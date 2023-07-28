Patients in Wisconsin could pick up an entire year’s worth of birth control from the pharmacy if a federal bill cosponsored by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin makes its way through Congress.
The measure would ban insurance companies from restricting the prescriptions to a three-month supply, a practice that puts many women at a disadvantage as they seek to avoid unintended pregnancies, reproductive health advocates say.
Health care providers have seen a spike in Wisconsin residents seeking birth control in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. Having a longer prescription helps increase access that Baldwin said is critical given the state’s current abortion ban.
“Living in Wisconsin provides me with a sense of real urgency with regard to protecting access to contraception from further attack,” Baldwin said in a Wednesday interview with the Cap Times.
The Convenient Contraception Act, as the legislation is known, would amend portions of federal law governing public health services to require private health insurance companies to offer patients the option of receiving a full year’s worth of birth control in one prescription.
The types of common birth control available through prescriptions include daily pill form contraception, a hormonal patch that a patient replaces once a week and a vaginal ring a patient replaces each month, according to Dr. Abigail Cutler, an OB-GYN and assistant professor in the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
As it currently stands, most private insurance companies limit standard birth control prescriptions to a three-month supply, requiring patients to pick up refills four times a year. This puts an undue burden on patients, Baldwin said.
“The convenient contraception bill helps women overcome other barriers when trying to control their own bodies and their families and their futures,” she said.
Cutler points to various complications in patients being able to refill prescriptions every three months.
“Around 90 million or so women live in what are called contraceptive deserts,” Cutler said. “That might be because the providers or the doctors aren't necessarily prescribing the full range of contraceptive options for patients or maybe there aren't enough pharmacies that are stocking particular contraceptives, or the space between where a person lives, especially in rural areas, and the pharmacy itself where they need to pick up the prescription is vast.”
To Cutler, the benefits of the bill for people seeking birth control in Wisconsin are clear.
“I have seen an uptick anecdotally in the number of patients who come to me seeking contraception, whether reversible contraceptives like pills, patches, rings, or long-acting reversible contraceptive methods like IUDs or the arm implant, or even permanent contraception like sterilization, because of the changes in the laws here in our state,” Cutler said.
The bill, initially introduced July 20 by U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Illinois, has gained the support of 20 senators and four representatives — all Democrats.
Baldwin considers the bill “common sense legislation” and hopes it moves forward on that premise.
Both the Senate and House versions of the bill have been referred to at least three committees in each body of Congress.
“If my Republican colleagues view this bill the way they do Roe vs. Wade, it's going to be very, very difficult to advance it,” Baldwin said. “But if they looked at it instead as a commonsense measure to expand access to contraception, then we're going to have a smoother path.”
The Cap Times is seeking comment on the legislation from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthcare, which combined cover about 44% of Wisconsin’s health care market. Representatives from the two organizations have not yet responded.
This is one of several bills pertaining to reproductive health Baldwin has introduced or cosponsored since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark federal protections for abortion in June 2022.
“It's all hands on deck right now, in Wisconsin with its 1849 criminal abortion ban,” Baldwin said. “We need to look at every option we have of restoring the rights and freedoms that were lost over a year ago.”
At the state level, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the Assembly voted in June to advance legislation that would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control for Wisconsin women — previously something only a doctor or advanced practice nurse could do. The legislation awaits action in the state Senate.