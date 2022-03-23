The changing face of State Street: How will development transform Madison’s most iconic street?

By 2 p.m., all of the birthday cake-scented sugar scrubs with sprinkles had sold out. There was still plenty of hot chocolate and cupcakes, though, so passersby who saw the sign inviting them to the Soap Opera’s 50th birthday party at 319 State St. could get a free sugar fix.
It was an unseasonably warm day for March. The atmosphere felt celebratory inside of the sweet-smelling shop, as employees reflected on five decades in business on Madison’s most iconic and culturally active street.
Chris Laraia, an employee for almost 20 years, was covered in soap bits and sprinkles as he restocked the shelves.
“Usually, they have me in the basement bottling things and making soap and nobody sees me, but today I got to come upstairs for the birthday,” Laraia said, laughing.
He discussed the Soap Opera’s milestone and changes in shopping habits over his tenure, then pointed to a tree in the courtyard behind the building.
“One thing we’re a little miffed about is the development at the corner,” Laraia said. “It’s going to be a 10-story building… and that (tree) probably has to be taken out and moved.
“Then there are all these plants, too, in the back, and if you’re going to have a 10-story building right there, it’s going to block out the light,” he said, noting that the garden is one of the perks customers enjoy most, a favorite spot for parties. “We’re used to having this nice sun coming through, but I think once this giant building goes up, it’s going to block that out.”
Laraia was referring to Oliv Madison, a student housing development being constructed on the 300 block of State Street by Chicago-based Core Spaces. The towering building, which forced several local businesses to move or close, will join one of the most visited and historic neighborhoods in Madison. Another proposal floated for the 400 block has displaced other local businesses for a possible restaurant and apartments, and could demolish architecture dating to the 1890s in the process.
More changes are in the works. Next year begins construction of shelters for bus rapid transit, a longtime goal of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. Larger buses can shuttle more people to the city’s downtown but critics worry about the effect they will have on the pedestrian-friendly street. All of these changes have some wondering what the future of State Street will be, and how its lively culture and history will endure.
“The vibrancy and intimacy of State Street is largely attributable to the rhythm of its buildings,” according to the 2012 Downtown Madison Plan, a blueprint for what downtown Madison should look like and what types of developments are appropriate for the area. “And it is essential that both the scale and rhythm of the buildings and the diversity of its uses be retained.”
“Does Madison really want to further homogenize the historic character of our flagship commercial district?” B-Side Records owner Steve Manley wrote in a February letter to the Urban Design Commission. The UDC reviews building proposals to make sure they meet the city’s standards of design and performs architectural reviews.
B-Side, a longtime State Street business, must move to make way for a new possible development on the 400 block.
“These types of developments that displace and eliminate long-standing local businesses seem to only assist in lining the pockets of big developers,” Manley wrote, “taking away our unique character.”
Developers, for their part, emphasize that they want to bring positive changes to State Street.
“We just want to make this place better,” said Colin Smith, director of business development for local developer JD McCormick.
Displaced in the name of (possible) development
In the leadup to Oliv going through the city approval process, tenants along the 300 block of State where it intersects with West Gorham Street — such as Community Pharmacy and A Room of One’s Own — were forced to move out of spaces they had occupied for years, before the Core Spaces project was approved.
The development will demolish buildings which housed businesses, in some cases, for over 40 years. Oliv will be 386 units with approximately 1,100 beds, 110 of which will be offered at 40% below the market rate.
To build such a tall building on State Street, the Plan Commission and the City Council had to approve additional building heights and rezoning. Core Spaces also signed a land use agreement with the city guaranteeing that at least 10% of the beds in the Oliv will remain “affordable” for 30 years. Core signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to a similar effect.
“The Downtown Plan does clearly allow for those sorts of buildings to be built to some extent,” said longtime downtown alder Mike Verveer, who represents District 4. “There are some clearly prescribed height limits. For example, four stories is the limit on State Street.
“Then with a 30-foot step back, you can go up two more stories. I think because the code allows it, we will continue to see development on State Street.”
Oliv was able to gain approval for 10 stories by consistently stepping back their building in the fashion Verveer described. The maximum peak of the building will appear to be far off of State Street even though the building is located on State.
The Downtown Madison Plan recommends some limited development of larger commercial spaces along State Street as long as they are designed to maintain the small-scale rhythm of the street frontage. Whether some recent proposals do that is a subject of debate.
