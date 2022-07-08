Madison residents are processing their thoughts and feelings after discovering the alleged Highland Park shooter, who attacked a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb, “seriously contemplated” carrying out a second attack in Madison.
For University of Wisconsin Hillel Rabbi Andrea Steinberger and her husband Greg, that possibility was their reality.
The Madison couple was visiting Greg’s family in Highland Park on Monday to watch the parade, which they say they’ve attended for “as long as they can remember.” Just minutes after they sat down in their usual viewing spot, though, the parade erupted into chaos.
“You just started to see the ambulances and fire trucks turning around and riding right back up the street,'' Andrea said. “We could not hear the gunshots and could not see the chaos happening, but it was obvious something terrible was happening because the sirens stayed on and they just all started flying past us.”
What the couple did not know at the time was that Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 21, allegedly fired over 70 rounds into the crowd a few blocks away, killing seven and leaving over 30 people injured. It took a few moments before the Steinbergers realized they were in the midst of an active shooter situation.
“People got out of the way and the parade stopped,” Andrea said. “Within the next moment or two, we saw people running towards us from the start of the parade and yelling, ‘get out of the streets, there’s a shooter.’”
As the couple and their family collected their things and walked to their car, they remained in “disbelief” while engulfed in a crowd of hundreds fleeing the scene.
“We felt very scared and very worried, but we were still saying things like, ‘maybe they’re wrong, maybe this didn’t happen, maybe it’s not happening,’” she said.
Despite the chaos, the couple said they did not initially feel they were in grave danger. The gravity of the situation only sunk in as they sat in a traffic jam and watched emergency vehicles fly by.
“We started to see ambulances from the neighboring towns and suburbs, and that was our first clue that things seemed to be getting worse instead of better,” she said. “It was 20 minutes, then a half-hour, and there were still more emergency vehicles. You could hear sirens coming from every direction… we kept realizing things must be getting pretty bad.”
There was minimal information for the first 45 minutes and the couple only discovered what exactly had happened after watching the news and checking social media at home. Andrea said they watched the news for nearly 10 hours, consuming the rest of their day.
The couple later realized that their car was parked at the corner of Deerfield Road and McDaniels Avenue, right next to where Crimo’s parents lived, according to property records. Andrea said this revelation made them realize “just how connected” Highland Park is.
“Just about everybody knew somebody who was hurt or killed that day, and also, many, many people knew the kid, the suspect of the shooting,” Andrea said. “He lived in the same place we all did. That was very sobering for us to realize.”
Community connections run deeper for Greg, who grew up in Highland Park and attended the parade nearly every year when he was a kid. He and Andrea return annually for a Fourth of July party hosted by Greg’s mom, making the Independence Day attack especially disturbing for him.
“There’s a certain sense of destabilization, like, ‘what is happening in the world and how did this happen in (my) community?’” Greg said. “There’s so many people who we know or know of who were immediately downtown…it’s totally debilitating.”
Greg didn’t know anyone who was killed or injured, but said many of his mother’s neighbors knew someone who was hurt or killed. “It’s one degree of separation, it feels like,” he added.
Though the Steinbergers are grateful no violence occurred in Madison, the events in Highland Park and the possibility for more attacks that day reminded them of how pervasive American gun violence is. Andrea hopes the weight of the Highland Park attack isn’t lost on others and that Americans refuse to accept experiences like hers as a reality.
‘I hope that people will vote, I hope that people will donate to causes that they believe in,” she said. “I hope that they will advocate for whatever makes sense to them so that we don’t just put up with this and say, ‘This is just the way things are.’”