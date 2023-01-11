Kids Fund logo Dec 2019

The Kids Fund ends its 2022 campaign today, and thanks to the generosity of The Capital Times' readers, it was a success that will provide at least $160,000 in grants to nonprofits that address the challenges facing area young people during the coming year.

"We're extremely grateful for the hundreds of people who supported the kids with donations," said Kids Fund President Paul Yochum. "Your support will go a long way to helping turn around the lives of many young people who need a little boost."

Contributions to the annual drive, coupled with proceeds from the fund's investments, provide the base for the grants that last year went to 67 youth programs.

Nonprofits that work with young people are eligible for a grant. Complete information on how and where to apply are on the fund's website, thekidsfund.org.

Contributions are always welcome, even though the official drive has ended. Donations can be mailed to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. You can also donate online via credit card at thekidsfund.org.

Contributions to the fund received after this week will be recognized when the 2023 drive kicks off in the fall.

Again, thanks to all for making the 2022 drive a success.

Following is a list of recent contributions:

Laura Lussier-Lee, Merrill: $500

Ronald Niendorf, Madison: $100

Steven McCosky, Madison: $200

Renee Ravetta, Madison: $25

Barbara Amato, Middleton: $40

Lawrence Beck, Edgerton: $200

Tom and Jane Steidl, Madison: $200

Dan Anderson and Joan Nugent, Madison: $50

Arlen and Judith Christenson, Madison: $500

Terry and Donna Ludkey, Madison: $50

Dave and Ann Hardel, Madison: $500

John Kraniak, Madison: $50

Nancy Scherr, Madison: $50

Betty Adler, Dane: $50

Charles and Mary Mussey, Madison: $100

James and Gailann Noltner, Middleton: $1,000

Gerald Thain, Madison: $50

Karen Wolf, Madison: $50

Daniel Lickel and Jill Jokela, Madison: $50

Thomas and Mary Martin, Madison: $30

Tom and Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove: $300

James Bjornstad and Karen Aasen, Verona: $300

Bob Hunt, Lodi: $20

Ronda Richards and Robert Ley: $250

Francis and Sally Schrag, Madison: $50

Gregory and Cynthia Delwiche, Madison: $20

Janet Schultz, Madison: $25

Richard and Charlotte Johnston, Madison: $50

Louis Cornelius and Priscilla Boroniec, Madison: $100

Karen Meinholz-Niesen, Waunakee: $25

Myron and Mary Sime, Stoughton: $25

Richard and Sandra Hall, McFarland: $50

Daniel and Sally Rossmiller, Madison: $35

Bill and Lynn Gingher, in memory of Dick and Donna Mathison, Madison: $10

Daniel and Kathy Levin, Middleton: $100

Richard Reichardt and Susan Ihler, Madison: $50

Peter Fisher and Cyndy Galloway, Madison: $50

Duane Draper, Mount Horeb: $140

Anne Thompson, Monona: $40

Alan Weinberg and Claire Weiss, Mount Horeb: $50

Susan Sweeney, Madison: $50

Peter Williams and Sandra Esrael, Madison: $100

Wayne Brabender, Middleton: $100

Robert Schmook, Madison: $50

James Welsh, Madison: $100

Bradley Binkowski, Madison: $250

Stephen Skinner, Madison: $50

Thomas and Kathleen Still, Madison: $25

Mary Schroth, Monona: $500

Carpenter Family, Middleton: $100

Robert and Betty Bush, Madison: $15

John and Julie Bailey, Madison: $50

Ronald and Cathy Slater, Waunakee: $100

Margaret Skinner, Madison: $100

Bernard Tennis, Madison: $350

Robert and Jane Andersen-Goldsworthy, Madison: $50

Justin Shemanski, Belleville: $25

Julie White, Cottage Grove: $50

Jyl Molle, Madison: $50

Teresa Weaver, St. Peters, Missouri: $30

Patricia Sharpe, Madison: $50

Jayson Chung, Monona: $100

Anne Harris, Madison: $100

Sacha Milton, McFarland: $200

Pamela Camfield, Madison: $200

Paul McMahon, Madison: $50

Anonymous: $1,145

Ann Reisdorfer, Oregon: $50

Thomas and Joanna Rice, Madison: $75

Allan and Sandra Levin, Middleton: $50

Dale Kunin and Leslie Goldsmith, Verona: $25

Judith A. Baker, Cambridge: $100

Patricia Butler, Madison: $50

Leslie Franzen, Madison: $10

Nancy Stanek, Oregon: $25

Susan Caulum, Madison: $50

Miriam Miller, Middleton: $50

Lorrie Hylkema, Madison: $50

Michael Gourlie, Madison: $100

Edmund Brick, Madison: $25

Susan Reddan, Madison: $25

Nancy Shinners, Madison: $50

Kevin Spitler, Middleton: $125

Jerry Bollig, Oregon: $100

Cheryl Bill-Mahoney, Middleton: $50

Sreenivasa and Varalakshmi Reddy, East Walpole, Massachusetts: $20

Bernard Micke, Madison: $100

Scott Haumersen, Sun Prairie: $500

Rosario and Penny DePaola, Madison: $50

Judith M. Kleinmaier, Madison: $50

Running total: $100,511.17