The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness celebrates a decade of change

Mary Wells grew up on the south side of Madison in a very tight-knit community. As a girl, she watched Black women in her family and others around her struggle with high blood pressure, heart disease, strokes and other illnesses.
“I remember a lot of people talking about medications,” Wells said. “They were just thrown medication to deal with their ailments. There were no preventives like exercises or diet changes. No one was providing them with step by step changes to make things happen. Those things were not heard of, at all.”
As she became an adult, she got involved more in her community. After she met Lisa Peyton-Caire, founder and CEO of the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FFBWW), she was eager to support her goals and vision for creating better lives for Black women.
Wells now serves as the community outreach manager for FFBWW, a nonprofit established in 2012 to improve health and wellness for Black women. She said the change in Black women’s health and wellness since the foundation’s inception is, “like the flip side of the coin.”
“I can honestly say that before the foundation came to Madison and started spreading the seeds out into the community, there was pretty much no support for Black women,” Wells said.
In the 10 years since its founding, the organization has grown to 15 full-time team members. Leaders say their work is critical to bettering the lives of Black women in the Madison community, but there is more work to be done, especially in the wake of a global pandemic.
As it moves into its next decade, foundation leaders are looking forward to continuing their work focusing on health promotion and education, community health initiatives and Black maternal and child health.
“Ten years ago, when we signed that paperwork to establish the foundation as a charitable entity in Wisconsin, I could see this in my mind's eye of what we were aiming to create,” Peyton-Caire said. “A place where for so long Black women have been associated with disparity.”
Wells was diagnosed with lupus in 1997 and struggled to find a support group where she felt comfortable. Through the foundation, Wells created a lupus support group for women of color in 2014.
Wells is excited and proud of the changes taking place for Black women in Madison and across the country.
“Black women are on fire,” Wells said. “They are emboldened, they're inspired. They are really hungry for the knowledge that we know we have access to now, which we didn't before. It has really been a phenomenal turnaround. And we're not done yet.”
The history of Black Women's Wellness Day
On May 22, 2006, Peyton-Caire’s mother, Roberta Peyton, died of congestive heart failure at 64. This tragedy marked a turning point in her life and work.
“What really came clear to me when my mom died is that I had grown up witnessing Black women die early and in the prime of their lives from heart attack, stroke, cancer, diabetes complications,” Peyton-Caire said.
She was working at her mother's hair salon at the time, and recalled getting phone calls from customers, getting news about other Black women in her community dying at early ages. She wrote a list of Black women she knew who had died at early stages in their lives, in their 30s, 40s and 50s. This was a pattern she witnessed throughout her life in her family and community.
She ended up listing 40 to 50 names. Seeing that long list made her want to do something to change and improve Black women’s overall health and wellness.
On May 22, 2009, Peyton-Caire launched the first annual Black Women’s Wellness Day (BWWDAY) in Bowie, Maryland, with 40 attendees. She would go on to host the event again in 2010 and 2011 to a small but growing audience of women in Maryland who connected to the message and mission to prioritize their wellness and protect their lives.
Peyton-Caire and her family moved back to Madison in 2012 and the fourth annual Black Women’s Wellness Day event took place in the community room of the Urban League for Greater Madison.
Black Women’s Wellness Day remains the organization’s signature event. Throughout the day, speakers, including experts and panelists, provide information to Black women about their health and wellness. This event is critical to Peyton-Caire’s mission for the organization because it equips Black women with information that they might not know or have access to.
Corinda Rainey-Moore is a founding board member of the FFBWW. After meeting Peyton-Caire in 2012, she and other Black women helped her plan and host the fifth annual Black Women’s Wellness Day in Madison in 2013 at the Alliant Energy Center.
“We showed Lisa that if you surround yourself with the right people, we can do anything as Black women that we set our minds to,” Rainey-Moore said. “Not only did we fill that space with over 500 women, we managed to also step up our game in terms of what we were providing the women.”
This year, the FFBWW will celebrate its 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Day virtually at bwwday.org on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. The first day of the event will include national health experts Linda Goler Blount, President and CEO of the Black Women’s Health Imperative, Janette Robinson Flint of Black Women for Wellness, Kathryn Hall Trujillo of Birthing Project USA and Milan A. Spencer of Black Mamas Matter Alliance. These organizations focus solely on the health and wellness of Black women and their babies, and like the Foundation, on advancing Black maternal and child health.
The second day of the event will focus on a mix of personal wellness, entrepreneurship, and building generational wealth featuring expert speakers like Maggie Anderson, author of Our Black Year, and break-out business & wealth coach Ellie Diop. The event will also feature an award segment honoring local entrepreneurs that the foundation will support through mini-grants.
