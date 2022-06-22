Taycheedah boosts mental health efforts for incarcerated women

In the early 2000s, an “egregious” lack of mental health care at Wisconsin’s only maximum security women’s prison brought about a pair of lawsuits that required the facility to turn its practices around. In the years that followed, according to experts involved in the legal process, mental health care at Taycheedah Correctional Institute, in Fond du Lac, went from the worst level of care in the statewide corrections system to among the best.
It has been more than a decade since the Wisconsin Department of Corrections settled the lawsuits against Taycheedah Correctional Institute that demonstrated how the maximum security prison failed to provide adequate mental and physical health care for the women incarcerated there.
Failures identified in the lawsuits included the shackling of pregnant women, placing women at risk of suicide in solitary confinement-type cells, errors in psychotropic medication ordering and administration and the near total absence of therapeutic care for prisoners, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.
Before the lawsuits, women could spend years incarcerated at the facility without being seen by a clinician or provided any mental health care.
“Nobody ever asked what happened to me,” said Tamra Oman, a woman previously incarcerated at Taycheedah who now works as an advocate for women who have experienced incarceration. “We just talked about what drugs do to your brain.”
The settlement funneled millions of state dollars into changing practices, hiring clinicians, overhauling processes and ultimately creating additional resources, including the construction of an off-site women’s mental health center designed to operate as an inpatient care facility for incarcerated women with severe mental illnesses.
Now, as Taycheedah places more attention on identifying mental health needs at the start of a woman’s time incarcerated at the facility — and collects data to record the health issues of its population — prison officials say they are better serving prisoner health needs.
Coping alone
For women like Oman, who suffered alone behind bars during her time in prison, the changes are long overdue.
In the early 2000s, nearly four years before the lawsuits were filed, Oman turned herself in to police for forgery and writing bad checks, money she used to buy drugs.
Oman had turned to substance use in her teen years as a way to numb years of trauma and abuse. She later entered recovery, but then relapsed as an adult after losing her brother to suicide and both her grandmothers in the same year.
“I had never wanted to be a criminal so I had turned myself in. I did not want to live that way,” Oman said. “At that point, I either wanted to die or get better.”
When she was sentenced to three-and-a-half years at Taycheedah Correctional Institute, Wisconsin’s only medium and maximum security prison for women, she hoped to get treatment for mental illness diagnoses she already had from professionals outside the Department of Corrections. She was wrong.
While inside, she received little to no mental health care.
“We don’t talk about what happened,” she said. “Why would someone start smoking cocaine? We don’t ask those questions.”
Her social worker met with her just twice throughout her sentence: once while serving time and once prior to release. She was never seen by a clinician, psychologist or therapist.
“I really didn’t have help,” Oman said. “After having that many prior diagnoses, which is crazy.”
Oman wasn’t the only woman at Taycheedah who wasn’t receiving care, exacerbating problems among the prison population.
“While you were there you also had to deal with the adversity of all these other women who were struggling with their own issues and you’re all put in one place together with no support,” she said.
Oman served a little less than two years at Taycheedah before being transferred to John C. Burke Correctional Center — now a minimum security men’s prison in Waupun — for the remainder of her sentence.
She now serves as statewide director for Expo Wisconsin’s FREE campaign, a criminal justice advocacy effort for women who have experienced incarceration.
The fight for care
The 2006 class-action lawsuit, filed by four prisoners at Taycheedah, the ACLU of Wisconsin and the ACLU’s National Prison Project, charged the state prison system with violating the constitutional rights of women incarcerated there by providing “grossly deficient” mental and physical health care and “failing to provide for inmates’ serious mental health needs.”
At the same time that the ACLU filed its lawsuit, the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division filed a simultaneous lawsuit outlining additional failures in mental health care at the prison.
A May 2006 letter of findings penned by a federal assistant attorney general outlined that, at the time, Taycheedah had “fail(ed) to timely and appropriately provide psychiatric treatment, including monitoring of psychotropic medications and performing laboratory tests,” and “fail(ed) to provide an adequate array of mental health services to treat its inmates’ serious mental health needs.”
Medical charges outlined in the ACLU case included the shackling of pregnant women, both on the way to hospitals and during delivery, said Larry Dupuis, legal director for the ACLU of Wisconsin, who played a critical role in litigating the case..
One of the most egregious constitutional violations was the use of solitary confinement-type conditions for prisoners with severe mental health issues who needed to be placed on suicide watch, Dupuis said.
“It was … almost indistinguishable from being stuck in solitary, which of course isn’t therapeutic, it’s in fact counter-therapeutic,” Dupuis said, recalling that women on suicide watch were often strapped to a concrete surface to avoid self-harm.
“The suicide cells were atrocious. The treatment of these women was subhuman.”
This charge later resulted in the creation of the Wisconsin Women’s Resource Center, an inpatient psychiatric center that operates under the purview of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections to provide additional care for incarcerated women with more severe mental illnesses and risk of suicide. The center is staffed with Wisconsin Department of Health Services workers rather than DOC workers, Dupuis added.
Other issues outlined in the lawsuit included errors in medication ordering and failures to provide necessary medications to prisoners.
“The number of medication errors were huge,” Dupuis said.
Through a preliminary injunction, the prison’s medication ordering system was revamped to provide consistency in medication for women at Taycheedah, Dupuis said.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections finally settled both cases in 2010, with the state vowing to pour millions into improvements in mental and physical health care at the facility and throughout the DOC, required as part of the settlement.
It wasn’t until 2016 that the DOC met substantial compliance with the requirements in the settlement agreement, Dupuis said.
