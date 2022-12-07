Neighbors will have another chance to weigh in on a large development proposal adjacent to Tenney Park on Thursday.
The virtual meeting, at 6 p.m., will provide the public with an opportunity to view the revised proposal and renderings for 1617 Sherman Ave., and perhaps change the minds of some of the people who originally opposed the building.
Vermilion, a Chicago development company, wants to demolish the existing MyChoice Wisconsin building at the site and construct four buildings totaling more than 400 units.
Vermilion will unveil its revised version of the proposal Thursday. The developer has reduced the massing of the building along Sherman Avenue from six stories to a more modest one story of walk up residences, flanked by four stories on two sides, and five stories closest to a surface parking lot (facing toward Madison).
All of the building heights in the project will be five stories or less rather than the six stories from the previous proposal. The unit count has been reduced from 445 to approximately 433 and a new street will be created at the request of the city of Madison.
“We have been working on revisions to the design to respond to the neighborhood, staff and (Urban Design Commission) input,” said Darrin Jolas, who leads the development team.
In addition to the building along Sherman Avenue, there would be two three-story buildings on the site, combining for approximately 106 units that the development team said would be mostly larger units.
A fourth building will have five stories and approximately 66 units, and overlook Tenney Park with views of the Capitol.
Vermilion has made informational presentations to the Urban Design Commission and plans to go before Madison’s Plan Commission in January.
In October, Vermilion’s presentation before the UDC was met with much criticism from residents who expressed a wide range of concerns. Residents used words such as “obscene” and “shocking” to describe the proposal.
“I think this proposal is absolutely obscene for this space,” said Lisa Shapiro, a nearby resident during the Oct. 26 UDC meeting, “to add a thousand more residents across the street from these single family homes. I think it is absolutely doing the city a disservice.”
Some residents also questioned the feasibility of underground parking in the marshy, relatively damp soil of the Tenney Park area. Multiple residents told Urban Design they have faced flooding issues in their basements.
Tim Parks from the city planning department said the developer will use soil borings as part of its due diligence to analyze whether underground parking is viable.
Parks pointed out that the site isn’t dissimilar from other places around the central area of the city that include underground parking. In addition, code requirements, lender requirements and insurance requirements will ensure that any structured parking provided is safely constructed and adequately dry.
Jolas said that by Thursday’s meeting, Vermilion will have the full details and renderings to show the public.