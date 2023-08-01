Wisconsin State Courts Director Randy Koschnick is set to be removed from his position following a scheduled vote by the newly liberal-led Wisconsin Supreme Court – marking the first major move by the reconfigured bench.
Koschnick, who has held his position since 2017, told the Cap Times Tuesday that he is concerned about the direction of the court.
“It's a rogue new liberal majority running roughshod over the rule of law in Wisconsin,” Koschnick said.
Justice Jill Karofsky, who Koschnick said informed him of his impending dismissal on Monday, did not respond to the Cap Times’ request for comment on the matter by deadline Tuesday.
Precedent dictates that in order for an official in his position to be removed, the justices must schedule a conference and discuss agenda items prior to a dismissal, Koschnick said.
Koschnick serves as the highest non-judicial official for the court, overseeing courts across the state and establishing the courts annual budget.
Koschnick said Karofsky informed him on Monday to expect his letter of dismissal on Tuesday.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Koschnick had not received the letter, he said.
“I'm not sure what happens next. It's very unpredictable what they're going to do. It's a raw exercise of political power,” Koschnick said.
Koschnick said he was not aware of any kind of appeal process to challenge his dismissal.
“I even asked Justice Karofsky if I had done anything wrong or incompetent and she said no,” Koschnick said.
Ultimately, Koschnick serves at the will of the Supreme Court.
“Four votes is sufficient to terminate me, with or without cause,” he said.
The timing of Koschnick’s anticipated removal falls in direct line with the swearing-in of new liberal-leaning Justice Janet Protasiewicz – a detail that is not lost on Koschnick.
“I've never met Justice Protasiewicz as far as I know. So for her to vote to fire me without ever having met me or reviewed my work makes no sense to me,” Koschnick said. “And sadly, I think it is probably a predictor of the direction (the court is) going to take.”
Koschnick’s anticipated firing has sparked outrage among conservative justices on the state’s high court.
Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley criticized the move in a text message to WisPolitics.
"Political purges of court employees are beyond the pale,” Bradley wrote. “This abuse of power is unprecedented and illegitimate. It should be condemned by all judges."