These organizations focus solely on the health and wellness of Black women and their families, which also aligns with the values of the foundation.
Promoting Black women's wellness
Among the services the foundation provides are resources for Black women and their families to navigate racist practices in medical institutions in Madison and Dane County. They have launched programs and initiatives that focus on health promotion and education, including Project Live Well, Morning Coffee, and Wear Red Day.
Project Live Well is a year-round series of fitness and exercise programs designed to get Black women active and connected with each other in their communities. Weekly yoga and dance classes focus on mindfulness and cardiovascular health.
Christine Russell joined the organization in March and serves as the director of health and wellness programs. She manages health and fitness programming and works with Black women in the community to make sure their needs are met through the classes the organization provides.
“Through our programming, we can bring joy, we can bring life, we can bring laughter, we can bring health, we can bring wellness,” Russell said. “We host some of our Project Live Well classes on the Capitol lawn. We are not hiding, we are not a whisper. We are out here.”
The Foundation also hosts their Well Black Woman Market, which was launched to help local small business owners recover after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative was made possible by a $100,000 donation from CUNA Mutual Group.
Russell said this market is vital because it provides Black women an opportunity to showcase who they are, their work and their businesses. The next two markets, and last of the year, will be held virtually Friday and Saturday in conjunction Black Women’s Wellness Day.
“We're showcasing that to the community because a lot of times as entrepreneurs, Black women don't have these opportunities to vend in large spaces,” Russell said.
The foundation’s programming also includes their Morning Coffee conversations, which provide opportunity for regular monthly education on topics that matter to Black women and Black communities. Recently, these conversations have been held virtually and explore topics like Black Breastfeeding Week.
The Wellness Ambassador Program was created to ensure that Black women play a role in promoting the health and wellbeing of their communities. Since it launched, the ambassador program has recruited over 50 ambassadors.
“We want to be able to utilize the women that we are impacting on a daily basis and empower them to share their experience with the foundation with their own personal health and wellness journey to their communities into their networks,” Russell said.
Over the last few months through hosting virtual events, their ambassador program has grown significantly, expanding to Black women and girls nationwide in Ohio, Florida, California and Virginia.
Through the support of a $1 million grant from the Wisconsin Partnerships Program, which is their second donation to the organization, Peyton-Caire was able to hire more staff to create programming and health initiatives to support Black women. These funds were used to hire Jasmia Hamilton to be the program manager for the Well Black Woman Institute, a leadership training program for Black women who want to empower the next generation of Black women and girls.
Katrina Morrison joined the foundation in June and serves as the director of policy, advocacy and outreach. In September 2021, she and team members released “Black Women Deserve …”, their policy blueprint for improving Black women’s lives in Wisconsin.
The pillars included in what the foundation believes Black women deserve are: economic security, safe and affordable health care, equal rights and justice, safe and healthy communities, environmental justice, quality education, equal opportunity and freedom.
The foundation launched its Community Health Initiatives program in January and was able to start this work with the support of the initial grant from the Wisconsin Partnerships Program. In January, Gabe Doyle was hired to help launch their Community Health Worker program that supports the needs of Black women and families in areas in Dane County.
These funds and programs allow the foundation to carry out their community health improvement. With support of a grant from the United Way of Dane County, Peyton-Caire was able to hire three community health workers: Tisha Butler, Nikki Cooper and Brandice Hatcher.
Those community health workers help Black women and their families find community services in food, housing, personal safety and mental health support.
Hatcher works in the Sun Prairie area, and the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood in Madison. She discovered the foundation eight years ago when she attended one of the organization’s wellness events. She then became a wellness ambassador and began doing community health work without the title.
When Peyton-Caire was looking for community health workers, she thought of her, because “she was already doing the work and she had very strong community connections,” Hatcher said.
Butler serves the north side of Madison and areas around Fitchburg and Monona. She attended one of the organization’s workout classes and connected with Peyton-Caire. She reached out to Peyton-Caire for support with issues she was facing in her life and at work. At that time, she also began working in her community to help other Black women.
“I realized that there's a lot of other women out here like me, who didn't have those connections or people advocating for them,” Butler said. “That's why I'm here as a community health worker.”
Healthy, Black babies and maternal health
In 2018, reports showed that 3.1% percent of Black babies in Dane County were born with low birth weight, compared to 0.9% of white babies born with low birth weight. Researchers also found that Black babies in Wisconsin were almost three times more likely to die than their white counterparts before their first birthday.
