For Nick Langer, being an athlete and being a father have always gone in hand in hand. Since 2016 the Windsor triathlete has competed in races while pushing his 10-year-old daughter, Ellery, who has cerebral palsy, in a special racing cart decorated with purple butterflies.
“She's nonverbal, but we can pick up on her cues," Langer said. "She loves the speed. She loves the bumps. She loves the wind in her face. She loves the people passing us. And she just screams, because it's so fun."
Langer created the Team Langer foundation to help create opportunities to support the families of individuals with disabilities. The foundation is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Full Mile Beer Company and Kitchen, 132 Market St. in Sun Prairie to raise money to assist families in the local area impacted by childhood disabilities.
Langer became interested in running triathlons and races over 20 years ago, after seeing the late Dick Hoyt and his son, Rick, compete in marathons and Ironman Triathlons together as Team Hoyt. Dick, pushed his son, Rick, a quadriplegic born with cerebral palsy, in a special wheelchair to finish over 1,000 races, including six Ironmans and 32 Boston Marathon runs.
“Twenty-two years ago, I was coming out of wrestling season,” Langer said. “I just had shoulder surgery. I gained a lot of weight, and kind of feeling sorry for myself. I was watching TV and I saw this dad pulling. He pulled his son in a raft, pushed him in a bike cart and pushed him on the run of the Ironman World Championships.
“I saw that and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, if they can do that, I can get off my butt and just try a triathlon.' The next day was my first day. I did like five miles on a mountain bike and thought 'Okay, this isn't bad.'”
Years later, after inspiring Langer as an athlete, Team Hoyt inspired him as a father. Ellery was born almost a month premature and had suffered several strokes while in utero. Like Rick Hoyt, Ellery was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect movement, muscle tone and posture caused by damage to a developing brain.
Langer and Ellery first raced together in the summer of 2016, when she was four years old, using the same sort of equipment that Team Hoyt used.
“This was the first race we did together,” Langer said. “And it was at that moment that I knew, I'm hooked. I'm gonna do this from now on as much as I can. She (Ellery) was so happy. She had the time of her life.”
The fundraiser offers raffle prizes and auction items including donations from local sponsors like Saris, East Madison Toyota and Trek Bicycle Madison East. Full Mile Beer Co. and Kitchen will also be donating a percentage from total sales from food and beverages to Team Langer.
Individuals who cannot attend the fundraiser can still donate to Team Langer and support families of individuals with autism.
Langer stated that 80% of marriages of families of individuals with disabilities end up in divorce. He talked about how these parents don’t take care of their relationship because they spend so much time taking care of their child. Langer and his wife Nicole do all they can for Ellery, while supporting their other two children, seven-year-old Avery and 12-year-old Rowan.
“When we do help, it's all encompassing,” Langer said. “We help the siblings, this child with special needs and the parents. That's what that's what our fundraising is all about. We want to help everybody, but we realize that we can't help all of them. But if we can make the lives of one family better every year, it's fulfilling enough to me.
“This is important, and I’m still learning it,” Langer said. “Individuals with special needs are individuals first. And it just so happens that they have special needs. They just want to be treated like everybody else. And if we can make their lives better, then our goal is accomplished.
"Because individuals with special needs, their lives are pretty hard as it is. We don't need to make it any harder. Our job should be trying to make it easier.”