The Kids Fund ends its 2022 campaign today, and thanks to the generosity of The Capital Times' readers, it was a success that will provide at least $160,000 in grants to nonprofits that address the challenges facing area young people during the coming year.
"We're extremely grateful for the hundreds of people who supported the kids with donations," said Kids Fund President Paul Yochum. "Your support will go a long way to helping turn around the lives of many young people who need a little boost."
Contributions to the annual drive, coupled with proceeds from the fund's investments, provide the base for the grants that last year went to 67 youth programs.
Nonprofits that work with young people are eligible for a grant. Complete information on how and where to apply are on the fund's website, thekidsfund.org.
Contributions are always welcome, even though the official drive has ended. Donations can be mailed to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. You can also donate online via credit card at thekidsfund.org.
Contributions to the fund received after this week will be recognized when the 2023 drive kicks off in the fall.
Again, thanks to all for making the 2022 drive a success.
Following is a list of recent contributions:
Laura Lussier-Lee, Merrill: $500
Ronald Niendorf, Madison: $100
Steven McCosky, Madison: $200
Renee Ravetta, Madison: $25
Barbara Amato, Middleton: $40
Lawrence Beck, Edgerton: $200
Tom and Jane Steidl, Madison: $200
Dan Anderson and Joan Nugent, Madison: $50
Arlen and Judith Christenson, Madison: $500
Terry and Donna Ludkey, Madison: $50
Dave and Ann Hardel, Madison: $500
John Kraniak, Madison: $50
Nancy Scherr, Madison: $50
Betty Adler, Dane: $50
Charles and Mary Mussey, Madison: $100
James and Gailann Noltner, Middleton: $1,000
Gerald Thain, Madison: $50
Karen Wolf, Madison: $50
Daniel Lickel and Jill Jokela, Madison: $50
Thomas and Mary Martin, Madison: $30
Tom and Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove: $300
James Bjornstad and Karen Aasen, Verona: $300
Bob Hunt, Lodi: $20
Ronda Richards and Robert Ley: $250
Francis and Sally Schrag, Madison: $50
Gregory and Cynthia Delwiche, Madison: $20
Janet Schultz, Madison: $25
Richard and Charlotte Johnston, Madison: $50
Louis Cornelius and Priscilla Boroniec, Madison: $100
Karen Meinholz-Niesen, Waunakee: $25
Myron and Mary Sime, Stoughton: $25
Richard and Sandra Hall, McFarland: $50
Daniel and Sally Rossmiller, Madison: $35
Bill and Lynn Gingher, in memory of Dick and Donna Mathison, Madison: $10
Daniel and Kathy Levin, Middleton: $100
Richard Reichardt and Susan Ihler, Madison: $50
Peter Fisher and Cyndy Galloway, Madison: $50
Duane Draper, Mount Horeb: $140
Anne Thompson, Monona: $40
Alan Weinberg and Claire Weiss, Mount Horeb: $50
Susan Sweeney, Madison: $50
Peter Williams and Sandra Esrael, Madison: $100
Wayne Brabender, Middleton: $100
Robert Schmook, Madison: $50
James Welsh, Madison: $100
Bradley Binkowski, Madison: $250
Stephen Skinner, Madison: $50
Thomas and Kathleen Still, Madison: $25
Mary Schroth, Monona: $500
Carpenter Family, Middleton: $100
Robert and Betty Bush, Madison: $15
John and Julie Bailey, Madison: $50
Ronald and Cathy Slater, Waunakee: $100
Margaret Skinner, Madison: $100
Bernard Tennis, Madison: $350
Robert and Jane Andersen-Goldsworthy, Madison: $50
Justin Shemanski, Belleville: $25
Julie White, Cottage Grove: $50
Jyl Molle, Madison: $50
Teresa Weaver, St. Peters, Missouri: $30
Patricia Sharpe, Madison: $50
Jayson Chung, Monona: $100
Anne Harris, Madison: $100
Sacha Milton, McFarland: $200
Pamela Camfield, Madison: $200
Paul McMahon, Madison: $50
Anonymous: $1,145
Ann Reisdorfer, Oregon: $50
Thomas and Joanna Rice, Madison: $75
Allan and Sandra Levin, Middleton: $50
Dale Kunin and Leslie Goldsmith, Verona: $25
Judith A. Baker, Cambridge: $100
Patricia Butler, Madison: $50
Leslie Franzen, Madison: $10
Nancy Stanek, Oregon: $25
Susan Caulum, Madison: $50
Miriam Miller, Middleton: $50
Lorrie Hylkema, Madison: $50
Michael Gourlie, Madison: $100
Edmund Brick, Madison: $25
Susan Reddan, Madison: $25
Nancy Shinners, Madison: $50
Kevin Spitler, Middleton: $125
Jerry Bollig, Oregon: $100
Cheryl Bill-Mahoney, Middleton: $50
Sreenivasa and Varalakshmi Reddy, East Walpole, Massachusetts: $20
Bernard Micke, Madison: $100
Scott Haumersen, Sun Prairie: $500
Rosario and Penny DePaola, Madison: $50
Judith M. Kleinmaier, Madison: $50
Running total: $100,511.17