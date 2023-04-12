 Skip to main content
Tour the new UW-Madison Babcock Dairy Plant, Center for Dairy Research

The Babcock Hall Dairy Plant, home to the University of Wisconsin-Madison's cheese, milk and ice cream products, recently received big upgrades for the first time since it was built in 1951. 

The $72.9 million project involved renovating the dairy plant and building a three-story addition for the Center for Dairy Research, where researchers and students study and develop new products for the state's and nation's dairy industry. 

On Tuesday, the Cap Times went on a tour of the new facility — complete with updated equipment  to see how dairy is both produced and researched on campus. 

Carmel and fudge are poured from buckets as ice cream is made at the newly renovated Babcock Center for Dairy Research.
Homogenizers separate milk fat in the raw processing room. The tanks each hold milk with a different percentage of fat (skim, 2%, whole, etc.).
Soap suds are sprayed onto the floors of the entryways to the sterile environments so anyone entering must walk through the cleaner to prevent cross-contamination.
John Jaeggi makes cheese curds in a stainless steel cheese vat.
John Jaeggi feeds a block of cheese through a blade to make cheese curds.
Anyone visiting the Center for Dairy Research must wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) so the center can maintain a sterile environment. 
John Lucey talks about a whey dryer during a press tour of the newly renovated Center for Dairy Research.
Members of the press crowd around as John Lucey opens the door to a ripening room where Caciocavallo cheese is drying.
John Lucey opens a ripening room where Caciocavallo is drying. According to Lucey, these environmentally controlled ripening rooms are rare, and this is the only one in the United States, if not the world.
A network of stainless steel pipes carry milk from the first floor of dairy into the upper level dairy research labs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Milk pipes lead to tanks in a processing room at the Center for Dairy Research.
A Swiss copper-lined cheese vat, used to make Alpine and Swiss cheeses, is a new addition to the renovated Babcock Center for Dairy Research. Copper affects the flavor and microbiology of the cheese, and researchers are hoping to use it to unlock the secrets behind the flavors of Alpine cheeses.
John Lucey speaks about the Sargento Training Center, which is located just off of the atrium of Babcock Hall.
Sensory coordinator Brandon Prochaska leads a sensory panel about cheese textures.
“Please don’t eat the castle” is written on a card for tour guests to read as hundreds of industry professionals and members of the press take tours of the newly renovated Babcock Center for Dairy Research.
Stations where consumer research is conducted contain doors from which researchers can pass dairy samples to participants.
Administrative director Tracy Hanke works in one of the new offices at the Babcock Center for Dairy Research. Before the renovation, the offices of the CDR employees were located in various buildings throughout campus.

Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020. 

