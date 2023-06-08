Transgender flag flies over Madison Municipal Building for first time

For the first time ever, Madison city leaders raised the transgender pride flag over the Madison Municipal Building Wednesday, signaling a "profound commitment" to the transgender community, the first openly transgender alder Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford said.
The flag, with five horizontal stripes of light blue, light pink and white, will fly for one week.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the first openly gay mayor of the capital city, reminded onlookers of the history of Pride month, started by the June 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, led by members of the LGBTQ community. But Madison has its own unique history, too, the mayor said.
"Perhaps folks don't know that in 1975, the city of Madison became the first place in Wisconsin, and one of the earliest (cities) in the country, to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation by amending our equal opportunities ordinance," Rhodes-Conway said. "Madison has been leading for decades and blazing a trail ever since then."
She listed off other major milestones in the city: Madison created the state's first domestic partnership registry in 1990, became the first place in Wisconsin to prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity and was the first to raise the rainbow pride flag in 2019.
Now, Rhodes-Conway continued, the city has the most diverse City Council yet, with one quarter of all districts in the city being represented by people in the LGBTQ community, including Martinez-Rutherford.
"Raising the transgender pride flag signifies a profound commitment to inclusivity, acceptance and the protection of the rights and dignity of our transgender and nonbinary neighbors, children, friends and family," Martinez-Rutherford said. "Representation not only matters, it literally saves lives.
"The strides we've made continue to bring me hope for a future that is less biased and less hostile toward us."
She said that raising the flag not only affirms "that we are seen, but it draws a strong line that we will not ignore the hateful rhetoric and violence toward us," Martinez-Rutherford said. "It says that we will care and value your freedom to be who you are."
Last week, the Dane County Board of Supervisors introduced a proposal that would make the county a sanctuary for people who are transgender and nonbinary to shield them from any future laws that remove their rights.
The resolution was prompted by increasing concern that the state's Republican leaders will block funding for or access to transgender-specific health care. It declares that if the state of Wisconsin were to pass a law that “imposes criminal or civil punishments, fines or professional sanctions on any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps someone to receive gender-affirming care,” the board would ask the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to make enforcement its lowest priority.
"It makes me so happy to know that we are finally being seen and heard and recognized," Martinez-Rutherford said Wednesday. "Thanks for making my job a little bit easier and taking a stand for those of us who've been historically ignored."