Tour the new UW-Madison Babcock Dairy Plant, Center for Dairy Research

John Lucey opens a ripening room where Caciocavallo is drying. According to Lucey, these environmentally controlled ripening rooms are rare, and this is the only one in the United States, if not the world.
A Swiss copper-lined cheese vat, used to make Alpine and Swiss cheeses, is a new addition to the renovated Babcock Center for Dairy Research. Copper affects the flavor and microbiology of the cheese, and researchers are hoping to use it to unlock the secrets behind the flavors of Alpine cheeses.
“Please don’t eat the castle” is written on a card for tour guests to read as hundreds of industry professionals and members of the press take tours of the newly renovated Babcock Center for Dairy Research.
Administrative director Tracy Hanke works in one of the new offices at the Babcock Center for Dairy Research. Before the renovation, the offices of the CDR employees were located in various buildings throughout campus.
The $72.9 million project involved renovating the dairy plant and building a three-story addition for the Center for Dairy Research, where researchers and students study and develop new products for the state's and nation's dairy industry.
On Tuesday, the Cap Times went on a tour of the new facility — complete with updated equipment — to see how dairy is both produced and researched on campus.