JD McCormick is the local developer seeking to redevelop three buildings on the 400 block of State Street, some dating to the 1890s. Verveer warned McCormick that controversy could swirl around such a facelift.
“It’s a beautiful, historic building and I told him to please not include the historic buildings,” Verveer said. “I said you’re asking for too much controversy, those facades are too handsome and charming. You’re going to have a hard time getting approval to demolish.”
JD McCormick must gain design approval from the Urban Design Commission, and then appear before the Plan Commission to receive a conditional use permit for the added height (five stories instead of four), as well as a demolition permit to tear down the existing buildings. Dates for when the project will appear on the agendas of those two commissions have not yet been set.
And other sites on State Street are attracting interest, according to Verveer.
In 2018, the City Council approved a proposal for a nine-story hotel on the 100 block of State Street. But the development team was unable to raise the funds necessary to build the hotel, so the lot was given back to its previous owner.
According to Verveer, there have been developers inquiring about that lot. One has a proposal that would demolish the existing buildings on the lot and the other would adapt the current facades. Verveer anticipates that those developments will be proposed in the near future.
Oliv Madison will begin construction later this year.
Home for a lifetime
Manley, owner of B-Side Records, seemed frustrated as he looked around his soon-to-be-gone store. For nearly 40 years, Manley has stood behind the counter of B-Side.
“It’s been home for most of my adult life,” Manley said. “We’ve been in this storefront for 40 years if we make it to October, which we might not because the landlord is proposing to demolish these buildings.”
Landlord JD McCormick is planning a five-story, 26-unit building for the 400 block of State Street that would include a first-floor restaurant and a mixture of studio and one-bedroom apartments.
The proposal calls for the demolition of several buildings including 428-430 State St., 432-436 State St., and 444 State St., home to B-Side Records, Sencha Tea Bar, Freedom Skate Shop and Culture Collectives, a temporary pop-up shop that the city has leased to small businesses using space provided by JD McCormick. The pop-up location is offered at a reduced rate and is designed for entrepreneurs from marginalized groups.
Manley wrote a letter to the Urban Design Commission detailing how upset he was with being taken by surprise about the plans for the development, which he heard about in media reports.
Smith, at JD McCormick, said he has spoken with Manley and “offered him multiple other spaces (on State Street) that we have, and he turned them down…. I don’t want to kick Steve Manley out. I would love to find him another space.”
Manley said he will find a new place on his own.
Smith bristled at media reports as not being representative of the good things McCormick has brought to downtown as a company. McCormick is not evicting tenants, Smith insisted.
“Every one of them has been on a month to month (lease),” he said. “We had them on that because we didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Smith said Freedom Skate Shop worked with JD McCormick to find a spot at 512 State St., which opened at its new location on Sunday. He said they are moving a 30 foot mural from the shop to the new store.
As for Sencha Tea Bar, the business found a new space on its own, and will move to the 200 block of State Street this summer, a representative of the business told the Cap Times.
Historical significance debated
But the pushback JD McCormick is receiving hasn’t only been about a big development on State Street. The demolition of historic buildings has come into play, particularly after the Landmarks Commission in January recommended the Plan Commission recognize the history of the buildings proposed for demolition.
But Landmarks’ guidance is only advisory and doesn’t come with any requirements, or power, to intervene. And Smith doesn’t agree that the buildings are able to be saved.
“I want to improve things,” he reiterated. “Yes, it’s new and is going to be bringing down three buildings that are older. There’s nothing historic about them or fascinating architecturally about them.”
Smith was not sure that the cost of preserving the older buildings is worth foregoing a development that will bring new construction to the street.
“There’s not much we can do to fix these buildings,” he said, describing some of the costs of fixing things such as a broken pipe in the Chocolate Shoppe building, which is at 468 State St. and also owned by JD McCormick. “That’s why we want to do this. To bring life to this area. This development will make things safer down on State Street.”
About 30 years ago, there was some discussion about making State Street a National Register Historic District, city of Madison preservation planner Heather Bailey said.
Madison is home to about 153 historic properties and districts on the national register, including Bascom Hall, Camp Randall, the mounds of Blackhawk Country Club and the American Exchange bank building. Separately, there are five Local Historic Districts in Madison: Mansion Hill, Third Lake Ridge, University Heights, Marquette Bungalows and First Settlement.
Sites chosen for the National Register of Historic Places come with financial incentives, like tax credits, to help private property owners maintain their properties for new and ongoing uses. Local Historic Districts are more involved than that, Bailey said, because they come with a set of regulations and rules that can be difficult to work around.
