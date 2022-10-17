The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the fatal shooting of Quantaze D. Campbell, 46, by a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy at a village of Windsor motel Thursday night, according to the state DOJ.
At approximately 6:10 p.m. Thursday, the county sheriff deputy came into contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the Village of Windsor, the DOJ said in a press release.
The deputy discharged their firearm and Campbell was injured and transported to a hospital. He later died from firearm-related injuries, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.
The involved deputy has been placed on administrative assignment, per department guidelines.
There is currently no information available about the identity of the deputy involved, the events leading to the shooting or how many times the deputy fired their weapon, according to the Department of Justice, which is leading the investigation into the incident. The Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of Campbell on Sunday.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to the Cap Times' requests for more information.
Freedom, Inc. and Freedom Action Now held a candlelight vigil for Campbell Sunday evening to honor his life and "condemn the epidemic of police violence in low-income Black and brown communities that took his life," said Freedom, Inc. in a statement.
The grassroots social justice nonprofit went on to condemn the lack of transparency from the police department which, days after the shooting, have not released information to the public.
"Quantaze’s children and loved ones have complained bitterly about the lack of transparency and answers coming from the police and Wisconsin Department of Justice," the statement says. "Quantaze is the latest victim in a long string of low-income Black and brown people murdered by police in Wisconsin and the US," calling it an "epidemic."
Mahnker Dahnweih, co-director of Freedom, Inc, criticized Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, the county’s first Black sheriff, for not taking a stronger stance.
"He is unable or unwilling to stop his own employees from killing us," Dahnweih said. The group’s other co-director Bianca Gomez said change won’t happen "unless we protest."
The DOJ often investigates police shootings since state law mandates an outside agency to conduct such probes. They are being assisted by the DeForest Police Department, Maple Bluff Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
"All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation," the DOJ said in a statement Thursday but had no additional information as of Monday.
"DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes."