Friday night’s storm hit Madison hard, but none harder than Erika Koivunen, who watched as she and her late husband's legacy went up in flames — literally.
Koivunen’s work can be spotted throughout Madison, from the metal sculpture tree at the start of Willy Street, to the Eken Park neighborhood sign, to much of the metalwork at the Madison Children's Museum.
She owned Acme Ironworks at 1804 S. Park St. where a three-alarm fire raged Friday night. Firefighters spent the weekend putting out hot spots and monitoring for flare-ups. There were no injuries or fatalities.
Firefighters were called to the property at 7:25 p.m. March 31, according to the Madison Fire Department, after multiple 9-1-1 callers reported a building on fire and flames showing through the roof.
“I looked at the news (Friday) and saw my home for 15 years on fire,” Koivunen said. “We were pretty shell-shocked and devastated. I had to see it to believe it, to feel it, to know it.”
The fire created a lot of smoke, causing visibility challenges and concerns for air quality in the area. Streets surrounding the fire were closed off and the fire department warned people in the area to stay indoors.
The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, said Cynthia Schuster, the spokesperson for the department. The estimate for damages is over $2 million, she said.
The building was not protected by automatic fire sprinklers or fire alarm systems, according to the incident report. The fire department is looking into if a building code error or violation caused the incident, Schuster said.
“There were multiple occupants/businesses affiliated with that property, and each has their own inspection record,” Schuster said in an email. “It will take us some time to identify whether there were any violations — and to whom they would be associated, if any.”
Kyle Bunnow, a building inspector for the city, said while building inspection does walkthroughs in commercial spaces annually, once properties are occupied, building inspection “doesn't have much of a role to play unless there are modifications,” Bunnow said.
This remains an active scene as wind and building contents continue to fuel the fire. Still a lot of smoke in the area, and wind changes direction often. Please continue to avoid S. Park Street. If you live or work in the area, please stay indoors with windows closed. pic.twitter.com/MXpLwtloUh— Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) April 1, 2023
Neither Koivunen nor the previous owner of the entire property from 2006 to 2021, Shariff Syed, ever had any issues in the space, they both told the Cap Times.
Syed was at the site on Monday helping to salvage materials. After severe thunderstorms rolled through the city Friday night, Syed described a large hole in the roof of the property that he suspected came from lightning. Reports of that have not been confirmed by the fire department.
For Koivunen, the space has been her home and is the legacy of her husband and business partner, Aaron Howard, who passed away 18 months ago. Seeing it crumble before her eyes was devastating, she said.
When she got to the scene on South Park Street Saturday, firefighters were still putting out small flames. Her shop was gone.
“We were here yesterday and I just couldn't breathe. I could see my husband’s anvils and I was like, ‘I'm not leaving without those,’” Koivunen said. “I have to preserve as much of his legacy as I can.”
The space held all Koivunen’s art in progress, as well as heavy welding and blacksmithing tools, much of which were Aaron’s. She’s been on the property since Sunday digging through ashes and salvaging as much as possible, with the help of family, other local artists and community members.
“The shop was magic,” Koivunen said, the weight of the past three days heavy in her voice. “It's very strange because I know my shop. There's no door to it and there are no walls right now but, at the end of the day, it was just stuff. I know how to make a really terrific shop because Aaron taught me how.”
Koivunen was preparing to leave the property and said the fire, in a way, liberated her from tough choices down the line. Earlier this month the city announced plans to purchase 4.9 acres at 1800, 1802 and 1804 S. Park St. for $3.76 million.
Under the proposal, which passed at the March 21 City Council meeting, the city would use another $2.6 million to help All Metal Recycling, located at 1802 S. Park St., buy and relocate to a new site at 5651 Tradesmen Drive.
The city did not respond to requests for more information on whether the fire will alter those plans.
In the meantime, Koivunen is not sure if insurance will cover the damages and believes with costs adding up and rents reaching record-high rates in Madison that she won’t be able to afford another studio in the city.
A GoFundMe to support Koivunen has now surpassed its goal of $5,000, raising over $12,000 Monday evening. Other businesses also perished in the fire, like Jaroslava Sobiskova’s art studio, Unbroken Chain Cycles and Transmission Latino auto shop, and have also started fundraisers to help rebuild.
Koivunen began crying when she found out how much had been donated, completely unaware of the status of the fundraiser.
“The outpouring of love for me and for Aaron and for our work is… it's, oh my god,” Koivunen said. “I have no words. I feel love.”
She added, “I definitely have to get out there and keep making art.”