There was fear among some that any sweeping designation of State Street as a historic area could lead to it being designated a Local Historic District.
“There was a shift in opinion and several property owners became concerned that a National Register designation would lead to the creation of a Local Historic District, which is regulatory,” Bailey said. “As a result, a majority of property owners filed their objections to the National Register designation, which prevented such a designation.”
The Downtown Preservation Plan and the Downtown Madison Plans both identify State Street as a potential future historic district if property owners there are ever interested.
“So far, there has not been interest to proceed with either the honorary or more protective historic designations,” Bailey said.
A draw for students and visitors
With or without an official designation, State Street is at the top of the list of historical and iconic places to visit in Madison.
“It was pretty wild,” Manley said about his first impressions of State Street as a college student. “The mid-to-late ’70s was just a lot of fun. Just about every business, if not every single business, was locally owned and independent.”
Josey Chu owns Madame Chu, which offers handcrafted southeast Asian sauces and operates out of the Culture Collectives. She said she “practically grew up on State Street” while she was in college.
“I love State Street!” said Chu. “On weekends we would go to the Comedy Club. We’d stay up until two or three in the morning and just enjoy State Street. It’s just very old school.”
Still, while being in a brick and mortar space downtown is exciting, running a small business there is a challenge, Chu said, adding that “State Street is more representative of restaurants rather than shops like the Soap Opera.”
“I think that’s generally correct,” said Verveer, the downtown alder. “When I was an undergrad at UW there was a lot more retail available than there is today. I actually lived on State Street as a freshman and I bought my groceries and TV on State. Certainly, food and beverage have increased… but services, like hair salons, have increased, too, as traditional retail has diminished.”
According to data from Downtown Madison Inc., in 1998, the greater State Street area was 38% food and beverage, 50% retail and 12% service. As of 2021, it was 43% food and beverage, 18% retail and 39% services.
Former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin tried to protect State Street from becoming too bar and restaurant heavy by proposing a moratorium on beverage businesses on State. But downtown stakeholders disagreed and Soglin’s efforts were not successful.
Efforts to bring retail to the street, like Culture Collectives — spearheaded by the Latino Chamber of Commerce, Black Chamber of Commerce, city of Madison and JD McCormick — have been well-received.
“I’m very passionate about the pop up shops,” JD McCormick’s Smith said. “I don’t like empty buildings and so I wanted to find a way to fill those empty spaces. It was a chance for new entrepreneurs to be in a brick and mortar shop.”
Though temporary, Smith said, they could continue in some form: “I’ve already had talks with the city about where to go next with the pop-up shops.”
Coming soon: bus rapid transit
One of the more controversial elements of State Street’s future revolves around bus rapid transit. Two BRT stations are planned for State Street: one in front of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (227 State St.) and the other near the corner of Gorham and State streets. Construction of the stations is expected to begin in 2023.
The buses themselves —which at 60 feet will be larger than the 40-foot Metro buses — will drive between the 100 and 300 blocks of State Street. Some worry that change will make the street less pedestrian-friendly. State Street closed to traffic in the 1970s, with the exception of buses, bikes and public safety vehicles.
“I’m not a huge fan of stations being on State Street proper. I’m cautiously optimistic that the fears I have … are unfounded,” Verveer said. “We were able to convince the mayor not to have stations as large on State Street as the rest of BRT will have.”
Under the new BRT system, upper State Street would have buses but lower State Street, closest to campus, would not.
“The network redesign efforts do propose that no Metro buses would be on the 500 and 600 blocks of State Street,” Verveer said. “So those businesses are thrilled. The irony is that the bulk of the mom- and pop-owned stores are on the upper side of State. There are more national chains on lower State because of the tens of thousands of university students at that end of the street.”
Back at the Soap Opera, employee Alexis Oliver stood near the cupcakes and hot chocolate. She pointed toward nearby businesses and said they frequently refer customers to each other’s shops. When she was told the building housing Sencha Tea Bar on the 400 block is facing demolition (and is planning to move) Oliver was surprised.
“I think that’s incredibly sad,” Oliver said. “I frequent Sencha a lot.”
Businesses on State Street support each other, she said. “It’s kind of fun that a lot of the shops around here know each other. … Everyone kind of looks out for each other here. It seems like a nice little community.”
Natalie Yahr contributed to this report.