The foundation has paid special attention to this issue over the last five years.
The foundation and EQT By Design were commissioned by the Dane County Health Council to conduct a community engagement effort to identify the root causes of the county’s low birthweight crisis.
The Saving Our Babies report is a collection of interviews from 256 Black and African women in Madison and surrounding areas, asking 20 questions designed to help understand how they viewed their life and lifestyle in Dane County, health and wellness issues and needs around low birthweight and infant mortality, experiences with healthcare and health care providers, and relationships and social emotional support.
“Black women had shared what their experience was inside of the health systems outside of the clinic walls and in their communities,” Doyle said. They explained what the challenges were, like not being listened to, and not feeling like their care was tailored to their unique experience.
“What really surfaced as one major theme was that we still have incredibly great medical care here in this community. But we need folks to listen better so that we can wrap that care around what the Black women in our community are expressing as what they need.”
This report led to a larger project, Saving Our Babies WI, which focuses on improving the birthing outcomes for Black women and babies in Dane County. The foundation continued this work by partnering with the Dane County Health Council in co-creating, ConnectRx, a care coordination program that supports Black women and birthing persons in securing needed resources like housing, employment and transportation.
Micaela Berry-Smith is a trained doula, certified lactation consultant, and certified infant specialist. In March, she joined the foundation as the program manager for maternal and child health initiatives, which includes managing ConnectRx patient referrals. Berry-Smith helped to hire and secure trained doula partners for the program to ensure that all clients have access to the resources and support they need.
“Being intentional about the doula partners that we have connected with, ensuring that they are all properly trained,” Berry-Smith said. “They also come with their own different set of specialties and experiences. We have different partners who have experienced their own forms of grief and disparities who really bring that passion into their work.
“They understand the type of clientele that we’re working with. Not every client is going to look the same and there's a lot of clients that are dealing with systematic arrays of trauma.”
Doyle and Berry-Smith said that it is too early to share data from ConnectRx. What they have seen is happy, healthy moms after birth and “big, chunky babies and at the end of the day, that is the greatest feeling, for half of the work that we're doing over here,” Doyle said.
A full-time commitment
Over the past decade, Peyton-Caire has grown her team of dedicated individuals to help fight for Black women’s health and wellness in Wisconsin.
In 2018, Peyton-Caire decided to go into this work full time. With the support of a $300,000 four-year grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program, she focused her efforts on growing the organization.
In the last two years, the team has grown from one to 15 full-time employees, including Khaleah Monger, who was hired in October 2020, as the special projects coordinator. Monger works closely with many of the team members to execute programming and community events. Peyton-Caire is committed to finding like-minded individuals to help her continue supporting and changing the lives of Black women.
“We are shifting that and changing that intentionally and consciously, and moving Black women from what others may perceive as powerless to powerful, while demonstrating how significant of a role we play,” Peyton-Caire said. “Not only in transforming what health and well-being looks for Black women, but also setting models for how it can work for everybody and anybody.”
Alia Stevenson joined the organization’s programming team in April 2020 and became its chief of development & partnerships in July. She works to secure funding and statewide partnerships.
“Black women and families deserve an organization like the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness,” Stevenson said. “My legacy that I'd like to leave is an organization that has sustainable funding and partnerships, for generations and generations to come.”
Stevenson said her transition would not have been possible without funding from the Madison Community Foundation and was a “natural progression from programming, which I am still very close to, to developing partnerships that stem from our own programming and developing those funding relationships.”
One of the Foundation’s main goals in pursuing funding is funds to secure a larger, permanent home. Stevenson and Janine Stephens Hale, chief operations officer, are working closely with Peyton-Caire to find a new home for the organization.
Looking toward the future
In November, the organization will be hosting events throughout the month to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness has put Black women at the forefront of creating programs and solutions to enhance their health and wellbeing. A space focusing solely on improving the lives of Black women did not exist before the foundation.
“Even though there were several different programs in Madison working to support Black people, there’s still a lot of work to do, period,” Carola Gaines, FFBWW board member said. “I’ve been with (Peyton-Caire) ever since, watched it evolve and grow in our mission, vision and goals. Lisa and her team work extremely hard to make a difference for Black women not only in Dane County, but in the whole state.”
Although the organization was founded in Madison, Peyton-Caire hopes to be able to continue uplifting Black women in her hometown, Richmond, Virginia. She wants to expand her work to change the lives of Black women across the country.
Rainey-Moore said that Peyton-Caire inspires her to this day because she told her “if you have an idea, if there's something that you want or need, and it's not happening in Madison, then create it.”