“Five years of monitoring is actually relatively short,” Dupuis said, reflecting on the time after settlement and before compliance was met. “And they poured a lot of resources into Taycheedah. They really did bring themselves from probably being the worst medical and mental health care in the (Wisconsin correctional) system to being among the best.”
What has happened since?
With the settlement came a complete revamping of how the prison approached mental health care, said Jennifer McDermott, warden at Taycheedah. Changes included adding mental health programs and creating the inpatient Wisconsin Women’s Resource Center.
“We work really diligently in assuring that we are meeting the needs of our mental health population,” McDermott said. “We have been evolving, as we should.”
McDermott has served as warden of Taycheedah, Milwaukee Women’s Correctional Center and Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center for a little more than a year and a half, with oversight over all three facilities. Before that, McDermott served as deputy warden at Taycheedah for about 15 years.
These days the mental health landscape at Taycheedah looks far different than when Oman spent time at the prison. It begins from the moment a woman arrives there.
All women undergo an intake process within 72 hours of arrival during which clinicians screen for mental health illnesses and any history of trauma, substance use or psychiatric care.
Substance use disorder on its own is not categorized as a mental illness at the facility, but Dr. Melissa Parrent, a psychologist supervisor at Taycheedah, noted that most of the substance use they see is linked to other mental health difficulties.
“What we’ve found with a lot of our women is that they’ve been using substances to manage or cope with an underlying mental health condition,” she said. “The majority of those who have a diagnosed substance use disorder with us also have some other mental health difficulty.”
Some of the services the prison now provides include one-on-one counseling, grief groups, emotional regulation and stress tolerance groups, anger management groups, trauma treatments and a selection of clinical intervention methods, Parrent said.
Dialectical behavioral treatment (DBT) and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) treatment are two of the more specific therapeutic methods available there. Dialectical behavioral treatment is a type of cognitive behavioral therapy method that teaches mindfulness, acceptance, coping and interpersonal relationship skills. EMDR is an interactive psychotherapy treatment that helps a patient process past trauma in small doses through a combination of targeted lateral eye movement and verbal recollection.
Taycheedah has 15 mental health providers as well as an additional psychologist supervisor other than herself, Parrent said. That means there is one mental health professional for about every 46 women incarcerated there.
Providers holding these positions range from master’s level licensed clinical social workers, commonly referred to as LCSWs, to licensed professional counselors, or LPCs, all the way up to doctoral level clinicians and licensed psychologists.
Those at the facility with serious mental illnesses are seen by clinicians at least every six weeks, Parrent said. Women who are assigned to a higher level of care in a special management unit at Taycheedah are seen about every other week. Others with less severe mental illnesses are seen about every two months.
This is considered a higher level of care than other prisons, Parrent said, and far more frequent than when Oman served time at the facility.
With this increase in attention to mental health has come a stark increase in diagnosis rates, shedding light on the seriousness of an issue long ignored.
The Capital Times requested to interview a woman currently incarcerated at Taycheedah but was denied due to concerns over privacy of health diagnoses and “creating a breach of personal health information,” according to John Beard, public information officer for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
The gender divide on mental health
Higher rates of diagnosis, increased reporting and high rates of trauma are the central factors in the disparity between mental illness diagnosis rates in women versus men, Parrent said.
In 2021, more than 9 in 10 women incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institute were diagnosed with some form of mental illness, according to data gathered and released by the DOC in June 2021.
The facility reported a population of 773 at the end of October 2021. At the time, a total of 1,215 women were imprisoned in Wisconsin correctional centers statewide.
The percentage of women at Taycheedah who are categorized as having some form of mental illness has increased over the years but has remained above 90% of the population since at least 2017, according to DOC data. Institutional data prior to that year were not available. The percentage in 2021 is the highest yet at 95% of the prison population.
Officials at Taycheedah attribute this to a number of factors, largely citing the tendency among women to report mental illness symptoms more than men.
“I think sometimes there’s also less stigma around females reporting mental health symptoms than our male cohort,” Parrent said.
In comparison, data show that the rate of diagnosed mental illness among men incarcerated at Columbia Correctional Institute — a maximum security men’s prison with a similar population to Taycheedah — is 63%.
Parrent, who worked as a clinician at Taycheedah before her current supervisory role, said there is also a higher rate of trauma among incarcerated women than men.
Close to 80% of incarcerated women are domestic abuse survivors and more than 60% are sexual assault survivors, according to national data compiled by the ACLU.
“Those traumas in our pathways to prison are different than men,” Oman said.
A larger problem
Due to a variety of factors including a shortage of providers and lack of adequate funding, America’s prison system has become the largest provider of mental health services, said Patti Coffey, a forensic psychologist with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
This is not what they were designed to be, Coffey said.
A 2017 report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics found 14% of prisoners in state and federal facilities met the criteria for having severe mental health conditions. This severity ranking includes conditions such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, severe depression and personality disorders, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
The corresponding rate among the general public, according to the same BJS report, is 5%.
Also in the report, the BJS identified that approximately 66% of incarcerated women had a history of mental health difficulties, compared to 35% of men.
For Coffey, like Oman, an important aspect to keep in mind is trauma history.
“With trauma, you’re more likely to see a lot of post-traumatic stress disorder and you’re going to see incarceration exacerbate those symptoms, and anxiety symptoms in general,” Coffey said. “People tend to feel trapped even when they’re not. And in this case, (in prison) they are.”
All things considered, Coffey said, the high mental health diagnosis rate at Taycheedah means that officials are seriously looking at mental health and with increased attention, hopefully, comes increased care.