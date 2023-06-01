Workers at the Starbucks on State Street voted overwhelmingly in favor of unionization Thursday, becoming the chain's second store in Dane County to successfully form a union.
Of the 22 shift supervisors, full-time baristas and part-time baristas who voted, 20 voted in favor of organizing as workers. The employees and Starbucks management may file an objection to the election results before the National Labor Relations Board officially certifies the union as the workers’ representative in negotiations with Starbucks, according to NLRB procedure. That certification typically takes a matter of days.
Matthew Cartwright, a shift supervisor and union organizer at the State Street location, told The Capital Times he felt “excited” and “hopeful” about the union’s victory after the vote took place at the U.S. District Court building in Madison.
“This is really good news,” Cartwright said. “When all the votes were counted, we walked out the courthouse and drove over to the store. Everyone's very excited, very, very happy.”
Once certified, Starbucks must begin negotiating in good faith with Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union that represents tens of thousands of workers in the food service and hospitality industries.
The State Street location has over 50 employees, including managers. Cartwright said the store’s large size and profitability means it will have a sizable amount of power at the bargaining table.
“We are the most profitable store for them in Wisconsin, so whenever we go on strike, whenever we refuse to work, we have a lot of bargaining power,” Cartwright said. “I think with us joining the fights, we're going to have even more power for the union.”
Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the election results.
‘A new leaf for the store’
The election followed what Starbucks union organizers called “union busting” tactics from the company’s upper management.
On April 18, employees at the State Street location filed to form a union represented by Workers United. In a signed letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, 36 workers said they “cannot depend on the kindness of Corporate to consider what is best for us.”
“Recent directives from upper management about store equipment, labor allocations and priorities have shown us that these choices are being made in the absence of input from store-level partners,” the letter read. “We deserve a voice.”
The letter alleged Starbucks upper management attempted to dissuade workers from unionizing in favor of maintaining a “direct relationship” between employees and the company.
“We have tried to maintain this direct relationship, and the result has been intimidation, labor cuts and unclear standards,” the letter read, and organizing efforts led to “increased corporate scrutiny.” As a result, workers pushed to unionize “to protect ourselves and our fellow partners from unfair labor practices and retaliatory behavior.”
Cartwright said this behavior continued in the weeks leading up to the election. He and other workers alleged that representatives from upper management had one-on-one conversations with employees in which they were subtly discouraged from supporting unionization.
Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull previously told The Capital Times that the company conducted itself appropriately in its treatment of workers at the State Street location. He said the representatives provided workers with neutral information about the upcoming election in accordance with NLRB procedure.
“We are committed to bargaining in good faith with any store where the union has been appropriately certified,” Trull said.
The unionization campaign at the State Street store follows previous union pushes in Dane County Starbucks locations. A location in downtown Madison on Capitol Square approved the formation of a union in June 2022 in a 15-1 vote.
However, less than a week after the Madison store’s successful push, Starbucks workers in Fitchburg voted 21-1 against unionization. In total, 83% of the 367 certified elections at Starbucks stores across the United States resulted in majority support for the union as of May 19.
Starbucks emphasized that the approximately 300 stores that voted to unionize represent only a small fraction of the more than 9,000 company-operated locations across the country, the vast majority of whom have not taken steps to form a union.
Cartwright said he wants the store to join the wider national bargaining fight for better wages and working conditions in Starbucks stores across the United States.
“I think it's a new leaf for the store and, it's gonna be a new leaf for Starbucks by the end of this,” he said. “Every day, more and more stores are unionizing. My hope is, just as we're having a new start here, more Starbucks (stores) will have a new start and then eventually, hopefully, the whole country.”