday.
Union Corners, situated at the intersection of East Washington Avenue, Winnebago and Milwaukee streets, includes over 132 affordable housing units, 123 market-rate housing units and 40,000 square feet of commercial space. The project cost $85 million and serves as the culmination of years of attempts from the city to redevelop the land.
“This is a great example of a city developer and neighborhood partnership that really was successful, added a ton of value to a neighborhood that was up-and-coming but questioning where it was going,” said Ted Matkom, Wisconsin market president of Gorman & Company.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will attend Union Corners grand opening at the redevelopment Wednesday at 4 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will feature food from Ukrainian restaurant Touch of Ukraine and music from Ladies Must Swing. The celebration will also unveil a permanent art display honoring a tavern that used to occupy the land and served as a recruitment station for Union soldiers during the Civil War.
Construction on the first phase of the project, a new $23 million building for UW Health Clinic and Urgent Care, began in 2015 and was completed in 2016. The redevelopment’s first residential units were completed in 2017 and included 90 housing units in two mixed-use buildings connected by a pedestrian plaza. Of the 90 units, 76 were set aside to serve as affordable housing.
In 2018, Gorman built an additional 56 affordable units and four market-rate units dedicated to provide housing for grandfamilies and kinship families, families in which children are raised by their grandparents or family members other than their biological parents. The final housing project consisted of 105 market-rate luxury apartments ranging in price from $1,250 to $3,750 per month and opened in December 2022.
In addition to residential units, Union Corner contains 40,000 square feet designated for commercial space on the first floors of the apartment complexes. The space already contains a furniture store and Touch of Ukraine.
In 2022, nonprofit child care center Red Caboose broke ground on a new $7 million center near Union Corners that would allow it to serve 150 children. The building will also include 38 additional affordable housing units on the upper three floors of the four-story complex.
The redevelopment will also be located near a bus rapid transit stop when the city completes the overhaul of its public transportation system in 2024. Union Corners is “100% geared toward that workforce environment” with its inclusion of affordable housing units, commercial spaces on the first floor of residential buildings and access to public transit, Matkom said.
“I’m very proud to have been part of the partnership and creating a successful development,” he said.
A decade in the making
The completion of Union Corners follows almost two decades of attempts to redevelop the 13 acres on which the community now sits.
In 2004, Madison developer McGrath Associates, who owned the property, planned to construct a $100 million project that included mixed-use developments, but the project fell apart when the housing market crashed in 2007.
Following McGrath’s failed project, the city bought the land for around $3.5 million in 2010, hoping to find another company willing to redevelop the property. The city selected Gorman in 2012 and sold the developers the land for $1 as part of its new land banking program due to the developers’ experience building affordable housing, according to District 6 Ald. Marsha Rummel, whose district encompassed the property until redistricting in 2022.
The losses the city incurred on the sale will be recouped through increased revenue from property taxes on the site.
The following year, the city and Gorman finalized the deal, and Gorman began creating designs to be submitted to the Urban Design Commission. The city did not mandate the inclusion of affordable housing units in the project, but for building a significant number of affordable housing units, the developer would receive tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, Matkom said.
But before construction began, the project faced resistance from some members of the nearby Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood.
A design Gorman submitted to the Urban Design Commission for approval in early 2014 faced backlash for its placement of the UW Health Clinic on the corner of E. Washington St. and Milwaukee St., where the neighborhood instead wanted entrance to the mixed-use residential and commercial buildings. Another concern with the initial design, Matkom said, was the lack of significant parking space, particularly around the designated commercial space.
"The January (2014) submission to the Urban Design Commission — it was terrifying,” Rummel told Isthmus in 2014.
“The neighborhoods got to work, and we met with (Gorman) and UW Health, and they really responded," she said.
In response to the criticism, Gorman redesigned the project, adding more parking space and swapping the location of the clinic and the apartments.
“Through very careful negotiation and very polite but firm asks, we convinced UW Health to move to the corner of Sixth Street,” Rummel told the Cap Times.
The final design balanced the need for both walkability and space for parking, Matkom said.
“It was kind of a balancing and a compromise between parking and bike access and pedestrian walkability in the neighborhoods, so it wasn't so car centric,” Matkom said. Construction finally began in 2015, and the final apartment complex was completed in 2022.
“It was really cool that it was a multi neighborhood effort with different people with lots of different skill sets and interests that said, ‘how do we build a neighborhood?’” Rummel said. “How do we create something that has connectivity?
“I’m proud of what we accomplished,” she said.